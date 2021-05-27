HuffPost Finds

26 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

If these products don't get you cooking, we don't know what will.
By Avery Felman and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding useful new products for your kitchen can be a little overwhelming, especially when you type “air fryer” into the Amazon search bar and get more than 600 results. It’s hard to know which one to pick.

But don’t fret, we’ve rounded up 26 great kitchen products from Amazon that have thousands of five-star reviews for a reason — they work well and will be a welcome addition to your kitchen. And yes, there is an air fryer on the list.

1
A seven-piece storage container set
Made to keep your pastas and grains fresher, this set is an easy way to upgrade any kitchen. You'll be glad to have something to label if you have organized energy.

Promising review: "Love these. I was able to condense down so much space in my cabinets. These would be open for an open cabinet floor plan. They look nice on my counter. Love the stackable concept. The seal is airtight. 10/10." — Lupita

Price: $26.99+ (available in three colors)
2
A 24-piece cookware set
This will help make any complex cooking project feel way less daunting. It's a great value, and it'll save you multiple runs to the kitchen supply store by offering all items in one.

Promising review: "I love the neutral color, I find them easy to clean, the cup has come in handy even though I wasn’t planning on using it. The measuring cups are a little too flexible for my liking, but it was really amazing finding such a comprehensive set of kitchen tools with a stylish design. I purchased this set because I moved into a new apartment with like zero kitchen equipment and this was the perfect set for me." — Amazon Customer

Price: $25.99+ (available in six colors)
3
A multi-purpose chopping cooking tool
You need this if you love to cook but could pass on the tedious chopping process. If you chop about a bag of onions a week, this will cut down on your time spent in the kitchen and help with the clean-up.

Promising review: "So many uses! I love, love, love this Mueller Pro-Series Multi Chopper/Slicer! I have tried others, and they didn't stand up to the chopping, slicing, or shredding needs that this one does! Others have also been so poorly made that I cut myself. This one has safety and functionality in its design. I am so glad that I purchased this. This is a must-have for all kitchens! Fried potatoes, zucchini, potatoes for potato soup, any and all veggies! It also works for meat as well- diced ham for soups! It's incredible, and the price is so affordable." — Rebecca M

Price: $25.95
4
An over-the-sink drying rack
Sometimes the best cooking solution is the one that helps take the effort out of the most time-consuming tasks. If you spend tons of time doing dishes, this will cut the time in half so you can focus on the fun part of cooking.

Promising review: "This item contrasts a bit with the kitchen space, but it really is practical. It’s very sturdy and I added weight on the top racks (See 10lb watermelon in photo) and put pressure on the racks on top at the front to see if it’ll tip over, it didn’t. The design of the legs distributes the weight evenly to prevent it from tipping over. It does not have to be extended fully for all the trays to hold Neatly, but you can if you want to. I didn’t use all of the hooks, but still had space for everything. The cutting board holder on the leg slips off often if you touch it, but it’s not a big deal. Everything else is really great. I was tired of having a drying mat that got soaked every time we did the dishes, which also smelled funny sometimes, gross! We no longer have that drying mat problem and there’s a lot more counter space that can be used in this small kitchen. In retrospect, I should have gotten a chrome-colored rack, but I don’t think the option existed from this seller." — Veelagirl07

Price: $79.95 (available in two colors)
5
A waterproof kitchen rug set
With these on your floor, you won't have to worry about spills and water ricocheting off of dishes. Plus, it adds a nice homey feel to the room.

Promising review: "The mats arrive rolled up together and are easily able to unroll them and they lay flat on the floor right away. There is a plastic smell but it does fade away. They are quite easy to clean. I like the length of the longer one because it fits perfectly in front of my sink and dishwasher. The second one, is shorter and fits perfectly on the side counter. These mats would be perfect for a laundry room and even a bathroom. The mats look like they are thin, however, when standing on them they do not sink down. I have stood on anti-fatigue mats and it was so soft I felt like I was standing on my floor. I don't feel this way while standing on these mats, even for a long period of time. The color is a soft grey with a pleasing pattern, that would match just about any decor. The quality looks as if they would stand up to daily use. I would purchase them again." — Kristina Deyette

Price: $18.36+ (available in five colors)
6
A 17-piece nonstick cookware set
Get ready to take all the fuss out of the cooking process when you have this set in your kitchen. Nonstick means less clean-up and with this amount of products, you're getting a total deal compared to other kitchen bundles.

