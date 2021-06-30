HuffPost Finds

25 Things From Amazon To Make Decluttering Your Kitchen Easier

Everything you need to finally organize your kitchen.
By Becca Glasser-Baker and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

When your kitchen is a cluttered mess, it can sometimes feel like your life is a mess. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are a ton of great organizers out there that can help get your kitchen in order (and make whipping up dinner a breeze).

From a container lid organizer to a stackable can rack, a mug holder and more, here are some great products that will transform the mess in your kitchen into an organized dream.

1
A stainless-steel kitchen caddy
Use this to store sponges, soap and more. This caddy promises to be durable and rust-proof, and it's also easy to clean and can easily be removed.

Promising review: "Wow, what a great find! It's big enough that I can fit four sponges and a hand wash in the basket. It is made of stainless steel, meaning it's easy to clean, hard for bacteria or mold to grow, and can withstand heat and cold. It honestly looks bigger on the photo than in real life, but it fits so much! I was worried it would take up a lot of my sink, but it doesn't since it hovers in the air. I can easily fit a lot of dishes and two pots on the side where the sponge holder is. I had a silicon sponge holder before, and mold would grow every month. I've been using this sponge holder for two months now, and no mold in sight. This product has my highest recommendation." — Seaurchiny

Price: $7.99
2
A container lid organizer
We're all tired of losing the lids of our food containers. Made from BPA-free plastic, this item is a total game-changer, especially for meal preppers. It comes with five adjustable dividers so that it can suit your needs.

Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer, and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again — great product" — Laura H.

Price: $15.99+ (available in three sizes)
3
A bamboo expandable drawer organizer
Keep your cutlery as easily accessible as your coffee machine. With six to eight compartments, it's easy to keep everything organized. Not only can it be used in the kitchen, but it could also pretty much be used for anything, like your junk drawer.

Promising review: "Doesn't feel cheap or flimsy. I love the flexibility of the expandable sides.Fit great, holds a lot, and the sections are nicely sized and spaced. Will definitely get another soon as we tackle more rooms/drawers to organize." — Eddy

Price: $24.98
4
Or a minimalistic compact cutlery organizer
This will keep everything in its place. The stacked design of this organizer maximizes space with minimal effort. Plus, this item has cutlery icons, so it's super easy to figure out where a piece of flatware belongs!

Promising review: "This was a quarantine impulse buy for me: I suddenly want everything in my home perfectly organized. This was great — the top row fits my set of steak knives and the bottom row holds miscellaneous knives for chopping." — MKB from CT

Price: $9.99
5
A water bottle organizer
Maybe you'll actually remember to drink your water. This organizer has an adjustable height to make sure that every bottle can fit.

Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I've been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" — Amazon Customer

Price: $22.49
6
An expandable under-sink storage unit
Keep your sink cabinet looking as neat as the rest of your kitchen. Due to its unique shape and flexibility, you can adjust it around your plumbing, making it ideal for storing your cleaning supplies.

Promising review: "Bought this and really love it! This under-the-sink expandable shelf unit really works great for me and my wife. I have a weird-shaped space under my kitchen sink where I store all of my cleaning supplies. The bottles and sponges were just thrown around before I bought this. I was able to adjust the width, height, and depth to fit the odd-shaped area under my kitchen sink. Appreciate how you can modify the size/shape to make it work. It also fits perfectly around the plumbing! That was nice. Now I don't have to sift through all the cleaning bottles to find the one I am looking for. Boom, it's all organized now, so I can see where everything is. I bought this for my bathrooms too. They're inexpensive and serve a good organizational purpose for me in the house." — Evan

Price: $24.95
7
A kitchen wrap organizer rack
You won't lose track of the aluminum foil again (we've all been there, don't worry). Its simple design makes finding a roll of whatever way less complicated. Plus, it can fit at least three rolls per row!

Promising review: "I have been a bit tortured for a long time by the clumsy disorganization of boxes of tinfoil, wax, and parchment papers, etc., in my kitchen cabinets. I took some time to research reviews looking for a simple, convenient, and affordable item that would allow me to organize and manage these items. I am very satisfied with this — it SOLVED my problem! The rack is a perfect size and very sturdy. I actually bought two as I have two homes, and I am very satisfied." — Leslie S.

