Nutribullet, Food52, Amazon A Nutribullet blender, Food52 x Staub cookware and tea kettle from Amazon.

Though it’s currently the dead of winter, wedding season is just around the corner. Along with daffodils and sunshine, the arrival of spring means the clock is ticking when it comes to organizing your celebration. And regardless of whether you’re having a big bash or a smaller, more intimate affair, there’s one thing you should be diligently working on in the months leading up to your big day: the wedding registry.

A wedding registry includes all manner of home goods, but none are more highly coveted, exciting or important than kitchen tools — and they make up a big portion of any registry.

Advertisement

Given that most couples cohabitate and have already built homes together prior to getting engaged, the function of a wedding registry has changed in recent decades. There is less urgency when it comes to list basics on a registry. But that means that it’s the perfect opportunity for upgrading staples, refreshing your decor and including dreamy kitchen items from your wishlist. People want to get you gifts, so you might as well give them exciting options you’ll actually cherish.

We’ve rounded up some must-have kitchen items for your wedding registry. It includes classics like a KitchenAid stand mixer along with aesthetically pleasing, yet functional, touches to enhance your kitchen’s overall vibe.