FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.
We know what you’re thinking: since when does Prime Day happen twice a year? Well, surprise: Today is the first day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, which is yet another chance to get amazing deals across various categories like beauty, clothing, emergency essentials and, of course, kitchen items and cookware.
The huge pre-holidays savings last from Tuesday, Oct. 11 through Wednesday, Oct. 12, so if there’s a fancy product you’ve been eyeing for a while — like, ahem, a mini KitchenAid mixer that’s 32% off — it’s likely on sale right now. And if you don’t have a Prime membership already, be sure to sign up here as the best discounts are only available for members.
While there are plenty of deals to check out for your own kitchen — including a cool countertop ice maker and a sleek espresso machine — this exclusive sale is also the perfect time to grab holiday gifts for your loved ones who love cooking (and coffee-brewing).
Below, we rounded up the best kitchen deals to grab during the Prime Early Access sale. Be sure to keep an eye on the list, as we’ll be adding new deals as we see them!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Calphalon Temp IQ espresso machine (51% off)
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and a beautiful layer of cream. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus tilt-head mixer (32% off)
If a handheld mixer just won't cut it and you really want to splurge on a stand mixer, consider this KitchenAid version that comes in a mini 3.5-quart size (average stand mixers are 5-7 quarts). It has a tilt-head design and 67 touch points around the quartz stainless steel bowl for better mixing results. It also comes with a flex edge beater, coated dough hook and 6-wire whip. Color options include matte black, silver, ice, red and matte avocado cream.
Vitamix professional series 750 blender (36% off)
Have the freedom to choose from five different automated blending settings, then walking away as you blend, mix or purée anything from smoothies to baby food. Hardened stainless steel blades ensure even and thorough blending and the self-cleaning feature makes the meticulous process of taking apart your blender for cleaning a thing of the past.
Dash Tasti-Crisp digital air fryer (30% off)
Clear off some space on your counters for this versatile air fryer that comes with custom preset cooking settings and LED functions so you can easily select which setting you need. It also has an auto-shutoff that prevents overcooking and decreases the chances of burned food.
Philips premium air fryer (20% off)
Make meals for up to four people with this 3-quart air fryer. Its functions include air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate and toast, meaning you can cook almost everything without using any additional appliances.
Calphalon 11-piece pots and pans set (42% off)
This nonstick set comes with everything you need to cook all of your meals, including fry pans, saucepans and a stockpot. It's metal utensil- and dishwasher-safe and the lids are made of durable tempered glass.
Keurig K-Express coffee maker (19% off)
With just the push of a button, you can brew an 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup of coffee with this simple compact machine. It also has a 42-ounce removable reservoir that lets you brew 4 cups before the water needs refilling.
T-fal anodized 14-piece cookware set (34% off)
This cookware set has heat indicators that tell you when a pan is preheated and ergonomic handles that make serving food easy. The set's even dishwasher-safe, so you won't have to worry too much about making a mess.
GE Profile Opal countertop pebble ice maker (27% off)
This countertop ice maker can create 24 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 pounds of crunchable, chewy pellets.
Dash clear view toaster (20% off)
See exactly how brown your morning toast is getting with this neat toaster that has a large see-through window on the side. It also has 7 browning levels so you can customize how toasted you want your bread or pastry to be.
Revolution InstaGLO toaster (29% off)
What kind of gift do you give someone who loves technology and perfectly toasted bagels? This touchscreen toaster, of course. It has over 60 custom settings for bagels, pastries, waffles and more to take the guesswork out of making quick breakfast in the morning.
De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine (30% off)
This machine has a three-in-one filter holder for one to two espresso shots or an easy-serve espresso pod. Its removable drip tray can accommodate larger cups and a manual milk frother will help you craft perfect cappuccinos and lattes.
Calphalon 11-in-1 air fryer toaster oven (37% off)
Equipped with 11 precision cooking functions including air fry, bake, toast, broil and roast, this versatile oven is a must-have for holiday cooking. It uses quartz heat technology and turbo convection to evenly cook meals (no more gross cold spots!). The oven even has a built-in light so you can watch your meal progress.
Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (47% off)
Brew 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces with this machine. It also has a "strong brew" button so you can increase the bold flavors of your coffee and enjoy extra kick when you need it. If you like your coffee cold, you'll also love the iced setting, which brews hot coffee over ice with just a touch of a button.
FoodSaver vacuum sealer (33% off)
Whether you're preparing to sous vide or just want to incorporate smart food storage into your grocery routine, this vacuum sealer will get the job done. It's compatible with these bags
.
Royal Craft Wood bamboo cutting board set (35% off)
Give the gift of properly chopped vegetables and fruits with this high-quality bamboo cutting board set. It comes with five boards of different sizes that each have handles on the side for easy transport and serving.
A 65-piece set of Mikasa silverware (65% off)
For the most lavish holiday extravaganzas, you'll need fancy silverware and serving utensils to match. This set comes with 65 stainless steel pieces, including 12 each of dinner forks, salad forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons and teaspoons, and 1 each of a serving tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, cold meat fork, sugar spoon and butter knife.
A Stasher silicone reusable bag (30% off)
Looking to cut down on single-use plastic waste? This reusable silicon bag can be used to store your lunch, snacks or meal prep ingredients. It's BPA- and latex-free and dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Cosori air fryer (23% off)
This 5.8-quart air fryer comes with 9 preset heating functions, including French fries, frozen foods, steak, chicken, bacon and shrimp. It also has a shake reminder feature so you don't forget to shake the basket for the best crispiness.
Vitamix Professional Series 5200 blender (36% off)
A high-powered professional grade motor ensures thorough blending of even the most difficult-to-mix ingredients, like large cubes of ice and frozen pieces of fruit, even after years of use. The stainless steel laser-cut blades are resistant to dulling and use friction heating to making piping hot soups in just six minutes. Plus, the specially designed tamper helps to process thicker mixtures and prevent contents from sticking to the sides of the blender.
Espro P7 French press (20% off)
Even if you aren't an expert barista, this French press makes brewing your own coffee so much easier — and cooler. It has a micro-filter to keep your cup free of nasty grit and sludge and the double insulation keeps your drink hot for hours.
HexClad 7-quart deep pan (36% off)
Thanksgiving's coming up and it's time to start thinking about what you're going to cook everything in. Start with this deep pan, which can be used to roast, sauté, sear, stir-fry and more. The lasered hexagon design provides both a stainless steel and nonstick surface so you don't have to worry about scraping food off of it when you're done.
Ninja Foodi XL pro 7-in-1 indoor grill and griddle (41% off)
If you need an excuse to try out some new recipes, consider this handy appliance it. This griddle and grill combo can be used to grill your favorite meats and veggies without ever having to step outside. It has seven cooking functions, including grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.
Anova sous vide precision cooker (37% off)
You don't have to be a professional chef to sous vide
, but using a sous vide cooker may make you feel like one. This one is beginner-friendly and super easy to use. It circulates water around the container or pot you're cooking in at the exact desired temperature without needing an external heat source. It locks in flavor and provides tender results without over- or undercooking your favorite foods.
Toshiba microwave with smart sensor (33% off)
This sleek, high-tech microwave has a smart sensor that provides the correct type of heating for 5 popular food categories, including frozen pizzas, rice, frozen entrees, potatoes and frozen veggies.
NewAir large fridge (20% off)
In need of some extra space for your favorite beverages? This stainless steel mini fridge can fit a whopping 224 cans comfortably. You can even show off your drinks with the built-in multicolor LED lights.
Partake 4-box variety cookie pack (20% off)
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this scrumptious deal from cookie-centric company Partake. This pack comes with crunchy chocolate chip, birthday cake, ginger snap and double chocolate cookies.
Momofuku chili crunch variety pack (20% off)
In addition to its numerous eponymous restaurants, David Chang's Momofuku brand is known for its vast array of pantry goods, chili crisps and noodles. This cult-favorite chili crunch is full of spicy flavors and crisp textures and packs heat into any dish you put it on. It contains three types of Mexican chiles, crunchy garlic and shallots. This pack comes with three flavors: black truffle, original chili crunch and extra spicy.