Price: $12.97 (available in two colors)
8
A K-Cup carousel
This will showcase all your favorite caffeinated beverages. This rotating vertical storage unit can spin 360-degrees, making it easy to get whatever flavor you're craving.

Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this product and will be ordering more as gifts for everyone on my list with a Keurig. We already owned a drawer-type pod holder that our Keurig sits upon, but wanted another holder as I buy pods in bulk. This carousel is really lovely, and it turns with minimal effort. I swear I could blow on it, and it would turn. It turns smoothly with no noise. The base has a nonslip pad attached. The packaging is just right as it's protecting the carousel with Styrofoam, but it's entirely easy to open and remove without problems. This item is a heavy one made of black metal and is very high quality. I highly recommend this to anyone who wants a stylish way of holding pods. It's a very nice gift item and worth three times what I gave for it here. It's now a while later, and I am ordering another one to hold all my teenager's hot tea pods." — Savsmom

Price: $19.99+ (available in two colors and six sizes)
9
A 14-piece airtight storage container set
This set will have you living your best Pinterest life. These containers are BPA-free and ideal for storing just about anything, so it's time to say goodbye to inconsistent packaging.

This set contains two extra-large containers, four large containers, four medium containers, four small containers, a measuring spoon set, a chalkboard marker, and reusable chalkboard labels.

Promising review: "The ROLLS ROYCE of food storage! 💖💖💖I absolutely love these containers from!! Have been searching for a good set for quite some time and am happy I stumbled upon these. I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others, and the price is much more affordable. I really like the fact that the lid handles are made up of durable plastic. The assortment of sizes is a plus; they're easy to stack on one another and are rather durable. The locking mechanism works well to seal but is not difficult like others I've tried to open. The pen, chalkboard labels, and measuring spoon set are great additions to the set. Everything you might need for pantry organization has been provided. The sizes of the containers are also just perfect for my needs. I feel like these are really going to hold up well over time and serve as great staple pieces in my pantry. I would definitely make this purchase again and am already thinking about ordering more to make my pantry even more streamlined and organized!" — Manzi

Price: $44.97
10
An over-the-cabinet-door organizer
Free up your counter space with this genius organizer. Looking for a place to store cutting boards, bakeware, cookie sheets, and more? Look no further than this brilliant invention.

Promising review: "I was looking for something like this for so long! Cutting boards were everywhere, falling on me at the worst moment. I wanted them out of my sight but easily accessible. This is a perfect solution. Fit about five normal cutting boards and a couple of thin plastic ones, and two little boards. Great quality and sturdiness." — 21w

Price: $14.97
11
A stackable can organizer rack
This isn't a want — it's a need. It can make finding that one oddly specific canned item you have for that one recipe way easier. Since it's horizontal, no items will get hidden in the back of your pantry.

Promising review: "I wasn't expecting to fall in love with a can organizer rack. In fact, I even thought I'd return it if it didn't meet my needs. Well, weeks later, it's one of my most favorite organizational pantry pieces, and everyone's getting one for Christmas. The setup was extremely easy. The back and sides fold open, and then you hang the racks on, fasten the row separators, and place the rubber end caps on the sharp pieces. No tools required at all. It holds 36 regular cans — four in each row. OR you can store the fat/large cans three to a row. It's extremely sturdy even when packed to the brim. I was really surprised at what a quality piece this is. Adding the rubber end caps and stoppers for the bottom was a nice touch. I love the fact that each row has its own adjustable 'lane.' This keeps the cans rolling forward nice and orderly (no bumping into each other) and can be adjusted any way you need to fit the cans you are storing. If you love to organize and have a good-size canned food surplus, then I highly recommend getting this one." — Brooke

Price: $19.87+ (available in four colors)
12
A stackable tea bag storage bin
With this, your teabags aren't thrown all over your kitchen and pantry. With eight large sections to store a variety of types of tea and a hinged lid, this is sure to keep your space looking clutter-free.

Promising review: "Holds a large amount of tea bags, neat and organized. I used to have them stored in a candy jar. Now it's easier to find the ones I want. Thinking of getting another one, though, since I have a lot of tea. I Like the fact that I can stack these too, since one of the main reasons I bought this is to save space in my small apartment kitchen." — Pw

Price: $16.99 (available in six colors)
13
A wall-mounted wine rack
You need somewhere to store all that vino for Wine Wednesday. Not only can you store bottles in this rack, but the bottom also has a glass holder. Bonus: It comes with wine charms. Bottoms up!

Promising review: "I ran across this accidentally, then realized it would be the perfect addition to my mini-bar wall. This rack is sturdy and well-made. I find no stray pieces of metal or bad paint spots. It's very easy to mount, and the mount included provides the strength to hold full bottles of wine and the stemware underneath. I added corks to the basket under the bottle, as I couldn't come up with anything else, but you really don't see them much. I wanted a splash of color just like others have mentioned in reviews, so I painted the 'WINE' letters with inexpensive acrylic paint and a coarse brush to achieve the effect I wanted. I highly recommend this rack!" — Terry Moore

Price: $29.97
14
An adjustable pot rack organizer
This will make it easier to find the perfect pot. It can store at least nine various-sized pots, and it can be set up in three different ways, so one is sure to suit your kitchen.

Promising review: "This pot rack was better quality than I thought it would be. It worked perfectly. It definitely helped organize the cabinet of pots and pans. It made a cluttered mess into an organized, functional space. I would recommend it to anybody. When I need a skillet, I pull one out in a matter of seconds. It left plenty of room for my pots to stay to the right. You could not even see the bottom of my cabinet before. Thanks again for a good product." — Jessica

Price: $25.99+ (available in two colors)
15
A KitchenAid dish rack
It's probably time to replace your ancient one. Heavy-duty, satin-covered, rust-resistant, self-draining, and easily cleanable? Yes, please. *Adds to cart*

Promising review: "After experimenting with many dish racks for a few years, I bought this one, and I can't be more satisfied. PROS: IT DOES NOT RUST OR MOLD! NOT ONE BIT. After months of use, I'm still to see even the slightest sign of rust or mold on any part of this dish rack. I live in Florida, and no matter how cold the AC is set to be, things that are in constant contact with water do get rusty/moldy if not taken care of constantly. Well, this dish rack is an exception. I don't know what material they've used on it, but it simply doesn't. It has a removable tray, so you can easily dispense extra water and/or wash the tray whenever you want to. The tray is tilted, so a good amount of water comes off it automatically. It is spacious. I've been able to fit incredible amounts of dishware in it. And it holds things properly. CONS: None." — John Rodgers

Price: $59.99
16
A set of eight organizers
These will keep your pantry or fridge as organized as the rest of the house. The set is BPA-free and includes four small and four large drawers to store your favorite snacks.

Promising review: "These are great organizers! And, yes, they stack — they have handle openings on either narrow end and one juts inward and the other outward. To stack, just stack them opposite of the one below them. Alternating allows them to stack; having them all the same direction means they nest for storage. On to the other important bits, these are a nice sturdy, thick clear plastic. They do not flex or bend, and they bear weight well, even when stacked. They're easily wiped clean with a damp cloth, and I've hand-washed mine in hot water when things were spilled inside, and they look just like new. I use these in the pantry and fridge but have not used them in the freezer so I cannot attest to their durability when used there. I have dropped these onto the floor at one time or another, both straight from the fridge or off of the pantry shelf, with and without weight inside them, and they've never cracked (which is a really great, accidental, test of their durability). I own a couple sets of these from different brands and this set is my favorite, even though it was not the most expensive." — monkeysohana

Price: $29.99
17
Or plastic food storage bins
The open front on these means you can grab and go with whatever you're storing. There's nothing like stackable bins to keep your space super tidy.

Promising review: "These transformed my cabinets! I am short, so the first two shelf spaces are critical for me. These are perfect. You can store something behind these if you want; I don't personally want to. They aren't as deep as the cabinet, but it allows me to reach everything and keep it nicely sorted; my cabinets still look organized despite several weeks of use!" — A. Ross

Price: $19.99+ (for a set of two; available in three sizes)
18
A set of airtight pet food storage containers
As a pet parent, you gotta make sure our pets don't eat every morsel of food the second we leave our home. Ever struggle with pet food spilling everywhere? This comes with a pour spout to keep things less messy.

