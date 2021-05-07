HuffPost Finds

34 Things For Anyone Who Spends Basically All Their Time In The Kitchen

Because let's face it, the kitchen really is the best room in the house.
By Daniel Boan and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

You don’t have to be a professional chef to know that the kitchen is the best place to be. And if you find yourself there most of the day whipping up delicious meals (and snacks), you probably know that you need to fill it with tools and products to help you achieve all your cooking goals.

From an anti-fatigue mat to keep your legs and feet from hurting while standing for hours to a KitchenAid mixer to make baking a breeze, we’ve rounded up some great tools, appliances, cleaning products, and more that will transform your kitchen and the way you cook.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Some heavy-duty cleaning wipes
Amazon
Made to remove everything from grease to ink stains with zero water required, these magical wipes are also formulated with aloe and vitamin E so it's gentle on your skin. Plus, they're non-abrasive, so they're safe to use on smooth surfaces like car exteriors.

Promising review: "I have a small kitchen, and everything tends to get an oily, greasy film on it very quickly. I don't have a tile back splash or a range hood, and my fridge is right next to my stove, so the paint on the wall and the textured fridge get pretty disgusting. The tiniest little oil splatter seems to cover my whole kitchen. When these wipes arrived yesterday, I attacked my kitchen with them. They worked amazingly well! I didn't realize how much grease was really sticking to everything until I saw how disgusting the wipes were getting. Luckily, they're huge, so I was able to cover a lot before a needed a new one.
I have very sensitive skin, and these didn't dry my hands out at all. I also get severe migraines, which are easily triggered by chemical smells, and these have a nice, lemony scent that didn't trigger me at all. 10 stars!" — Michele West

Get a 90-pack from Amazon for $11.48 (available in eight sizes and multi-packs).
2
A cute recipe binder
Amazon
You'll have a place to store all of your family's favorite recipes... or those concoctions you've recently stumbled upon on TikTok. This ring binder comes with 25 4"x6" recipe cards, 50 clear plastic sleeves, and nine tab dividers with categories.

Promising review: "I don't have too many recipes (since I'm not the best cook lol), so I was looking for a really cute recipe book just to keep my favorites! They supple a handful of stylish note cards that match the binder to input your recipes, which I really liked. Also, it is a really cute decoration to display in your kitchen, too!" — AB

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three designs).
3
An anti-fatigue floor mat
Amazon
If you find yourself standing in your kitchen for long periods of time, this can help alleviate back and foot pain. It's basically a must-have if you spend your nights hand-washing an endless pile of dishes.

Promising review: "My kitchen floor is tile and after a half day of making bread, cookies, or brownies, or even prepping to can jams, my feet and toes would cramp at night. I needed relief! The Sky Mats kitchen mat is perfect. It's a perfect size for my kitchen workspace and amazingly comfortable to stand on while I chop, knead, stir, and mix. I spilled strawberry jam on it and thought I'd created a permanent sticky spot, but it cleaned up without a trace. I can sweep it clean after a day in the kitchen. Best of all, I don't have cramps in my toes and legs at night. Love my mat!" — Judith

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and 10 colors and patterns).
4
An expandable spice rack
Amazon
Add this to your cabinet, and you'll actually be able to see the massive collection of seasonings you've somehow accumulated over the years.

Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" — Kindle Customer

Get a set of two from Amazon for $27.99.
5
A spinning display rack
Ashley Homestore
Put the spices you reach for the most in it, and you'll be able to grab them in seconds. Plus, this is way more elegant than simply sitting them on top of the stove.

Get it from Ashley Homestore for $29.99 (originally $79.99).
6
A 7-in-1 Instant Pot
Amazon
Yes, it actually lives up to the hype. Whether you're slow cooking your favorite soup or looking to whip up some homemade yogurt, this magical pot does it all. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.

Promising review: "This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I’ve ever owned. I love it so much that I’ve purchased two more for friends and relatives. What can it do? I think the real question is 'What can’t it do?' I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot. I purchased two sizes for my own use: the three-quart (which is my almost-every-day workhorse for two person dishes) and the eight-quart (which I bring out to handle my dinner party dishes). Everything I’ve tried has been fabulous. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. Highly recommended!!!" — Stereoman

Get it from Amazon for $63.94+ (available in four sizes and two styles).
7
A BuzzFeed Tasty wall calendar
Amazon
Filled with unique, easy meal ideas (and mouth-watering photos), this calendar will ensure that you won't get stuck eating the same thing over and over again.

