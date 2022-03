The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

A set of Cuisinart mini spatulas

Sure, you have a couple spatulas in your kitchen, but do you have mini spatulas? Liz Solomon Dwyer, founder of New York City-based King David Tacos, said Cuisinart's mini spatulas are must-have in any kitchen for hard-to-reach pastes and sauces in small containers."A mini spatula (or spoonula, yes, it's a thing) is every kitchen's best friend, but especially at home. There are all sorts of small containers and cans that you just can't get inside with a full size spatula," she said. "Food waste is the worst, and think of all the peanut butter, mayo and tomato paste (always tomato paste!) you could have saved from waste if you just had the right size spatula for the job! A small investment with huge returns, right here."This set comes with three roughly 8-inch long spatulas in pink, green and blue. There's one that's ideal for frosting cupcakes, one scooping out of jars and one that's perfect for icing cookies.