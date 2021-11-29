It’s that time of year again, when many kitchens are bustling with meal preparation and holiday cooking is well underway. Amazon’s week-long Cyber sale on multifunctional cookware from some of the most trusted brands in kitchen goods is a good opportunity to grab items that will help simplify your cooking and reduce time spent over the stove.
Below, find discounted appliances from Instant Pot that roast, fry and everything in between, as well as premium quality nonstick cookware sets from Calphalon and professional-grade blenders from Vitamix that heat as they blend.
Calphalon signature 10-piece stainless steel pots and pans set (54% off)
Vitamix Explorian blender, refurbished (53% off)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker with air fryer lid (40% off)
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 air fryer and oven (44% off)
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (38% off)
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 fryer and oven (34% off)
Vitamix professional series 750 blender (33% off)
Instant Vortex pro air fryer oven (32% off)
Instant Pot Pro crisp 11-in-1 pressure cooker (32% off)
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker (39% off)
Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer (30% off)
Calphalon 10-piece non-stick bakeware set (30% off)
Vitamix two-liter capacity food cycler (30% off)
Vitamix immersion blender (20% off)
