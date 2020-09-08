Kit Harington Apparently Was Told 'Game Of Thrones' Would End Differently

Judging by the response to the final season of “Game of Thrones,” a lot of people thought the show would play out differently. Now, you can apparently add Kit Harington to the list.

One of the most controversial moments from the final season came when Maisie Williams’ character Arya Stark jumped out of nowhere to defeat the Night King with a thrust of her dagger.

For some, it seemed like a glorious, earned moment for the character. However, others criticized it as a twist just for the sake of shock value, since for multiple seasons the show seemed to hint that Harington’s Jon Snow would have something to do with the end of the series’ big bad.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams said Harington had expected his character to kill the Night King, claiming he had even been told that would be the case.

Harington “expected it to go [Jon Snow’s] way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King,’” Williams shared. “And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. (Laughs.) Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season.”

Yep. You still know nothing, Jon Snow.

In a behind-the-scenes interview from the final season of the show, Harington talked about being “pissed” he wasn’t the one to kill the Night King, saying, “I’d have bet you thousands before we read the [final scripts]. I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s definitely me.’”

For her part, Williams has seemingly moved on from the moment and any controversy over killing the Night King, telling James Corden on “The Late Late Show” last month that she’s “really erased” it from her memory.

“The show was so massive at that point, it is not healthy to be online or to watch it, or any of those things,” Williams said.