This set includes an 8" fry pan, 10.25" fry pan, 11.5" fry pan with lid, 10.25" square griddle, 1-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 3.5-quart deep sauté, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 3-quart steamer insert with two side handles and one "egg wonder" fry pan.

Promising review: "I have owned a lot of cookware and did a lot of research before purchasing this product. If you do not care about using your pots and pans in the oven, this is the best non-stick cookware you are going to find under the $700 price point and maybe even at all. This is NOT normal T-Fal cookware, the coating is COMPLETELY different and much more hard. I have owned a few T-Fal Ultimate products for over seven years and have used metal on them many times, they still look and act brand new. If you are looking for a premier set of cookware that isn't for oven cooking, look no further." — A. Dorman

Price: $202.68 (available in four sizes and two styles)
7
A pack of oven mitts, hot pads, and mini oven gloves
If you're constantly breaking things or burning yourself in the kitchen, this set is for you.

Promising review: "Set provided pretty much everything you'd need for not getting burned in the kitchen. They are very handy. The assortment is good because it covers you for whatever you're doing, you may not always want to grab the glove so the little hand mitts are easy and great." — Virginia

Price: $19.99 (available in seven colors)
8
A bento box style lunch container
There's never been a better time to up your at-home meal prep game. It's as simple as cutting up some fruits and veggies for a mid-workday snack, but this tray will not only organize everything and keep food from getting soggy, but it will also look super pleasing.

Promising review: "This container is fabulous! I am doing weight watchers so having a lot of fresh produce on hand during the day is just the thing. I love how I can fit a lot of healthy salad in the main compartment then load up the tray with fresh snacks. It's fabulous to be free of the old separate little containers or the zip lock bags that get lost with other stuff and it's nice to be able to see everything in one place. The unit closes up securely, the cover over the fork stays put, the dressing container doesn't leak at all. It's top-shelf dishwasher safe. I can't think of anything bad to say about it." — Sand Box

Price: $14.99 (available in eight colors)
9
A bamboo drawer organizer
Ensure your kitchen tools don't take over more space in your kitchen than they need to. It's a simple way to make your space feel and look more put-together.

Promising review: "These are wonderful!! We have really wide kitchen drawers and we were just tossing stuff in and it was a mess. Ordered two sets of these for two drawers. Will be getting more. Super sturdy and easy to use." — PK

Price: $25.49
10
A 30-count of Nespresso coffee pods
Keep Sunday scaries at bay with these pods. It's a great way to re-caffeinate in the middle of the day without all the mess of brewing a whole pot of coffee.

Promising review: "Delicious and tasty. Don't be fooled by the flavors' names, this coffee does not taste exactly like Hazelnut, Vanilla, or Caramel from the coffee store. It has only a very light aroma. However, I love it, it is not as overwhelming as in the store coffee." — Amazon Customer

Price: $33 (available in 13 flavors and varieties)
11
An oil-less air fryer
This large no-oil machine has thousands of positive reviews and temperature control so you can have your food your way.

Promising review: "I've been shopping for an AirFryer for months but most of them are small (< 3 quarts) and only cook a partial meal. When I came across this one it was just what I was looking for it's 16 quarts in size allowing me to cook more than one type of food at a time and it comes with a spacer to accommodate your height of the cooktop to prevent drying out meats, plus you can see your food as it cooks. I love the recipe book that comes with it as well." — LEELEE

Price: $72.28 (available in three colors)
12
A lid container
Plastic container lids are some of the easiest items to lose in cupboards and in drawers. It's a simple addition to any kitchen but will keep things looking super tidy and will help with the frustrating process of finding lids when they go astray.

Promising review: "This is a great caddy for all of those maverick Tupperware lids that disappear like socks in a laundry room. I was able to fit quite a few into it. It comes with five separators to cordon off different sizes/shapes of lids (see photos) and consolidate two of three previous lids bins into this one. Plus, according to their card insert, the company is a small women-owned business, which I’m always happy to support." — Bridget D.

Price: $17.99 (available in four sizes and two designs)
13
A set of 24 kitchen utensils
Keep your kitchen well stocked with this set. It's a great way to ensure you have all the tools that you need at your disposal for your recipes without having to run to the store. This set includes a soup ladle, solid spoon, slotted spoon, solid turner, slotted turner, potato pusher, can opener, whisk, grater, spatula, tongs, ice cream scooper, wine opener peeler, measuring cups and measuring spoons.

Promising review: "Everything works great and so glad I got this set. The spatulas are sturdy and don't melt with simple use. The spoons and ladle are sturdy and not flimsy. Ice cream scoop stood up to hard as rock ice cream for the most part, especially if you move it along with the pointed tip. Peeler is super sharp and works nicely with thick peels. Love the tongs cause they grip well with raw meat and don't slide. Haven't used the whisk or potato masher yet but will support it soon. Overall I'm super happy with this purchase and can't complain at all." — Carli White

Price: $19.99+ (available in two colors)
14
A set of terry dishtowels
These will make a big difference in not only the functionality but also the aesthetic of your kitchen. It's so essential to have extra kitchen towels on hand for quick clean-ups and spills. Plus, it will make your space look way more put-together.

Promising review: "So far these are great. I washed them before using (as recommended) and they washed up beautifully. I got the green and it is just what I expected based on the picture. They are very absorbent and work great in the kitchen for drying dishes, hands, counters. My only wish would be an option without white- I have a lot of trouble keeping my whites white (a reflection of me, not the product- ha!). They seem like they will last a long time, but when the time comes I will buy again." — mum 2-5

Price: $13.99 (available in nine colors and two sizes)
15
A set of three Pyrex mixing bowls
You really can't go wrong with Pyrex and the reviews for this set of mixing bowls speak for themselves, citing their microwave-friendly capabilities and lip for serving as some of their great qualities.

Promising review: "The size of these bowls are a follows. The small size looks GREAT for dips like guacamole or homemade salsa. The middle bowl is perfect for fruit salad or putting veggies out at a party. The large bowl is a GREAT mixing bowl size. While they're all advertised as 'mixing bowls' the largest bowl seems the best for it, but the smallest bowl is perfect for mixing guacamole or a cheese dip, etc. I'm in love with these. I love the lip on the edge as it makes for easier grabbing when these bowls are coming in or out of the fridge, oven, or microwave. Overall, love these bowls! Great product by Pyrex!" — BirdNerdGirl

Price: $13.99
16
A 12-pack of food storage containers
No need to turn down leftovers when you own this set. It makes cooking so satisfying to know you'll be able to enjoy the meal you've made more than once and that you can store all the components separately so it stays as fresh as possible.

Promising review: "I like the locking lids. I use the containers daily for food storage of leftovers and fruits that I prepare for snacks and need to refrigerate." — Tery

Price: $29.99
17
A touchless stainless-steel trash can
Add this to your kitchen to keep your place looking nice while maximizing your trash capacity. It holds 13 gallons of garbage and its stainless-steel exterior makes it easy to clean and keeps it looking fresh.

Promising review: "I've waited almost a year to write this review because I wanted to be sure this product was long-lasting. We have a tiny kitchen in our beach house and a tiny and weirdly shaped space for a trash can. I researched FOREVER (just ask my husband) and finally settled on this one. It fits perfectly in the space and has surpassed my expectations in every way. It's attractive and fits a TON of trash in a very discreet way. I love it." — S. Loud

Price: $69.85 (available in 20 colors and styles)
18
An eight-piece carbon steel cookware set
This set will definitely inspire some new baking ideas. It's a simple way to add the muffin tins and loaf pans into your kitchen that you may not already have. This set includes a baking pan, pizza pan, small cookie sheet, two round pans, square pan, loaf pan, big cookie sheet and 12- and 24-cup muffin pans.

Promising review: "I bought these for my mother who is an avid baker and pizza maker! She was very impressed and absolutely loves them. She was floored by the high quality of these pans. They feel heavy because they are made of carbon STEEL and NOT made of cheap material that you see at department stores. The silicone red handles are a nice addition that prevents you from getting burnt. She has made pizza, loaf cake, granola bars, and cupcakes in these pans. They are non-stick which makes for very easy clean-up. For the price and quality, this is an unbeatable deal!" — Sam M

Price: $58.74 (available in three set sizes)
19
A set of fridge and freezer bins
Anyone who appreciates a super organized fridge will love this set. It's great for holding cans, eggs and fruits/ veggies so everything will have its place.

