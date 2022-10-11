FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

We know what you’re thinking: since when does Prime Day happen twice a year? Well, surprise: Today is the first day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, which is yet another chance to get amazing deals across various categories like beauty, clothing, emergency essentials and, of course, kitchen items and cookware.

Advertisement

The huge pre-holidays savings last from Tuesday, Oct. 11 through Wednesday, Oct. 12, so if there’s a fancy product you’ve been eyeing for a while — like, ahem, a mini KitchenAid mixer that’s 32% off — it’s likely on sale right now. And if you don’t have a Prime membership already, be sure to sign up here as the best discounts are only available for members.

While there are plenty of deals to check out for your own kitchen — including a cool countertop ice maker and a sleek espresso machine — this exclusive sale is also the perfect time to grab holiday gifts for your loved ones who love cooking (and coffee-brewing).

Below, we rounded up the best kitchen deals to grab during the Prime Early Access sale. Be sure to keep an eye on the list, as we’ll be adding new deals as we see them!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.