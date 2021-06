23 Kitchen Products On Amazon That Reviewers Truly Swear By

A sleek Simplehuman dish drying rack

It's compact yet holds a ton of dishes and has a pivoting drain spout so you don't get bacteria-laden tray sludge. Let's be honest, most dish drying racks are fugly. However, this one has clean lines and functional features that make it worth every penny. The deep stainless steel frame is fingerprint-proof while the plastic tray has an anti-residue hydrophilic coating that helps it to dry faster. And, the feature that has users raving is the integrated drip tray with athat allows you to drain water directly into your sink. No more tray sludge or limescale buildup!"Better than all the rest. Okay, first off I love the look. The stylish clean modern look is just amazing. Second, I love the legs. They are high enough and come with non-slip rubber covers. Third, I absolutely love the spout which is perfectly angled to let the water drain and stick out long enough to allow the water to drain into the sink and only into the sink, unlike other dish racks that have just a simple lip that barely passes over the rim of the sink and sometimes allows the water to drip under and back causing a puddle underneath the rack. It's nice thatwhich makes it very versatile. So, if you just don’t want to spend a bit more for a nice rack then get one of those other ones. But if you want a really nice dish rack without any of the headaches or flaws of the others then get this one. You’ll love it." – Aireal