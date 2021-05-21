HuffPost Finds

26 Kitchen Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

But now that you know they exist, you're going to want them.
By Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Stumbling on a new kitchen product is always a fun time. It’s a great way to jazz up your recipes and make your food more exciting. If you love discovering new gadgets, keep reading. From a handy dandy tool that allows you to create delicious stuffed burgers to a genius product for cooking bacon in the microwave and a cutting board that looks like a Ouija board, you’ll want to add these things to your kitchen ASAP.

1
A 3-in-1 burger press
Amazon
So you can prepare delicious stuffed burgers and veggie burgers, sliders and regular burgers. So many stuffed burgers to try! It's made with nonstick coating and it's dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I usually avoid these little gadgets because really, who actually needs something like this? But I'm eating my words now because I love the thing! After reading about the leftover stuff that winds up in store-bought hamburger I started grinding my own meats. It makes a huge difference and it's not that much work. These presses allow me to put some meat in the press and gently tap it into place for a perfect burger. Creating stuffed burgers is much easier than doing it manually. Best small ticket item I've purchased in quite a while." — NHShopper

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2
A split decision pie pan
Amazon
It'll prevent you from having to choose between two pie recipes, since now you can make both. Or if you want just one pie recipe but know that if you make a whole pie it will go to waste, you can just make half of it! The pan is made of heavy-weight aluminized steel, which allows for strong heat conduction and even baking. It also features nonstick coating for easy release. It's safe in temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I love cherry and he loves apple, but to make two pies would be such a waste since it's just the two of us at home, and buying store-bought pie just isn't the same. This was the perfect solution. I LOVE IT!" — Sherry S.

Get it from Amazon for $27.46.
3
A kitchen tower
Amazon
You can use this to hold things like plastic bags for food storage, or use as a bottle-drying rack.

Promising review: "I stumbled on this product searching for something to dry bottles. I am so glad I took a chance on it. I love it for drying bottles. It does everything the reviews list. I was sold on it because it looked so easy to store, but honestly it hasn't left my counter top since it arrived. The way it opens and adjusts lends itself to any number of uses. My favorite part it that I can hold up large awkward items like cookie sheets and a 9x13 pan to dry. I have used it for holding open gallon bags to fill. Such a simple design and well executed." — My Old KY Home

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
4
A colander spoon
Amazon
It'll help eliminate the struggle that is, well, dealing with colanders. Just scoop up your food directly from the pot! It's made from toughened nylon and is suitable for use on nonstick cookware. It's resistant to temps up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I've owned this for just over a month and I don't know how I lived without it! From spooning potatoes into boiling water without a mess to draining a full can of beans and far, far beyond, this scoop is a must-have in the kitchen. I find myself reaching for it every day. It has easily replaced the other spoons/scoops that I would usually use. You cannot go wrong with this purchase!" — Jill Clement

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three colors).
5
Cheese storage paper
Amazon
Perfect for preserving the freshness of your cheesy goodness. There is nothing more disappointing then pouring yourself a glass of wine, opening the fridge to take out the cheese that'll accompany said wine, and realizing it's moldy.

Promising review: "Before I bought this cheese paper I would do the cheese search in the refrigerator. After buying cheeses, opening them, and then rewrapping them in heaven knows what (namely plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and plastic containers), it was always the same result: moldy cheese. This box contains the paper in sheets plus some stickers that you can write on with the name of the cheese and the date it was wrapped or even sell by date. There are also pictures of a sheep, cow, and goat so the source can be identified by circling or checking one of them! What I also like is that the cheeses can be rewrapped after use and amazingly the stickers still stick! The paper can also be cut to size to wrap smaller cheeses. So far I have noted that the cheeses have stayed fresh with not a trace of mold. I highly recommend this product to all cheese lovers!" — prairie woman

Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $14.
6
A handy utensil
Amazon
It'll slice, core and scoop melons. Stop buying it pre-cut! It's more expensive that way and this gadget will make cutting it up so much more simple. You're welcome!

Promising review: "Love this product! It was worth the wait and you can't beat the price! When I purchased this product for my melon-loving mother I was hesitant it wouldn't work, but boy was I wrong. It makes cutting melon fun!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.27.
7
Non-stick toaster bags
Amazon
So when your next craving for a midnight grilled cheese hits, you can simply pop it in the toaster, no pans needed.

Promising review: "I bought this for my elderly mom who loves grilled cheese sandwiches. I was skeptical that this bag on the toaster would work but it did! The only thing I would suggest is after you toast the sandwich, let it sit for a few minutes so the cheese melts better. I prepared it and gave it to her straight away. Bread was toasted on the outside. Clean up was easy. All in all impressive!" — Christopher Carnrick at Pirate Palms

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $7.99.
8
Silicone stretch lids
Amazon
So you don't have to search your kitchen high and low for the right storage lid or deal with stubborn plastic wrap. You'll receive seven silicone stretch lids ranging from sizes 2.8" to 9.1" diameters, plus a large bonus party bowl lid! These are free of BPA, lead, plastic and phthalates. Plus, they're dishwasher- and freezer-safe!

