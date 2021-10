7 Kitchen Appliances That Are Worth The Counter Space

A Cuisinart food processor

Chef and cookbook author Robin Asbell told HuffPost that working in a commercial kitchen helped her realize how necessary a food processor can be for someone who’s cooking a lot. “I’m still old-school and use a knife for slicing, but the Cuisinart is essential for pureeing or shredding,” she told HuffPost. Chef Rossi , owner and executive chef of New York caterer The Raging Skillet , bestowed loving nicknames on her two models. “I call the 14-cup Cuisinart food processor my esposa, which is Spanish for wife, and I lovingly refer to the 7-cup Cuisinart food processor as my esposo, which is Spanish for husband,” she told HuffPost. The rationale? “In this sexist world, I like giving the more powerful job to a lady,” she explained.The value of the appliances is clear to the chef: “If I had to do the math, I’d have to say these food processors have given me back at least three years of my life. You can take away most appliances in my kitchen and I will survive, but don’t go near my esposa or my esposo, because we’re family.”