Cooking and cleaning is hard enough as it is, so whenever a clever product comes along that makes you say, “Where have you been all my life?” it’s perfectly OK to indulge.
This list of kitchen essentials will make everyday food prep, baking, dinner making and cleaning a breeze. Find heat-resistant and scratch-proof silicone cooking utensils, non-stick baking sheets, multipurpose pans that do it all and stovetop cleaners that return dirty surfaces to their original states of glory.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A 2-in-1 chop 'n' stir tool ideal for thoroughly cooking ground meat or mashed potatoes
2
A cutting board that folds into a funnel for mess-free transfer from board to pot
3
A handheld garlic press to avoid chopping
4
A perfectly sized "Frywall" that will shield your and surfaces from oil splatter
5
A Rubbermaid food-saving container that can help preserve produce
6
A set of heat-safe silicone utensils that won't scratch up your pots and pans
7
A two-stage sharpener to save your blunt and old kitchen knives
8
A sturdy and high temperature sheet pan that is ultra non-stick
9
A set of convenient pan dividers to make entire meals on one pan
10
A highly accurate kitchen scale to make baking a foolproof experience
11
A top tier Misen chef's knife for superior food prep and daily cooking
12
A cutlery brush that effectively cleans silverware without cutting yourself
13
A scrap trap to make post-meal cleaning a thing of the past
14
A pre-seasoned and affordable cast-iron skillet
15
A silicone hot handle holder to protect your hands from scalding hot skillets
16
An easy-to-clean Keurig pod coffee filter so you don't have to use wasteful single use cups
17
A small-but-mighty food processor with over positive 2,000 reviews
18
A set of shelf bins to keep your fridge organized and tidy
19
A biodegradable bacon sponge that can soak up unwanted grease
20
Heavy-duty, eco-friendly and reusable bamboo towels to replace single use paper ones
21
An air fryer from the food pros that brought you the Instant Pot
22
A reusable sponge so you can ditch continuously buying packs of scrubbers that turn icky pretty quickly. Instead, use this eco-friendly alt that's made from recycled materials, is mildew resistant, and can simply be thrown in the washing machine to be used over and over again.
23
And a sponge caddy which can store and drain your soaking wet sponges
24
A cooktop-cleaning kit so you can reverse any sign of old cooking mishaps
25
A digital food thermometer to ensure that internal temperatures are right where they need to be
26
An internet famous Always pan that can cook multiple dishes in just one pan
27
A vacuum wine saver that reseals bottles of wine and removes air to maintain freshness
28
Durable liners that can get ahead of difficult to clean oven spills
29
Stove and countertop crack covers to save you needing to clean difficult to reach areas
30
Cleaning tablets that keep your dishwasher washing dishes like it's supposed to
31
A 12-cup Ninja coffeemaker with an extra large water reservoir for quick brewing
32
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that takes away sink odors and keeps your disposal working properly
33
A narrow slide-out pantry to add extra storage in limited spaces
34
A restorative cleanser that eliminates stubborn stains on pots, pans, porcelain and more
35
A vacuum sealer to keep foods air tight and fresh in the freezer
36
A splurge-worthy Le Creuset Dutch oven to make everything from soups to stocks to roasts
37
A five-pan organizing rack to make pans easy to access and cabinets tidy
38
A cutlery drawer organizer that conserves space and keeps things organized
39
A simple and effective dishwasher magnet that lets everyone know if the dishes are clean or dirty
40
A stackable baking set perfectly designed for small spaces
41
A boiled-egg timer that lets you know exactly when it's time to take your eggs off the stove
42
A chic wooden knife stand designed with magnets on both sides that hold up to eight kitchen knives
43
A jar opener to easily open difficult containers
44
A beverage cooler that quickly turns beverages into frosty drinks
45
An eco-friendly oven scrub that can powerfully cut through stains and past cooking remnants
46
An at home Cuisinart ice cream maker for customizable frozen treats