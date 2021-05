26 Kitchen Gadgets That Chefs Actually Use

A cast-iron skillet

This will enable you to whip up a delicious dinner of anything from pasta to steak and even roasted veggies that will impress just about anyone. It's designed to heat up quickly and retain the heat, meaning if anyone goes back for seconds, the food will still be just as good as when you served it the first time.The skillet is not dishwasher-safe. It should be hand washed before first use and dried immediately. After use, wash in hot soapy water with a sponge and liquid soap. After it's dry, rub with a light coat of vegetable oil."It's not light; it's cast iron. If you clean it properly, you can give it to your kids.To clean, put it on the stove with salt. Then scratch with a ball of aluminum foil. Or, if fire alarms aren't an issue, spin upside down and burn out before scratching with foil. Lightly season with salt and you are set.Get it, love it, look after it, and give it to your kids when you don't use it anymore." — Brendan Lee