Promising review: "Great quality calendar. This is the second year I purchased this calendar. Great recipes, plus great quality. I always look for a calendar that won’t sag throughout the year, this one doesn’t! I have this in my office and it’s a great conversation starter." — Dee Anna Chappell

Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
8
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend
Amazon
Made to clean basically anything in your kitchen and bathroom, this is basically a requirement for you to own. Need to spruce up your sink? Bring some life back to your old tarnished silverware? This will definitely do the trick.

Promising review: "Bar Keepers Friend should really be called 'Homeowner's Magician'! I purchased this cleanser in an attempt to revive our stainless-steel knife set, which is a great moderately-priced set that has seen better days, and I'm extremely happy that I did. The cleanser not only took away the rust spots with minimal difficulty, but it returned them to their original luster! After cleaning our knives, I gave it a shot on our porcelain sink, which I typically have to douse in bleach cleaner to remove the stains from, causing the entire kitchen to be filled with noxious fumes... and it worked beautifully! The stains came clean, and it made the sink look pretty enough to eat off of." — Kat (Ferrari) Backa

Get it from Amazon for $11.48.
9
All-natural bottle cleaning tablets
Amazon
Plop these in your water bottles and coffee tumblers to remove stains and odors from the bottles you've left unwashed for an embarrassingly long time. It happens. These are biodegradable and odor-free.

Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." — Amazon Customer

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
10
A sleek utensil
Amazon
This may look like a simple spatula, but it's actually so much more. You can use it as a slotted spoon, spatula, turner and it even features an edge that's perfect for light slicing and dicing.

Promising review: "Give it a cap and a costume, this is the only thing I need in the kitchen! I am often looking for tools that can replace the 30 others I have collected in my kitchen. I have used this to flip grilled cheese, stir red beans and rice, strain Brussel's sprouts, and taste sauce. I used the flat edge to cut onions that were too large once in the pot and scrape the bottom of the pan. The uni-tool feels nice in my hand, has held up fine in multiple dishwashings, and has allowed me to toss a few kitchen tools that have become obsolete." — Hiawhatha

Get it from Amazon for $19.26.
11
An ice cube tray with a lid
Amazon
Now your ice will never absorb any freezer odors. Plus, you won't have to worry about spilling any water after you refill it!

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE ice cubes in my drinks, and it's so annoying to have ice cube problems. I really researched ice cube trays and read a lot of reviews until I found these trays. It's so nice not to have to worry about spilling water just trying to get them in there. Also, they come out of the tray so easily! No more fighting to get the cubes out. These just kind of pop out when you press down on one side." — Kalisa
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12
A Vitamix blender
BuzzFeed
This can handle the toughest ingredients with ease. You'll be whipping up your own chunky salsas and fresh nut butters in no time.

Promising review: "The holy grail blender, y'all. I grew up with a Vitamix (big, tall, classic model), and since being on my own I have really missed it. I tried food processors (because they're cheaper), less expensive blenders, immersion blenders, etc. Nothing came close to what a Vitamix can do. If you're wondering if it's worth the price, I would give a resounding YES. It's so supportive of a healthy diet (smoothies, soups, scratch-made dips and salsas, nut milks and butters, etc.), and it's stupid easy to use AND clean. What sold me ultimately was 1) the smaller size (the classic ones are larger), and 2) I thought about how much I spend (or would like to spend) at my local smoothie/juice bar. A 16 oz. smoothie costs a ridiculous $8-9, and a juice at least that much, if not more. If I could afford it, I would have gotten one daily. So, this Vitamix pays for itself in about a month." — lovespuppies

Get it from Amazon for $272.42+ (available in three colors and four styles).
13
A set of leak-proof storage containers
Amazon
You can pop these right in the microwave because you shouldn't have to dirty extra dishes just to enjoy leftovers.

Promising review: "I am in the process of replacing all my storage containers with these. I cannot say enough good things about this product! These containers go from dishwasher to freezer storage without any issue. Started with a sample set to test whether they would bubble up in the microwave or stain, as I cook a lot of red sauce pasta and barbecue. They have passed every test with flying colors. These have not stained, bubbled (whitened), and hand washing or dishwasher — it doesn't make a difference, because they clean up great! Exceeded all expectations and I wish I would have bought these sooner. The best all around storage container I have ever used! Love them!" — Susanne S.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in four sizes and four sizes).
14
A set of fridge bins
Amazon
Add some order to your chaotic mess of groceries with this set. And because you'll be able to actually see all your food, you might just end up using that bag of lettuce before it goes bad!

Promising review: "It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." — BookBroke

Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $34.99.
15
A cold brew coffee maker
Amazon
This is so easy to use and will turn your own kitchen into your new favorite (and much less expensive) coffee shop. Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk.

