Just 10 Kitchen Gadgets That Reviewers Say Make Cooking Fun

A corn cob peeler

There's few kitchen tasks more daunting (and potentially dangerous) than trying to cut away corn kernels from the cob. This compact, Y-shaped peeler is made with Japanese stainless steel blades and an ergonomic handle to safely and swiftly peel away kernels so you can have fresh corn whenever you want."Okay, I've been using a knife for many years to cut corn off the cob and it works just fine. But this gadget is so efficient that I was stunned by the difference. For my first few passes on a tough ear of corn I didn't even notice that the blade was covered by a piece of plastic meant to be removed. Still cut so smoothly, without corn flying all over the counter. Works even better without it! I could live without this gadget, but I will definitely make lots more corn recipes this summer now that I have it." — M. Baird