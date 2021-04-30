38 Kitchen Gadgets You Probably Never Realized You Wanted

When you find a new kitchen gadget that you love, it’s hard to remember how you ever cooked your favorite meals without it. Just when you think you have enough, there’s always room for another cool kitchen find — for example, a smart toaster with a touch screen that allows you to choose the perfect crisp level for your bread. You’ll find that and so many others below. (Warning: You’re going to want everything.)
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A silicone grease container
An air fryer (from the makers of the Instant Pot)
A milk frother
A set of three fermentation lids
A pizza oven the entire family can enjoy
A tortilla press
A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker
A set of LED light saber chopsticks
A mini fridge/freezer with a retro vibe
An automatic pan stirrer with a timer
A handheld garlic press
A compact eight-in-one spiralizer
A Magic Bullet blender
A cookie scoop
An AeroGarden
A mug warmer
A Cuisinart Griddler
A KitchenAid food chopper
A culinary blow torch
A Mr. Coffee drip coffee machine
A coffee and spice grinder
A SodaStream
A microwave popcorn maker
A pasta machine
A mandolin with 30 different cut options
A breakfast sandwich maker
An immersion blender
A nonstick microwave pasta cooker
A handy corn butterer
A Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother
A SinkShroom strainer
A rapid egg cooker
A BBQ tool
A HyperChiller to cool your favorite drink in less than a minute
A bicycle-inspired pizza cutter
A Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor
And a toaster with a touch screen