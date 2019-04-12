Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s love story is one for the ages.

The two actors met while co-stars on a little show called “Game of Thrones” (maybe you’ve heard of it?). According to Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO series, he realized his love for Leslie, who plays Ygritte, while filming Season 2 in Iceland.

Harington told Vogue Italia as much in a 2016 interview, noting that the weeks spent in Iceland gave him his best memories from the set, “Because the country is beautiful, because the northern lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.”

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” he added.

The couple have dated on and off since 2012 and officially tied the knot in Scotland in 2018. The two tend to keep their relationship quite private, but they have given us some adorable glimpses of their lives behind-the-scenes. Remember Harington’s April Fools’ Day joke gone awry?

Through it all, we also got to witness Harington and Leslie become bona fide red-carpet stars. Whether they’re walking solo, together or with their fellow “GoT” cast mates, these two always look undeniably stylish.

Ahead of the “GoT” Season 8 premiere on Sunday night, we’re taking a look at some of Kit Harington’s and Rose Leslie’s best style moments. Keep scrolling to see how their styles ― both as a couple and as individuals ― have changed over the years, starting from before the show started to now: