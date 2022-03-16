Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Cook like a culinary expert with these affordable chef-backed products, including a gnocchi board, garlic peeler and a spatula made specifically for fish.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fantes-Gnocchi-Beechwood-8-Inches-Original/dp/B0019R7SPS?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fante&#x27;s gnocchi board" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fantes-Gnocchi-Beechwood-8-Inches-Original/dp/B0019R7SPS?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Fante's gnocchi board</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-CTG-00-S3MS-Mini-Spatulas-Multicolor/dp/B00WRPOXEA?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cuisinart mini spatulas" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-CTG-00-S3MS-Mini-Spatulas-Multicolor/dp/B00WRPOXEA?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Cuisinart mini spatulas</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072FKR6J3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Joie mini mandoline slicer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072FKR6J3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622f919de4b0fe0944d9fc6e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Joie mini mandoline slicer</a>.
Amazon
Fante's gnocchi board, Cuisinart mini spatulas and Joie mini mandoline slicer.

You don’t have to spend your life savings to have the best kitchen tools; even the most seasoned chefs have gadgets in their kitchen that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Some would even say it’s the technique you use that matters and not the price tag. But whether you’re new to cooking or are just looking for new goodies to add to your kitchen drawers and counters, we did the work for you to find out what’s actually worth buying.

We reached out to several prominent chefs around the U.S. to ask about their favorite kitchen tool under $25. Their replies included a silicone garlic peeler that makes cleanup so much easier, a fish turner to prevent your delicate cod from breaking apart and mini spatulas to finally scrape the bottom of your can of tomato paste.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Williams-Sonoma
A Microplane rasp grater
Justin Ottervanger, executive chef at The Parlour Room in New York City, said his favorite tool is a Microplane. "It's a simple but very effective for a variety of uses. Aside from grating zest or cheese, I'll use it to straighten the edge of a tart shell that didn't bake perfectly or grate a piece of garlic on the fly," he said.

This one is rasp-style (long and narrow) and comes in black, white, bloodstone and lilac. It has razor-sharp stainless steel teeth that prove useful for grating in both directions and on a variety of foods like citrus, hard cheeses, ginger and garlic.
Get it at Williams-Sonoma starting at $14.95.
2
Amazon
OXO Good Grips silicone garlic peeler
The unique shape of this handheld tool keeps garlic cloves inside while peeling so your hands stay free of that strong garlicky smell and your counter tops stay free of mess. Cloves come out out peeled while peels stay inside. It's dishwasher-safe and easily stored in the included vented case.

Sicily Sierra, professional chef and founder of The Sandwich Ministry, uses it regularly. "Anything that saves you time and cleaning will always be a must-have in my kitchen and this OXO Garlic Peeler is my jam," she said. "Everyone in the house uses it to give us the perfect cloves without the mess of the peel everywhere."
Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
3
Amazon
A fish spatula
With a fish spatula, recommended by celebrity chef Lamar Moore, you can lift, turn and transfer various fish and filets with ease. "I can press without breaking the skin and or meat of the fish," Moore said.

OXO's fish spatula is oversized to accommodate all types of fish and has a stainless steel head. Its beveled edges help it slide under food without breaking it.
Get it on Amazon for $15.95.
4
Crate & Barrel
Aubin melamine measuring cups
For a splash of color in your kitchen tools, try Joseph "JJ" Johnson's favorite measuring cups.

"I love these colorful measuring cups from Crate and Barrel when I am cooking at home with my kids," said Johnson, the award-winning chef and owner of New York City's Fieldtrip. "Whether the kids want gumbo, pancakes or cookies, these cups are perfect for measuring rice or any dry ingredients. The best part is they are dishwasher-safe, which makes the cleanup easy."

The set comes with four different measurement sized cups: 1/4, 1/3 1/2 and 1 cup. Each cup is made of bamboo fiber and melamine.
Get them at Crate & Barrel for $14.95.
5
Walmart
Veggetti
If zoodles are on the menu for dinner this week, the Veggetti is a tool you'll definitely find handy. "You can pretty much spiralize any solid vegetable for a different shape or texture for a dish," said Philadelphia-based chef and activist Kurt Evans.

You can use it on zucchini, squash, carrots, cucumber or almost any other vegetable to create noodles. All you have to do is insert your veggie of choice and twist.
Get it at Walmart for $9.97.Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
6
Amazon
A set of Cuisinart mini spatulas
Sure, you have a couple spatulas in your kitchen, but do you have mini spatulas? Liz Solomon Dwyer, founder of New York City-based King David Tacos, said Cuisinart's mini spatulas are must-have in any kitchen for hard-to-reach pastes and sauces in small containers.

"A mini spatula (or spoonula, yes, it's a thing) is every kitchen's best friend, but especially at home. There are all sorts of small containers and cans that you just can't get inside with a full size spatula," she said. "Food waste is the worst, and think of all the peanut butter, mayo and tomato paste (always tomato paste!) you could have saved from waste if you just had the right size spatula for the job! A small investment with huge returns, right here."

This set comes with three roughly 8-inch long spatulas in pink, green and blue. There's one that's ideal for frosting cupcakes, one scooping out of jars and one that's perfect for icing cookies.
Get it on Amazon for $7.99.
7
Amazon
A gnocchi board
Making your own gnocchi at home is easier than you think, and especially so if you have a gnocchi board, according to Silvia Barban, chef and co-owner of LaRina Pastificio & Vino in Brooklyn, New York.

"It's easy to travel with. By using this tool you create these lines that will make your pasta sauce stick to your pasta more," Barban said.

This gnocchi board from Fante's easily turns pasta dough into gnocchi thanks to its ridged texture. It's made in Italy from natural beechwood and is easy to clean; all you have to do is wipe it with a dry cloth or brush.
Get it on Amazon for $8.44.
8
Amazon
Joie mini mandoline slicer
A mandoline slicer is an essential multifunctional tool to have in your kitchen and Rasheeda Purdie, a New York-based chef and founder of Ramen by Ra, uses hers often. She suggested this mini mandoline slicer as it's easy to travel with.

"It gives you consistent slices and cuts. It works well with so many vegetables and fruit. There’s also the option to julienne items, too. I cook ramen a lot and a mandoline slicer always gives me the best size for my toppings and garnish. As great as this kitchen tool is, it’s also dangerous so please cause carefully. Once you’re attached to this item, it will become your go-to tool in your chef kit," she said.
Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
9
Amazon
A mortar and pestle
The favorite tool of Priyanka Naik, a self-taught vegan chef and author of "The Modern Tiffin," is a classic mortar and pestle, which can be used to crush spices, herbs and other things to make powders and seasonings. She recommends getting one made of marble, steel or stone, which can be found at Asian and Indian grocery stores.

"It is extremely versatile, underrated and, not to mention, looks super cute on your countertop. I use it to grind whole spices for savory dishes and desserts, make chutneys, pound ginger and garlic into a paste, make pestos and much more. The key is getting a heavy-weight mortar and pestle, specifically with a pestle that is heavy in weight so it does the work for you when your grinding food down."

Over 60 Amazon reviews mention how sturdy and heavy this is, making it a durable kitchen tool for your next pesto recipe.
Get it on Amazon for $24.99.
A Breville Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine

Small Kitchen Appliances That Will Save You Tons Of Space

shoppingFoodcookingkitchenKitchen Tools

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here’s Why And How To Cope.

Style & Beauty

The 5 Most Common Postpartum Skin Conditions, From Stretch Marks To Melasma

Food & Drink

The Best Beers (Besides Guinness) To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day, According To Irish Bartenders

Wellness

We’re Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You’re Unhappy At Work?

Wellness

If You’re Going To Google Your Health Symptoms, Here’s How To Do It Right

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

Going To A Concert Soon? These Amazing Earplugs Can Save Your Ears

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Shopping

'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk On Anxiety, Minimalism And Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Shopping

17 Wardrobe Upgrades From Amazon, Hand-Picked By Influencers

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

Transform Your Bathroom Into A Spa With These Under-$50 Accessories From Amazon

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Shopping

38 Cheap Products That'll Help Make Your Life Less Stressful

Shopping

23 Parenting Products With Before-And-Afters That Are All The Convincing You’ll Need

Shopping

Women Sneakerheads Share The Best Sneakers They're Buying This Spring

Food & Drink

6 Things Experts Want You To Know About Feeding Your Baby

Shopping

The Best Sunscreen Is On Amazon, And It's Not What You Think

Parenting

These Drawings Find The Humor In The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood

Relationships

We're Best Friends... But We've Never Met In Real Life

Parenting

25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Travel

9 Mistakes People Make When Booking Summer Travel

Work/Life

5 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot Before You Even Apply

Food & Drink

Is Olive Oil Good For Us Or Not? Here's What Experts Argue About.

Shopping

28 Little Decor Upgrades That Are Cheaper Than Buying New Furniture

Shopping

9 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work, According To Reviewers

Wellness

Why Some People Still Haven't Gotten COVID

Shopping

This Julia Child Kitchen Hack Is A Must For Small Spaces

Wellness

What Is 'Trauma Dumping'? Here's How To Know If You're Doing It.

Shopping

14 Litter Boxes That You Won't Need To Hide When Guests Come Over

Food & Drink

The First Black Woman To Solely Own A Tequila Brand: 'You Have To Invest In Yourself'

Style & Beauty

Society Loves Rihanna's Maternity Style ... Just Not On Most Women

Travel

How To Choose The Best Flight When Traveling With A Baby Or Toddler

Money

The 7 Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers

Shopping

7 Useful Items Physical Therapists Always Keep At Home

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week