Promising review: "We love these bins! They fit perfectly in the frig and even used the extras in our pantry. The kids can pick and choose from each one for their lunches!" — Julie

Price: $35.85
20
A dish drying rack
Doing dishes doesn't have to last all day. This makes the clean-up process way quicker the liquid from your dishes can drain into the sink.

Promising review: "I didn’t realize I would like this so much. It’s a minimalist way to dry dishes without all sorts of contraptions on my counter. I like the low profile and the ease of rolling up the rack when not in use. Works well for cups and plates but silverware can fall through the slats if not placed on the perpendicular. I wish they had a larger size to accommodate the other side of my sink. I have a 60/40 sink that I love, this is on the 40 side." — Mama osa

Price: $15.99
21
A silicone drying mat
If you aren't able to have the above over-the-sink drying rack, you can keep your counters clean and water-free. It's as simple as tilting the tray into the sink to release extra water that would have gotten all over the floor.

Promising review: "I use this under my other dish rack so that I have room to dry my cutting boards and the baby's high chair tray. Also highly recommend the other two racks you see pictured the one sitting on top of this holds a lot and looks good. And the stainless-steel one which rolls up and sits on top of the sink I use it for extra dishes and to wash produce. All game-changers." — Christina P.

Price: $25.99 (available in five sizes and three colors)
22
An over-the-door storage organizer
Not only can you store cutting boards, cupcake tins, and baking sheets in this, but it also makes keeping cling wrap, aluminum foil, and other similarly shaped kitchen items within reach super simple. Plus, it's hidden from view so you won't have to take up precious drawer space just to keep it from occupying counter space.

Promising review: "I have a cutting board that was too long for the over-the-door hooks, so I opted to use Command hooks instead of screws. It's holding up great! The width is perfect to hold five cutting boards of various sizes." — medire27

Price: $14.97
23
An alkaline water filter
This is perfect for those who want the freshest water available. It's a simple way to add a refreshing feeling to your daily hydration and will get rid of all the yucky bacteria that linger in tap water.

Promising review: "I am really picky about my water. I’m a huge fan of Essentia and could pick it out of a blind taste test. I hate that it’s sold in plastic bottles and was trying to find a solution to giving up the plastic but still enjoying the benefits of alkaline water. I bought this with low expectations. I was completely blown away by how good this water tastes! Super easy to assemble, love that it comes with an extra filter. I have been using it for a week now and wish I had purchased it sooner!" — Kristine Livingston

Price: $34.99
24
An immersion hand blender
Cooking will never be the same after your first immersion blender. It makes soups, smoothies and everything in-between so much better and clean-up so much easier than a traditional blender.

Promising review: "Wow, my smoothie is ready in 10 seconds in my mug. I do not need to clean an extra container for the smoothie. The blender is very easy to use and clean. The blender does not take up too much space and I could put it anywhere in the kitchen area. Haven’t tried the steel whisk yet, but looks great." — W

Price: $36.99
25
A set of 13 mixing bowls
With this set, you'll always have the appropriately sized bowl on hand. Say goodbye to the days of having to wash your dirty dishes from lunch before embarking on your dinner project (because everyone knows that's doing the dishes too many times!). This set includes two mixer bowls, one colander with a handle, one mesh strainer sifter, four measuring cups and five measuring spoons.

Promising review: "This mixing bowl set is colorful, versatile and fun to use. The pieces are fairly durable, easy to use and easy to clean. The handles are a bit flimsy and the material gets very static, so herbs stick like crazy to the cups. The strainer has a hole in the center, it's bent and it's a little too flexible. It's not as sturdy as I'd like it to be, but I'm still giving 5 stars because I'm fairly happy with the rest of the set. The bright colors make me happy and this set allows my natural herbal product and supplement-making process to be even more positive than it already is. Yep, this mixing bowl set is certainly Instagram-worthy. You got your camera phone ready?" — ♡ Pain ₩arrior ♡

Price: $24.47
26
A collapsible kitchen colander
This will make draining ingredients so much easier. Plus, this will save you big money on paper towels which is great for your wallet and the environment.

Promising review: "Saw this at a friend's house and had to get one. As much as I appreciate it can collapse for storage, the telescoping arms are what got me to actually buy it. The arms extend far enough for even a farmhouse sink and are strong enough to hold a pot of potatoes. This frees up both my hands for holding a heavy pot (no scalding) and keeps the food from sitting in the water. It was shipped quickly and was packed well." — Bast

Price: $13.99 (available in three colors)