Promising review: "This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time. I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8-10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m. and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." — Panda

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
16
A magnetic knife and utensil holder
Amazon
Free up some counter space and wow everyone who steps foot in your kitchen.

Promising review: "I want to order another one! I wish I had thought to purchase one of these sooner. The magnet is strong and holds plenty of my everyday knives. I decided to put it on the side of my fridge and it holds perfectly. I didn't need anything extra to hold it in place either. I'd like to get one more for the rest of my tools because this is so much better than the block! Now I have more counter space." — RayJoni07

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes).
17
A cooktop cleaning kit
Amazon
These tools will help you tackle tough stains and make your stove looks shiny enough for the pages of Architectural Digest. This set comes with a 10-ounce bottle of cooktop cleaner, one cleaning pad, and one scraper.

Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." — Christi

Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
18
A pack of Affresh cleaning tablets
Amazon
Your dishwasher is probably way dirtier than you imagine. These will break down lime and mineral build-up so your dishes come out looking as sparkly as they do in all those dish soap commercials.

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
19
A digital food thermometer
Amazon
Get an instant reading with this useful tool, so you can rest assured that your meats are cooked to the perfect temperature.

Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." — Kat29

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
20
A roll-up dish-drying rack
Amazon
Tiny apartment dwellers, rejoice! This is a major space saver and surprisingly multifunctional. It can also be used as a trivet mat on your countertop or simply as a way to turn your sink into some extra counter space when you're cooking. It's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees F and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Promising review: "It is incredibly versatile and a wonderful addition to our kitchen. So far I have used it for drying large items over the sink, filling a pot when the sink was already full, and as a counter trivet for a hot pan, and it performs beautifully in all these roles. The metal rods are strong and sturdy enough to hold heavy items, long enough to span our sink from multiple angles, and best of all, it rolls up for easy storage when not in use. All around a great kitchen tool, and I'll never be without one again." — T. Eicher

Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in two sizes).
21
A three-compartment plastic lid organizer
Amazon
You can start stacking all of your Tupperware containers together and save some sacred storage space.

Promising review: "This does exactly what it says it does. It holds a variety of lid sizes and fits nicely inside the cabinet. It is so nice to be able to find the exact lid you are looking for without having to rummage around inside the cabinet. I would recommend this product." — shelby2289

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
22
A multipurpose stand
Amazon
Not only will this prop open plastic bags, but it also doubles as a sleek drying stand for bottles and glassware and as an easy way to hold scraps while cooking. It's basically the helpful kitchen assistant you never knew you needed.

Promising review: "I stumbled on this product searching for something to dry bottles. I am so glad I took a chance on it. I love it for drying bottles. It does everything the reviews list. I was sold on it because it looked so easy to store, but honestly, it hasn't left my countertop since it arrived. The way it opens and adjusts lends itself to any number of uses. My favorite part it that I can hold up large awkward items like cookie sheets and a 9x13 pan to dry. I have used it for holding open gallon bags to fill. Such a simple design and well-executed." — My Old KY Home

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
23
A Kitchenaid stand mixer
Williams Sonoma
This will become your new best friend from the first moment you use it. It can handle everything from thick bread dough to creamy cake batter — and let's face it, it will just look so good on your countertop.

Promising review: "My wife and I contemplated getting this mixer but were a bit wary because of the price point. It's totally worth the investment. This is an appliance we'll have for life and it works like a charm! So far we've used it to make a few baked goods and it's responding great. We totally love it!" — Seth Lizy

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $399.95 (available in 10 colors).
24
A hanging garbage bag holder
Amazon
Easily dispose of your scraps while cooking without having to walk over to the trash can every single time.

Promising review: "I love this product because I'm always chopping vegetables and cutting up meat. I would be making several trips to the trash. Now I'm able to make meal prep quicker, easier, and cleaner! A good way to use up some of those plastic bags from the grocery store, too!" — Ellen Holcomb

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
25
An automatic pan stirrer
Uncommon Goods
Now you can answer that text from your friend when you should be continuously stirring your homemade pasta sauce. It has a built-in timer and runs on four AA batteries.

Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" — Luvdvm

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $25.
26
A spill stopper
Amazon
You'll finally be able to turn your back for one second without worrying about your pot of pasta boiling over and making a mess everywhere. This 11-inch spill stopper is made of silicone that's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees F. It's also microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical but thought I would give it a try. I LOVE this spill stopper! I cooked up brown rice and usually have to deal with the pot boiling over at some point. This wonderful invention allowed for me to walk away to take care of a few things before coming back and turning down the heat. I was so happy that there was no spill-over to have to clean up. I would purchase this as a housewarming gift, a hostess gift...what a wonderful invention!" — KW

Get it from Amazon for $19.24+ (available in two colors).
27
An organizer tray
Amazon
Keep all of your silverware in its proper place because not every drawer should be a junk drawer.