Promising review: "These lids are great! No more searching for the right lid. They're especially helpful for my glass bowls. I've never had success with plastic wrap, so these feel like a miracle. I love that they'll stretch to cover a bowl that's too full to fit it's lid, so finding the right container for leftovers just got a lot easier." — Vanessa Brannan

Get them from Amazon for $17.99.
9
A garlic chopper
Amazon
Simply roll this back and forth to chop up fresh garlic. Not only is it easy, but it's pretty fun. This is top-rack dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Love! Love! Love the Garlic Zoom! Mincing garlic has never been easy or fun until now. It makes mince work out of garlic, onion, chilis and herbs. I'm not sure what I love most about this little gadget. Not smelling stinky garlic fingers all night? No burning fingers or eyes from chopping a super hot chili? Or mincing fresh herbs in a blink of an eye? Anything I can throw in the GarlicZoom I zoom. It's fun! I have a problem wrist from an injury and an arm and hand that suffers from nerve damage. I can still manage to zoom this." — Kennedy Collins

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10
A wooden children's "knife"
JUstenbois/Etsy
So your kiddos can get the hang of chopping their food safely. JUstenbois is a small business based in Bolton-Est, Canada, that sells eco-friendly, zero-waste wooden kitchenware.

Promising review: "This is perfect! My daughter loves it so much. It fits perfectly in her tiny hands, and the quality is superb." — Petite momo

Get it from JUstenbois on Etsy for $17.28.
11
A surface cover
Amazon
It'll transform your kitchen counters and tables into beautiful marble-looking pieces, without needing to redo your whole kitchen.

Get it from Amazon for $5.09+ (available in four sizes).
12
A rolling pin
Pastrymade/Etsy
It'll imprint fun Star Wars designs on your dough. Ready to chow down on the coolest-looking batch of cookies you've ever made? Pastrymade is a woman-owned small business based in Warsaw, Poland, that offers a unique and beautiful array of embossed rolling pins to raise your baked treats to the next level. Your kitchen? It's about to become a five-star bakery.

Promising review: "My mom makes cookies with my nieces every Christmas. They are all big Star Wars fans and had a ball making cookies with this rolling pin. I would buy this again." — Alina C. Perez

Get it from Pastrymade on Etsy for $24.95+ (available in two sizes).
13
Spill stopper lids
Amazon
Simply place these over your pots or pans while cooking to prevent unwanted spillage. They're made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone and are resistant to temps of up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.

Promising review: "This lid works great to keep the heat in and I don't have to worry about the foamy water boiling over the pot and onto the stove. I love how I can get a rolling boil in the water, and I feel this helps cook the pasta faster. Thankfully there are the two little round 'handles' on the lid so that I can use tongs to lift up the lid on one side and let it drain back into the pot before removing the lid." — dh

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.
14
An Instant Pot unicorn attachment
SteamGeeks/Etsy
It can be placed on top of the pressure cooker's steam release to help re-direct the flow of steam from traveling straight up. Not to mention, it'll be super fun to watch the steam come out of this little cutie's nose. SteamGeeks is a small business based in Denham Springs, Louisiana, that sells a fun assortment of unique accessories for the Instant Pot, Ninja Foodi and KitchenAid Stand Mixer.

Get it from SteamGeeks on Etsy for $13+ (available in 18 colors).
15
A batter dispenser
Amazon
So you can get the perfect amount of batter out and onto the griddle or into a cupcake liner (or wherever else you may be pouring batter), with just the squeeze of a handle. This dispenser is made of high quality BPA-free plastic and has a 4-cup capacity. All you have to do is fill it with your choice of batter and squeeze the handle to pour it out evenly. It's dishwasher-safe, so then you can just pop it in there to clean up!

Promising review: "Finally a kitchen utensil that saves time, mess, and frustration! I ordered this because my 10-year-old daughter loves to make pancakes but she also leaves an incredible mess. She also loves to make cupcakes and that's even a double mess. Upon receiving the batter dispenser, my daughter took it out of the package and started making pancakes right away without my instructions. She loved the ease to make the pancakes in the container and then one click on the pan with no mess." — Jim Hudson

Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
16
Citrus peelers
Amazon
So you can enjoy your favorite citrus fruits without your hands smelling like them for the rest of the day.

Promising review: "Makes peeling oranges a breeze! I would sit there and try to use my nails and it would take me forever to peel an orange that sometimes I wouldn’t eat them because of the hassle. These little tools work great and make eating oranges easier." — Alexandria

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $4.89.
17
A microwave bacon cooker
Amazon
It'll make it so simple to whip up that salty goodness. Microwave time is just one minute per slice! The tray catches all the grease and it's dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "This is the best little gadget I have tried in a long time. I lay a paper towel on top and fold to drape over the edges to catch the splatters, program for one minute per slice of bacon, and that is it. If you have a full rack, 12 slices, you will take the rack out, remove the ones that are done, put back in, cook for additional one minutes until all are to your satisfaction. You can put the gadget into the dishwasher or wash in good soapy water and have it ready for the next use." — G.Carver

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
18
An Animal Crossing cookie cutter
TrinketSlotCrafts/Etsy
So you can whip up a batch of deliciously adorable treats to snack on while playing your favorite game. these cookie cutters are made of food-safe plastic and are free of dyes/coloring, BPA and phthalates. They're recyclable but not dishwasher-safe, so be sure to hand-wash after each use!

