'Game Of Thrones' Castmates Turn Up To Ask 'SNL' Host Kit Harington How It All Ends

Emilia Clarke (Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), the Night King and even wilding Rose Leslie turned up on “Saturday Night Live” to grill host Kit Harington on “Game of Thrones” during his monologue.

Clarke and Bradley wanted to know how the fantasy series ends. Leslie, Harrington’s wife, asked him: “What are we going to do for money now?” As for how the series ends, she tells Harrington: “I don’t care about that. I’m not a nerd.”

Clarke explains it’s been “so damn long” since the last season that she can barely remember the series. In any case, a lot of her scenes consist of talking to a dragon, which is actually “just a tennis ball on a green pole so I have no idea what’s actually happening.”

The Night King (Pete Davidson) asks Harrington: “Do people hate me? It really feels like they hate me.”

The King of the North wasn’t talking about endings. As for the Night King, Harrington told Davidson: “Well, yeah, everyone you touch touch turns into an ice zombie.”

Check out the video above, and find out how Dumbledore fits in.