Promising review: "Have adopted a stray kitty in my neighborhood and feed her every morning at my front door. Wanted containers that could be kept close by for easy access and that could store both her dry kibble and be airtight enough to also store her water for quick use. Bought two and they are PERFECT for both! The container is secure enough to keep the water from leaking or spilling. Also, the pop-off caps secure tightly as well. So happy with my purchase as they were EXACTLY what I needed!" — Lizstarr56

Price: $13.88 (for a set of two)
19
A mug holder
Show off all those cute mugs you got from your travels or picked up at a market. Complete with six branches, this wooden mug holder will give your coffee corner a coffee shop vibe.

Promising review: "The branches screw in, making it more stable, and I have several large and heavy mugs on the tree at all times. It never totters even when the weight is distributed unevenly, and my slightly oversized mugs fit on it just fine. I am overall very satisfied with this purchase, especially for the price." — Rachel Kutch

Price: $13.85
20
A set of two three-tier spice racks
A practical and aesthetically pleasing addition to your kitchen, it's easy to fall in love with these spice racks and their no-skid and waterproof design.

Promising review: "This is very useful for my spice cabinet. The tiered feature allows me to be able to see all the spices I have in a nice, organized way. It allows for easy access to the spice I need and looks great. Now, I'm not embarrassed to open my spice rack in front of guests anymore. I love to show off how neat it is." — Florence

Price: $19.99+ (also available in an expandable version)
21
Or a space-saving five-tier wire spice rack
The rustic yet modern design of this spice rack will make you want to show off all your spices. Plus, it's super easy to install!

Promising review: "This spice rack is the perfect width for my pantry door, which was too wide for most. It is also large enough for all my spices, sturdy enough to hold the weight, and nothing can fall out when the door swings open and closed. It is also easy to clean because nothing gets trapped on the shelves. What an improvement over the small acrylic racks I had before! This is a really useful addition to any kitchen. It would also make a great bathroom rack for cosmetics and such." — Marilyn In Austin

Price: $50.72
22
A bakeware storage unit
When you open the cabinet, your supplies won't come crashing on top of you. It's complete with seven adjustable dividers to make sure you have the proper amount of space.

Promising review: "By the picture, I was expecting a lightweight plastic base with flimsy metal uprights that would hold a lightweight pan or cutting board. BOY, WAS I WRONG!!!! This is a very heavy-duty base with good grip on the bottom. The upright parts are heavily coated wire to prevent scratching of the items it is holding. I am SO PLEASED with the quality of this rack that I will be ordering a couple more to use for my skillets. Buy with confidence as these are really a quality product." — labbie1

Price: $19.99 (available in three styles)
23
A three-tier hanging fruit basket
This will keep all your fruits in view. Since this is so elegant, it can easily double as chic kitchen decor. Bonus: each basket can hold up to eight pounds.

Promising review: "I had a set of those really old woven wire collapsible baskets from my childhood that had cheap chains that were constantly pulling apart. After repairing them with twist ties for the hundredth time, I decided I was done with them. I wanted to find a set of hanging baskets that looked nice and held a lot. I liked that these ones are made from wire that wraps horizontally rather than vertically, and the wire is close enough together that I'm not worried about losing things through the side of the basket. The hanging chains are sturdy and aren't going to pull apart, which is a relief. These fit perfectly inside my pantry hanging from a rod, but the package also included ceiling hooks which I thought was a nice addition. We've been using them for a couple of months now, and they have been perfect. They hold stuff, they aren't in the way, no complaints." — Jeninmaine

Price: $21.99 (available in two colors)
24
A paper towel holder
Mount this in your kitchen so your paper towels are easily accessible at all times. With its easy installation, there's no need to drill — it just sticks to your wall.

Promising review: "Great product. Very modern too. I hate clutter, and this was the perfect solution for the paper towel holder. We had a bulky one that I felt took up too much space. This has a nice adhesive, and we stuck it under our cabinet. Easy to remove and reattach. The adhesive is very strong and holds well. I am very impressed. You can attach it horizontally or vertically, whichever you prefer." — Alanda

Price: $12.89+ (available in three colors)
25
A small two-tier sliding drawer storage unit
This unit is made from heavy-duty stainless steel that promises to last, no matter what kitchen essentials you store in it.

Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed in the bottom of my pantry. It is smooth sliding, easy to assemble and a nice sturdy piece to hold everything I need." — Jane

Price: $28.99
Useful Kitchen Gadgets That People Actually Swear By
