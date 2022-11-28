Target Kitchen-Aid stand mixers in ice blue, red, and light silver

KitchenAid’s stylish and highly practical stand mixer is a longtime must-have for passionate home chefs and restaurant kitchens alike — but the machine’s premium price point makes it a not-so-impulse buy for budget-conscious bakers.

That’s why many of us lie in wait for big sale moments like Cyber Monday to bestow price cuts on this covetable piece of cookware. And luckily, today’s deals don’t disappoint.

Target is offering a generous 25% off KitchenAid’s 4.5-quart tilt head model for just a few more hours. Even better, the red-dot retailer snuck in an additional 15% off (valid on a slew of small appliances with code CYBER15) bringing the total price to a much-more-affordable $245 (before tax).

With an original retail price of $399, the machine boasts a tiltable head for easily adding ingredients, and 10 speeds ensure that the device is up to any mixing task, from a slow stir to a speedy whip that will have your egg whites peaking in minutes. This model comes complete with a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl, one coated flat beater, one coated dough hook and a six-wire metal whisk, but there are a total of 10 available attachments that can be purchased separately. It’s currently available in ice blue, a shiny cherry red and a matte silver.

If you’d like to upgrade your purchase even further, you can opt for the premium KitchenAid Artisan mixer, which comes with a 5-quart bowl. While it offers similar features to the 4.5-quart bowl model offers, it comes in an elegant pine green hue and unique pebbled finish are the result of Target’s collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia line of home goods. This model is 22% off, plus an extra 15% off with Target’s CYBER15 discount code.

These prices won’t be around for much longer, so if you’re considering adding this highly-rated device to your arsenal, don’t delay.

