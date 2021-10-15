7 Kitchen Appliances That Are Worth The Counter Space

Just as soon as you finally discard another rarely used appliance (goodbye, George Foreman grill), it seems as though another “must have” is showing up in the kitchen (hello, air fryer). But smart home cooks know that the mark of a truly worthwhile appliance is one that provides solid value in exchange for both its cost and the amount of real estate it takes up in the kitchen. Sure, a lot of appliances are fun for a few uses, but are they truly counter-worthy?