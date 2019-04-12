Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s love story is one for the ages.
The two actors met while co-stars on a little show called “Game of Thrones” (maybe you’ve heard of it?). According to Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO series, he realized his love for Leslie, who plays Ygritte, while filming Season 2 in Iceland.
Harington told Vogue Italia as much in a 2016 interview, noting that the weeks spent in Iceland gave him his best memories from the set, “Because the country is beautiful, because the northern lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.”
“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” he added.
The couple have dated on and off since 2012 and officially tied the knot in Scotland in 2018. The two tend to keep their relationship quite private, but they have given us some adorable glimpses of their lives behind-the-scenes. Remember Harington’s April Fools’ Day joke gone awry?
Through it all, we also got to witness Harington and Leslie become bona fide red-carpet stars. Whether they’re walking solo, together or with their fellow “GoT” cast mates, these two always look undeniably stylish.
Ahead of the “GoT” Season 8 premiere on Sunday night, we’re taking a look at some of Kit Harington’s and Rose Leslie’s best style moments. Keep scrolling to see how their styles ― both as a couple and as individuals ― have changed over the years, starting from before the show started to now:
2010
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
Leslie attends the U.K. premiere of "Red" at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 19 in London.
2011
Charles Eshelman via Getty Images
Harington attends a screening of "Sunset Limited" at the Time Warner Screening Room on Feb. 1 in New York.
2011
FilmMagic via Getty Images
The actor attends HBO's official Emmy after-party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.
2012
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
The actress attends the DVD launch of the complete first season of "Game of Thrones" at Old Vic Tunnels on Feb. 29 in London.
2012
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Harington arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on June 2 in Culver City, California.
2012
Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
Leslie arrives at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 14.
2013
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Harington arrives at the Elle Style Awards at The Savoy Hotel on Feb. 11 in London.
2013
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Actors Michelle Fairley, John Bradley, Harington, Leslie, Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau arrive at HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Los Angeles Premiere on March 18.
2013
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Actors Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Michelle Fairley, Leslie, Harington, Natalie Dormer and John Bradley attend HBO's "Game of Thrones" Season 3 San Francisco premiere on March 20.
2013
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Leslie and Harington at HBO's "Game of Thrones" Season 3 premiere in Seattle on March 21.
2013
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Harington, Maisie Williams, Leslie, Natalie Dormer, Sophie Turner and John Bradley attend the opening of "Game of Thrones: The Exhibition" in New York on March 27.
2013
FilmMagic via Getty Images
Leslie speaks at HBO's "Game of Thrones" panel at Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center on July 19.
2013
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Harington arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.
2014
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
Leslie arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
2014
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Harington arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
2014
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Harington attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.
2014
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
Leslie attends the "Honeymoon" Los Angeles premiere at the Landmark Theater on Aug. 26.
2015
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Harington attends The Art of Elysium 8th Annual Heaven Gala on Jan. 10 in Santa Monica.
2015
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Leslie attends the New York premiere of "The Last Witch Hunter" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Oct. 13.
2015
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Leslie attends the British premiere of "The Last Witch Hunter" at Empire Leicester Square on Oct. 19 in London.
2016
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Harington attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
The couple arrives at The Olivier Awards at The Royal Opera House on April 3 in London.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Leslie and Harington attend the Gala Night performance of "Doctor Faustus" at The Cuckoo Club on April 25 in London.
2016
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
The actress arrives for the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on May 8 in London.
2017
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Harington attends the preview party for the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts on June 7 in London.
2017
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Leslie and Harington attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall on April 9 in London.
2017
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Harington and Leslie at the Los Angeles premiere of Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12.
2018
Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
Harington arrives at Rayne Church in the village of Kirkton of Rayne, Aberdeenshire, for his wedding ceremony with Leslie.
2018
Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
Leslie with her father, Sebastian Leslie, arrive at Rayne Church for her wedding.
2018
Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
The couple following their wedding ceremony.
April 2019
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The former co-stars and real-life couple attend the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere on April 3 in New York.