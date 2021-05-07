34 Things For Anyone Who Spends Basically All Their Time In The Kitchen

A Kitchenaid stand mixer

This will become your new best friend from the first moment you use it. It can handle everything from thick bread dough to creamy cake batter — and let's face it, it will just look so good on your countertop."My wife and I contemplated getting this mixer but were a bit wary because of the price point. It's totally worth the investment. This is an appliance we'll have for life and it works like a charm! So far we've used it to make a few baked goods and it's responding great. We totally love it!" — Seth Lizy