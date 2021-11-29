Shopping

Get Over 50% Off On Amazon's Biggest Cyber Week Kitchen And Cookware Deals

Now through Dec. 4, save up to almost $400 on cookware from Instant Pot, Vitamix, Calphalon and more.

Left to right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LFVV8CM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61982eaae4b0f398af057539,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vitamix professional series 750 blender (33% off)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61982eaae4b0f398af057539" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LFVV8CM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61982eaae4b0f398af057539,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Vitamix professional series 750 blender (33% off)</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MSWM1ST?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61982eaae4b0f398af057539,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Calphalon&#x27;s premier eight piece hard-anodized cookware set (42% off)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61982eaae4b0f398af057539" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MSWM1ST?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61982eaae4b0f398af057539,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Calphalon's premier eight piece hard-anodized cookware set (42% off)</a>, and the Instant <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VM1HQ87?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61982eaae4b0f398af057539,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vortex pro air fryer oven (32% off)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61982eaae4b0f398af057539" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VM1HQ87?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61982eaae4b0f398af057539,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Vortex pro air fryer oven (32% off)</a>.
It’s that time of year again, when many kitchens are bustling with meal preparation and holiday cooking is well underway. Amazon’s week-long Cyber sale on multifunctional cookware from some of the most trusted brands in kitchen goods is a good opportunity to grab items that will help simplify your cooking and reduce time spent over the stove.

Below, find discounted appliances from Instant Pot that roast, fry and everything in between, as well as premium quality nonstick cookware sets from Calphalon and professional-grade blenders from Vitamix that heat as they blend.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Calphalon signature 10-piece stainless steel pots and pans set (54% off)
Made with three layers of aluminum core to provide an even cook perfect for sautéing, searing and browning, this set of durable stainless steel cookware is compatible with most stovetop ranges, including induction. The stay-cool handles remain touch safe while on the stove top, and once you're finished, you can pop these in the dishwasher for easy clean up.

Get it from Amazon for $337.50 (originally $729.99).
Vitamix Explorian blender, refurbished (53% off)
This blender's low-profile 64-ounce container is big enough to blend and mix large portions of soups, sauces or smoothies, but squat enough to fit comfortably in a pantry or cabinet. Ten variable speeds help create an entire range of textures, and the aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are durable enough to blend ice or other frozen foods. The self-cleaning function also helps get all the interior surfaces and crevices of the blender clean in roughly 30 to 60 seconds. (This is a refurbished model, however, it's been professionally inspected by qualified suppliers at Amazon to operate like new. It's also eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.)

Get it from Amazon for $189 (originally $399.99).
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker with air fryer lid (40% off)
Experience 11 different functions and cooking capabilities from one versatile pressure cooker that completely eliminates the need to dirty multiple pots and pans. At the touch of a button, you can air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, sauté, steam and cook rice with the help of two different easy-to-clean lids. The dishwasher safe stainless steel tri-ply-bottomed cooking pot evenly cooks and crisps for consistent results.

Get it from Amazon for $120 (originally $199.99).
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 air fryer and oven (44% off)
Roast, air-fry, broil, bake and more with this countertop convection oven that has 10 different cooking and heating functions. Golden quartz technology helps ensure that foods are cooked more evenly and quickly, and the double-layer glass door keeps keep heat in for optimal temperature levels. Choose from seven different customizable toasting settings or cook at up to 450 degrees.

Get it from Amazon for $140 (originally $249.95).
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (38% off)
A high-powered and professional grade motor ensures thorough blending of even the most difficult-to-mix ingredients, like large cubes of ice and frozen pieces of fruit, even after years of use. The stainless steel laser-cut blades are resistant to dulling and use friction heating to making piping hot soups in just six minutes. Plus, the specially designed tamper helps to process thicker mixtures and prevent contents from sticking to the sides of the blender.

