38 Kitchen Gadgets You Probably Never Realized You Wanted

A tortilla press

This will help you take your Taco Tuesdays to the next level without going above and beyond your minimal cooking skill level. (Heather here: Thanks to a handy lil' tortilla press from Verve Culture, making my own tortillas at home isn't much of a challenge at all. The press is made in Mexico from old Singer sewing machines and other recycled irons! The cast-iron should last you basically forever, so it's definitely worth your money. I still can't believe how easy they were to make! We used Maseca's corn flour (the bag has instructions on the back how to make the tortillas) and it was so simple. They came out *so* well I was beyond impressed with myself.)