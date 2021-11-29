Vitamix Explorian blender, refurbished (53% off)

This blender's low-profile 64-ounce container is big enough to blend and mix large portions of soups, sauces or smoothies, but squat enough to fit comfortably in a pantry or cabinet. Ten variable speeds help create an entire range of textures, and the aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are durable enough to blend ice or other frozen foods. The self-cleaning function also helps get all the interior surfaces and crevices of the blender clean in roughly 30 to 60 seconds. (This is a refurbished model, however, it's been professionally inspected by qualified suppliers at Amazon to operate like new. It's also eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.)