26 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

An over-the-sink drying rack

Amazon

Sometimes the best cooking solution is the one that helps take the effort out of the most time-consuming tasks. If you spend tons of time doing dishes, this will cut the time in half so you can focus on the fun part of cooking."This item contrasts a bit with the kitchen space, but it really is practical. It’s very sturdy and I added weight on the top racks (See 10lb watermelon in photo) and put pressure on the racks on top at the front to see if it’ll tip over, it didn’t. The design of the legs distributes the weight evenly to prevent it from tipping over. It does not have to be extended fully for all the trays to hold Neatly, but you can if you want to. I didn’t use all of the hooks, but still had space for everything. The cutting board holder on the leg slips off often if you touch it, but it’s not a big deal. Everything else is really great.We no longer have that drying mat problem and there’s a lot more counter space that can be used in this small kitchen. In retrospect, I should have gotten a chrome-colored rack, but I don’t think the option existed from this seller." — Veelagirl07