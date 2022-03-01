A reusable sponge so you can ditch continuously buying packs of scrubbers that turn icky pretty quickly. Instead, use this eco-friendly alt that's made from recycled materials, is mildew resistant, and can simply be thrown in the washing machine to be used over and over again.





Promising review: "This is my second time purchasing these sponges. Love them! I'm going on a whole year with my first two sponges and just wanted to buy a few more as gifts and to add another sponge into my rotation. Great quality." — lilflostein

Get it from Marley's Monsters on Etsy for $12+. Based in Oregon, Marley's Monsters creates eye-catching alternatives for everyday paper essentials.




