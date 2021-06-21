Food & Drink

The Top Kitchen And Cookware Deals For Amazon Prime Day

Instant Pots, air-fryers, pots, pans, blenders, coffee makers, knives and more.

If you’re looking to save a little time in the kitchen, you need the right tools. From blenders to Instant Pots and a good set of sharp knives, having the right gadgets and appliances can make all the difference (and save you a ton of stress).

Amazon Prime Day is offering some deals that are too good to pass up, so check out our favorite picks below and grab them before they’re gone.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand (57% off)
Amazon
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and produces a beautiful layer of crema. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and pre-programmed single and double shots.

Get the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand for $170.29 (originally $399.99).
2
Instant Pot Pro, 6-Quart (40% off)
Amazon
Tired of waiting for your Instant Pot to heat up? You need the Instant Pot Pro, which has faster preheating and overall cooking times. This 10-in-1 multicooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.

Get the Instant Pot Pro, 6-Quart Multicooker for $79.95 (originally $129.95).
3
Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set (50% off)
Amazon
This 11-piece set is made of a durable three-ply metal construction, is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The set includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 12-inch fry pan with a cover, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 3-quart sauté pan with a cover and an 8-quart stock pot with a cover.

Get the Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set for $242.19 (originally $479.99).
4
Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup (41% off)
Amazon
This blender has five different settings and an option for making thick or thin results — plus, it has a to-go canister.

Get the Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup for $117.41 (originally $199.99).
5
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Bakeware Set (53% off)
Amazon
Ever start making a recipe and realize you don't have the right size pan? That's unlikely to ever happen again with this set, which includes a large cookie sheet, a 12-by-17 baking sheet, two 9-inch round cake pans, a 9-by-13 brownie pan, a 9-by-13 cake pan, a cooling rack, a lid that fits both 9-by-13 pans, a medium loaf pan and a 12-cup muffin pan.

Get the Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Bakeware Set for $55.99 (originally $119.99).
6
Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set (50% off)
Amazon
These nonstick coated stainless steel knives (there are six knives and six covers) are the perfect gift for that friend who never has sharp knives when you try to help them cook dinner.

Get the Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM 12-Piece Color Knife Set for $9.99 (originally $19.93).
7
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle (38% off)
Amazon
Make fresh sparkling water with the push of a button. This bundle includes a sparkling water maker, two 60-liter Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles and two 40-mL bubly flavors.

Get the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $92.99 (originally $149.95).
8
Oster Digital Air Fryer Oven (39% off)
Amazon
This isn't just an air-fryer — it's a 12-in-1 machine that's also a convection oven, broiler, toaster oven, dehydrator and more. RapidCrisp technology uses cyclonic air flow for superior air-frying results, making the crispiest food in all the land.

Get the Oster Digital Air Fryer Oven for $97.99 (originally $159.99).
9
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL (40% off)
Amazon
This deluxe air fryer also crisps, steams, slow cooks, sears, bakes, sautés, roasts, broils, makes yogurt and dehydrates.

Get the Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL for $148.99 (originally $249.99)
10
Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (37% off)
Amazon
Are you a perfectionist? This 14-cup drip coffee maker is programmable to perfectly customize the temperature and strength of your brew.

Get the Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $62.99 (originally $99.99).
11
Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven (45% off)
Amazon
Large enough to hold six pieces of bread, this does much more than make toast. The two infrared heating elements shorten your cooking time by up to one-third, and the temperature range from 150 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit could satisfy all your daily cooking needs.

Get the Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven with Double Infrared Heating and Speedy Convection for $59.99 (originally $109.99).
26 Kitchen Products To Clean Things You Didn't Know You Should Be Cleaning
shoppingAmazonprime dayinstant potKitchen Tools