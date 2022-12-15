20 Actually Useful Kitchen Gifts You Can Get For Under $30 On Amazon

Christmas Day is quickly approaching and for many people, it’s gifting crunch time.
If there’s anyone on your list who loves food and cooking, you’re in luck because there are still tons of affordable home-cook-worthy gifts on Amazon that will arrive in time for your gift exchange.
While many foodie gifts out there are cool in theory, they’re not always the most functional or useful items for people who take their culinary craft seriously. But that’s why I did the work for you to find suitable options.
After many conversations with my former-chef boyfriend, I was able to get a pretty good idea of what practical and nifty kitchen items would make the best gifts ― all for a reasonable price.
Below, you’ll find the best kitchen gifts under $30 on Amazon, including small appliances to make breakfast easier and essential utensils the recipient will use for years to come.
Dash rapid egg cooker
This electric egg cooker from Dash has over 87,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and can consistently prepare eggs in any style at the touch of a button. It can hold six eggs and also includes a recipe book, a tray for poaching and a tray for making omelets.
A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths
These ultra-absorbent cloths are made from cellulose and cotton, making them soft and gentle for hands and surfaces while wet, but gritty enough to really scrub and scour a particularly grimy spot when dry. And they don't have to be confined to kitchen use — they can be used in the bathroom, living room, bedrooms or wherever there's a mess. Multiple Shopping team members — including writer Lourdes Avila Uribe
and editor Emily Ruane
— swear by these affordable, hardworking cloths.
Farberware meat and potato masher
This handy tool will let your giftee easily mash and chop ground meat and potatoes thanks to its five heat-resistant blades. It's easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe. Color options are black (pictured) and a cool robin’s-egg blue
for the more aesthetically inclined.
Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker
This electric sandwich maker can deliver a fresh and custom-made breakfast sandwich in just four easy steps. Each nonstick cooking layer is removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and can prepare an egg directly in a designated egg pan.
A colorful 10-pack of reusable grocery bags
With grocery prices sky-high
, give your favorite cook a little something to make their next trip to the store more enjoyable. These vibrant reusable grocery bags feature an extra-large capacity (they can hold over 50 pounds) and come in a variety of colors and designs.
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
This cult-fave chili-infused honey brings the heat to pizza, wings, cheese and even cocktails.
A set of Cuisinart mini spatulas
This chef-approved
set comes with three roughly 8-inch spatulas in pink, green and blue. There's one that's ideal for frosting cupcakes, one for scooping from jars and one that's perfect for icing cookies.
A stainless steel odor absorber
Many delicious dishes call for pungent ingredients like onions and fish, and this simple metal block can help get rid of the lingering smell left on hands after meal prep. It's made of stainless steel, a material that absorbs the odor-trapping sulfur molecules from the hands and transfers them to the bar. Your giftee can use it like soap with water or just rub it between their dry hands.
Dash express waffle maker
Fresh golden waffles are only a few minutes away with this waffle maker that's compact enough to fit in a small kitchen with minimal counter space. It makes 8-inch circular waffles. (And if you're buying for your sweetheart, you can get the heart-shaped version
.)
A penguin-shaped boiled egg holder
If your loved one prefers to boil their eggs the traditional stovetop way, this ridiculously adorable heat-resistant penguin egg holder will get them even more excited to make their next egg salad. All they have to do is tuck in eggs in each of the six penguin tummies and place the entire thing in a pot of boiling water.
Talisman Designs bacon grease strainer
Need the perfect stocking stuffer for the bacon fanatic you're celebrating the holidays with? This bacon grease container and strainer is appropriately shaped like a pig and provides a unique way to store, strain, cool or dispose of bacon grease.
A set of 6 magnetic measuring spoons
For the beginner cook or baker who's starting to test out recipes, this stainless steel measuring spoon set will be a much-appreciated addition to their kitchen. It even comes with a leveler to get exact measurements.
A condiment fork
If someone on your list has a special place in their heart for pickles, they'll love this condiment fork that makes it a thousand times easier to pluck them from a jar and add to sandwiches — or eat straight from the jar. It even comes with a holster that fits around the rim of almost any jar.
A wooden pepper mill
This 8-inch tall mill can be used for salt or pepper (or you can buy two so they have both) and is made of durable, fancy-looking oakwood. It has an ergonomic design, making it easy to hold while cooking.
Cuisinart 12-piece knife set
Not only are these colorful knives super easy to find in a drawer, they also offer a built-in color coding system to help prevent cross-contamination when slicing ingredients. The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus guards for each of them.
A 6-pack of cat fridge magnets
For the cat lover on your gift list, these tiny feline fridge magnets are sure to bring a smile to their face. They come in a set of six and measure just 1.3 inches by 0.8 inches.
A set of 6 floral coasters
Whether they love to host dinner parties or have a bar cart that could use a few accessories, this coaster set makes a great stocking stuffer or gift. It comes with six floral coasters that have absorbent cork backings to keep them stable on surfaces.
A magnetic knife bar
Help them clear out some counter space with this magnetic bar that holds knives, scissors and other metal kitchen utensils. It comes with mounting hardware and an easy-to-follow instruction manual.
Etekcity water-resistant kitchen scale
A food scale is essential to any kitchen and this rechargeable one is easy to use for seasoned home cooks and beginners. It has a weight capacity of 22 pounds (10 kilograms) and it has tare and hold functions.
A "pizza" made of socks
This gift is sure to get a laugh from your favorite pizza lover. It contains four pairs of cotton socks in the shape of a pizza and even comes in a matching box. The pizza sock size options are 9.5-13 and 14-15.