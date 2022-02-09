Shopping

Every Kitchen Item You Need To Add To Your Wedding Registry

From wine glasses to blenders and stand mixers, you won't be able to resist these kitchen staples.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Though it’s currently the dead of winter, wedding season is just around the corner. Along with daffodils and sunshine, the arrival of spring means the clock is ticking when it comes to organizing your celebration. And regardless of whether you’re having a big bash or a smaller, more intimate affair, there’s one thing you should be diligently working on in the months leading up to your big day: the wedding registry.

A wedding registry includes all manner of home goods, but none are more highly coveted, exciting or important than kitchen tools — and they make up a big portion of any registry.

Given that most couples cohabitate and have already built homes together prior to getting engaged, the function of a wedding registry has changed in recent decades. There is less urgency when it comes to list basics on a registry. But that means that it’s the perfect opportunity for upgrading staples, refreshing your decor and including dreamy kitchen items from your wishlist. People want to get you gifts, so you might as well give them exciting options you’ll actually cherish.

We’ve rounded up some must-have kitchen items for your wedding registry. It includes classics like a KitchenAid stand mixer along with aesthetically pleasing, yet functional, touches to enhance your kitchen’s overall vibe.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
An iconic stand mixer
Essential for every wedding registry, the KitchenAid stand mixer is durable enough to last for multiple generations. The range of color choices makes it possible to find the one that best matches your color palette, and the wide variety of attachments will keep you and your partner excited to use it for decades to come.
Get it from Amazon for $429.
2
Anthropologie
A beautiful cake stand
We can't keep our eyes off this luminous cake stand from Anthropologie. Available in three different colors, it's made of hand-glazed glass that will display your desserts centerpieces for years to come.
Get it from Anthropologie for $28.
3
Food52
A two-in-one grill pan and cocotte
This Food52 x Staub dish is a space-saving, versatile beauty. Use it to braise, grill, bake and more. It has a gorgeous design that is pretty enough to display while being a true workhorse that will last a lifetime with proper care.
Get it from Food52 starting at $199.99.
4
Amazon
A set of cooking utensils
Durable and well-made, the Umite cooking utensils set includes 33 non-stick silicone pieces, including a holder. They have convenient holes at the end for hanging storage, are aesthetically pleasing and won't scratch your pots and pans.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5
Food52
A set of soft cotton napkins
Replace your nightly paper towel habit with these easy, everyday napkins from Food52. They feature a relaxed, slightly rustic design that compliments most aesthetics. It's an easy sustainable swap and the perfect addition to your registry.
Get it from Food52 starting at $30.
6
Anthropologie
An agate cheese board
Take your cheeseboard to the next level with this elegant agate cheese board from Anthropologie. It brings a stunning natural element to the kitchen — and is guaranteed to be a showstopper.
Get it from Anthropologie for $78.
7
Amazon
A set of stemless wine glasses
Upgrade your wine glasses to these JoyJolt Spirits stemless wine glasses. They're sophisticated, effortless and dishwasher safe for ease of use.
Get them from Amazon for $17.95.
8
Amazon
A set of pots and pans
It doesn't get much better than GreenPan's 10-piece pots and pans set. Made with hard anodized ceramic nonstick materials, it's dishwasher and oven safe. It includes a saucepan with a lid, an eight-quart stockpot and straining lid, a six-quart stockpot with lid, two frying pants and a sauté pan.
Get it from Amazon for $399.95.
9
Amazon
An espresso machine
Breville's stainless steel espresso machine is the stuff that dreams are made of. It features a built-in grinder, milk steamer, optimal water pressure and grind size dial. It's incredibly highly rated and popular on Amazon, making it a can't miss addition to your wedding registry.
Get it from Amazon for $599.95.
10
Amazon
A minty green electric kettle
How sweet is this DmofwHi gooseneck kettle? It's in the style of a classic pour-over kettle, but can be used for any style of coffee or tea. It'll look adorable on your countertop.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
11
Amazon
A sculptural ceramic fruit bowl
Give your fruits a lovely new home with a Serene Spaces glazed ceramic bowl. It has a freeform edge that adds visual interest and sets it apart from your everyday fruit bowl.
Get it from Amazon $35.
12
Amazon
A comprehensive flatware set
This bestselling, highly-rated silverware set by Hiware includes eight steak knives — a rarity in the world of flatware. This lovely set is made of stainless steel that is mirror polished and dishwasher safe, making them as convenient as they are lovely.
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
13
Amazon
A sunny enamel colander
Add a pop of color to your kitchen with the highly-rated Calypso Basics by Reston Lloyd powder-coated enameled colander. It comes in multiple hues and holds up to three quarts, is good for both hot and cold meal prep and is pretty enough to leave out on display.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
14
Amazon
A magnetic fridge rack
It doesn't get much more convenient than this Toccini magnetic fridge organizer. You can use it as a paper towel holder, spice rack, storage shelf and so much more.
Get it from Amazon for $46.90.
15
Amazon
A set of ramen bowls
Up your ramen game with this melamine bowl set from DeeCoo. This 12-piece set includes three ramen bowls, chopsticks and ramen ladle spoons. You'll feel like a master chef.
Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
16
Nutribullet
A personal blender
The Nutribullet Pro Exclusive! is a lovely matte version of the brand's popular blender. It comes in seven lovely colors so you can match it to your kitchen and make smoothies, sauces and more to your heart's content.
Get it from Nutribullet for $109.99.
17
Amazon
A retro-style toaster
Upgrade your toaster with this selection from Buydeem. It perfectly blends form and function with four-slice, extra-wide toaster slots, a retro stainless steel aesthetic, a removable crumb tray and seven shade settings. It's a popular and highly-rated option that is a whole lot of bang for your buck.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
