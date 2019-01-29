3 Kitchen Hacks To Make Your Super Bowl Party A Smash

DavidPrahl via Getty Images

It’s a pretty well-known fact that the most important elements to Super Bowl Sunday are the recipes.

Whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or are just bringing the appetizer, you’ll want to bring your A-game to the big game. That’s why we’ve identified three essential kitchen items to hack your way to a smash of a party.

1. For The Novice Cooker

2. For The On-The-Go Party Goer

There’s nothing worse than spending time and energy creating an appetizing dish to bring to a gathering, only to realize it’s impossible to transport. A dip that needs to stay warm or handmade meatballs covered in sauce needs to be handled with care. Whether you’re trekking across town on public transportation or buckling your creation into the backseat, this Pyrex Portables 9-Piece Set comes with multiple sized glass containers, fitted plastic lids, a carrier with handles and two hot/cold pack inserts to make transport a cinch. It’s $42 on Walmart right now, which hits the free shipping mark. Order soon and you should have it by game day.

3. For A Low-Lift Appetizer

If whipping up something impressive isn’t really your thing, but you’re not about to show up empty-handed, a low-lift but high-impact treat are some fancy flavored popcorn recipes. A savory Parmesan Ranch or at-home Cracker Jack recipe can be quite the crowd pleaser with little effort. Though microwave popcorn may seem like an obvious choice, an at-home popcorn maker may actually be more efficient for big batches. This Cuisinart EasyPop Hot Air model is currently on sale for $35 makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under three minutes.