Promising review: "I loved this so much I bought one for the bestie who just bought a new house. My silverware drawer is organized for the first time in forever!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
28
A set of plastic storage containers
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
Keep your produce tasting fresh for much longer. If you constantly find yourself tossing out strawberries you totally forgot you bought, these containers will basically pay for themselves.

Promising review: "I wish I would have gotten these sooner. I bought strawberries for my children, and then I forgot about them. I found them in the back of the refrigerator almost TWO WEEKS later, and they were still good. The real miracle is how long it keeps zucchini. Zucchini starts to get mushy in the crisper drawer after just a few days. Again, these miracle containers have kept it fresh for close to two weeks now. I've kept cut lettuce, cut cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, cucumbers, zucchini, sliced bell peppers, strawberries, blackberries, cut jicama, and carrots in these containers. I've had fantastic results with all of them." — Laura

Get a three-piece set from Amazon for $34.88 (also available in 10 other sizes and sets).
29
A vacuum sealer
Amazon
This will pair nicely with a sous vide — or you can simply use it for safely storing leftovers (or the other half of an avocado!) for longer periods of time.

Promising review: "I had one of these machines from a well-known company for about 10 years, and it finally quit working. I bought a new one from the same company, and it was junk. This one was highly rated in a bunch of articles from different magazines, so I gave it a try. Wow. It's amazing! Pretty quiet (unlike my other one) and has great suction. There's a trough that you have to put the end of the bag in, or it won't work. Took me a couple of tries to figure that out. Also, make sure you press down HARD on both sides of the machine when you close it. Don't worry... you won't break it lol. It's totally worth the money." — Traci

Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in two colors).
30
A brush and squeegee combo
Amazon
Swipe all your countertop messes directly into the sink. It even has a built-in ledge so you can hang it when not in use.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS PRODUCT! Saves me so many paper towels, easily washed in the dishwasher, and the small size saves space! Will always have one of these on hand for sure!" — Prime Time Review

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
31
A knife block set
Amazon
Let everyone know you mean business in the kitchen. It comes with six high-quality steel knives that will tackle all your slicing needs — and look good doing it. Each set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, and a walnut knife block.

Promising review: "These are sharp! They’re quality knives, the handles don’t break off, they feel great and they’re sharp, very sharp. The wood stand looks great on my kitchen." — Merim Spiodic

Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $229.95.
32
A clip-on silicone colander
Amazon
Attaches this to the side of your pot, and you'll never burn yourself while awkwardly straining into a colander ever again! It's made of flexible silicone and designed to fit most pots and pans.

Promising review: "Gone are the days of pouring into a separate strainer and then having to clean two different things for a simple bowl of cooked pasta. I'm not typically a raving fan of seemingly simple kitchen gadgets, but this handy little helper works exactly as advertised. Made of hearty silicon material, it's flexible enough to snap onto all of my pots, from my small 8" to my largest Dutch oven. Even better, the material doesn't conduct heat so I don't have to worry about burning my hands when pulling it off the pot after it's finished draining boiling hot water. I've even left it clipped onto a pot for a little while before draining the water off, and it shows no sign of melting or marring. This is a fantastic way to shave off a few precious seconds from the process and I'd highly recommend it." — J. Im

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
33
A rotating utensil holder
Amazon
You can spin away and grab whatever you need. Sometimes the simplest kitchen gadgets are truly the most helpful.

Promising review: "I cook a LOT. I had a utensil holder, but it wasn't big enough so it was hard to slide the utensils in — and if it was semi-empty, they were tilting and falling. I threw it away and used a drawer but then was super sick of digging through everything to get what I needed, especially when you have something on the stove and you need it pronto. I ordered this and love it. It rotates so you can spin it around to get what you need really quickly, has three dividers in it (so the utensils aren't falling over every time you pull one out), and is big enough to fit everything. I have maxed it out with all my utensils — I have 16 cooking utensils in it at a time. It also looks really nice and sleek on the counter. I highly recommend this product." — Jessie

Get it from Amazon for $19.47.
34
A pan and pot lid organizer
Amazon
Reaching for your favorite cookware shouldn't feel like playing a game of Jenga in your cabinet. Plus, you can use it upright or on its side.

Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." — Linda

Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in two colors).
cookingkitchensKitchen Toolskitchen gadgets