Get it from Amazon for $279 (originally $447.99).
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 fryer and oven (34% off)
Fourteen different cooking and heating functions are available with this versatile 18-liter countertop oven, which uses a unique crisping technology and a double-layered glass door for effective, even cooking. The optional split stage cooking feature allows you to combine two different cooking programs to run seamlessly in sequence. There's even a built-in temperature probe to monitor and properly cook meat and other rotisserie foods. It's also large enough to comfortably fit a 12-inch pizza.

Get it from Amazon for $200 (originally $299.95).
Vitamix professional series 750 blender (33% off)
Have the freedom to choose from five different automated blending settings, then walking away as you blend, mix or purée anything from smoothies to baby food. Hardened stainless steel blades ensure even and thorough blending and the self-cleaning feature makes the meticulous process of taking apart a blender for cleaning a thing of the past.

Get it from Amazon for $385 (originally $572.09).
Instant Vortex pro air fryer oven (32% off)
This air-fryer from Instant Pot offers nine different cooking functions and utilizes an even crisp technology to create the same effect as deep frying without the use of excess oil. Bake, broil, dehydrate, toast, rotisserie and roast while watching your food cook through the double-layered glass panel. To take the guess work out of cook times, the one touch smart programs intuitively know how to cook your desired dish, from vegetable to breads or meats.

Get it from Amazon for $110 (originally $159.96).
Instant Pot Pro crisp 11-in-1 pressure cooker (32% off)
Using a pair of interchangeable lids, you can transition this 8-quart pot from a pressure cooker to an air fryer that delivers the same crunch and tenderness as traditional deep-frying, but without all the oil and in less time. You can also broil, roast, bake, dehydrate, reheat, toast, sous vide and slow-cook meals from large or small using the preset cooking functions or by adding program settings of your own.

Get it from Amazon for $170 (originally $249.95).
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker (39% off)
Choose from 10 different cooking functions and 28 pre-programmed settings to cook essential meals inside this 6-quart pot. Quickly pressure cook meat until tender or extract flavors for soups and stews with the slow cooker setting. Additionally, you'll have the option of sautéing, roasting, sous vide, steaming, baking and yogurt-making, while also pre-programming your favorite settings into the easy to read touch screen.

Get it from Amazon for $80 (originally $129.95).
Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer (30% off)
Air fry, bake, roast, broil and reheat using 95% less oil and in less time. A 5.7-quart capacity and dishwasher-safe removable tray and basket make this an easy appliance to have on hand for fast family meals. Built-in one-touch cooking programs deliver ideal temperatures to evenly cook veggies, meats and more on an easy-to-read touchscreen display.

Get it from Amazon for $70 (originally $99.99).
Calphalon 10-piece non-stick bakeware set (30% off)
This set of baking essentials includes pie and muffin tins, cake and loaf pans and cooking sheets and a cooling rack, each made from interlocking non-stick layers for easy release. Each item is dishwasher safe and contains a heavy-gauge steel core to evenly heat whatever you're baking, helping you avoid those overdone exteriors and soggy middles.

Get it from Amazon for $70 (originally $99.99).
Vitamix two-liter capacity food cycler (30% off)
A convenient and compact way to make your cooking more environmentally friendly, this appliance turns your scraps into gorgeous compost in a jiffy. Eliminate up to 90% of food waste and quickly create nutrient-rich compost to fertilize soil at the touch of a button -- and without the noise and odor of traditional compost devices. The removable waste bucket and lid are also dishwasher safe.

Get it from Amazon for $280 (originally $339.95).
Vitamix immersion blender (20% off)
Mix, blend and purée sauces, dips or soup directly in your mixing bowls or cooking vessel with the 8-inch one-hand immersion blender from Vitamix. Choose from five different variable speeds to get your desired texture, from a rough mix to silky smooth consistencies with this powerful motor and four-pronged blade. The bell-shaped guard also helps ingredients flow through the blades to provide an even blend while also protecting your surfaces from scratches.

Get it from Amazon for $120 (originally $149.50).
Cyber Monday Sales for 2021