Promising review: "Just got these today and they’re adorable! I love that a sugar cookie recipe was included with the cutters. Can’t wait to make cookies with these!" — Stephanie Miranda

Get it from TrinketSlotCrafts on Etsy for $8.
19
A 3-in-1 super pot
Amazon
You can practically replace your stove with this because it can be used to grill, slow-cook, steam, simmer and serve. It features a deep, large-capacity 3-quart pot and a large 10-inch grill. The non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "Bought this to replace my stove. I can grill in it, fry fish, make soups, stews, and omelets, steam vegetables, and bake in it. I love it. It's easy on the electric bill and doesn't heat up the house." — William Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in two colors).
20
A revolving spice rack
Wayfair
It comes with labeled jars of spices filled with the spices themselves, as well as an online code so you can get free spice refills for FIVE years.

Promising review: "Oh, this was a perfect piece for my kitchen. I was looking for a spice rack for over a month and Wayfair had the one I needed. The size perfectly fits on my kitchen counter. Love this!" — Van Doren

Get it from Wayfair for $39.46.
21
A knife sharpener
Amazon
Because over time your knives may lose their sharpness, and that shouldn't mean having to get rid of and replace them!

Promising review: "Wow, this little gadget is pretty amazing! I have some old (expensive) non-serrated knives that are supposed to never need sharpening but unfortunately, lost their sharp edge long ago. I saw this gadget and decided to try it. I set the bottom of this gadget on the edge of the counter and ran one of the knives through the side labeled 'Coarse' about 10 times, then ran it through the side labeled 'Fine' another 8-10 times. Bingo! The knife was transformed back to its former high-dollar cutlery glory. I could hardly believe how effectively it had sharpened the knife, which I had been ready to throw away a week before. I've been happily sharpening all our knives and trying to add up in my head how much money I've saved by NOT having to buy another set of expensive knives. I don't know where else you can spend $6 and get this return for the money. Great score!" — Schelly L. Wagoner

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
22
A pair of knife-protection gloves
Amazon
So you can ensure your fingers and hands are kept safe when handling the sharpest of knives in the kitchen. You have a delicious meal to prepare — there's no time for preventable injuries.

Promising review: "I bought the gloves because I had two nasty cuts in quick succession from a cheese grater. Anyone who has had injuries to their fingers knows how difficult it is to continue to do everyday activities and meal preparation while still protecting your wound. I received the gloves quickly after my order and pressed them into use immediately that evening. I am most impressed. My fingers/hands were protected from my very sharp grater and knife while I prepared dinner. I bought two pairs, one to keep and one to give as a gift. I am now going to buy a third pair in a larger size for a friend who also likes to cook but suffers from occasional run-ins with mandolines, graters, and knives. Great product!" — O'Hare

Get them from Amazon for $11.49+ (available in two colors, and four sizes).
23
Silicone egg-poaching cups
Amazon
Fixing yourself a delicious eggs Benedict will be much more manageable to do now. These are resistant to temps of up to 405 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they're dishwasher safe.

Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of eggs Benedict, but I used to only order them at restaurants. I decided I wanted to try to make this breakfast at home. I searched through endless products on Amazon and I decided on these silicone poaching cups because of the great reviews and the price point. These are absolutely amazing and so incredibly easy to use. Don’t forget to spray a little cooking spray in before adding the egg." — Lindsey

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $11.97.
24
A microwave popcorn bowl
Amazon
It'll make make whipping up a delicious snack super quick and easy. Once it's all popped, you can add butter, oil and seasonings of your choice!

Promising review: "My favorite way to make popcorn! Just put the kernels in (nothing else), and put the lid on the bowl — it traps the heat and steam and rises up as the popcorn pops. Then, microwave a few minutes. I pour the popcorn into a big bowl and toss around with butter and salt. I wouldn't put butter or oil in this Salbree bowl or the silicone will get gunky/sticky. Then, just rinse clean. So easy and tastes way better than bagged popcorn! I even bought one for my mom as a gift and she loves hers, too." — Sarah Daniels

Get it from Amazon for $15.90 (available in 23 colors).
25
A Ouija board cutting board
Say10Crafts/Etsy
So you can summon a spirit into your kitchen each time you cut up meat, fish or produce. Just kidding ... it WILL make your kitchen look super cool, though. Say10Crafts is a small business that sells a variety of gothic and occult clothing, home goods, face masks and more spooky goodness!

Get it from Say10Crafts on Etsy for $39.60+ (available in two sizes).
26
A cocktail machine
Hannah Loewentheil/BuzzFeed
It'll turn your living space into the best bar in town. All you have to do is insert a cocktail pod of your choice, fill a bottle with the liquor to match, choose your cocktail strength, push a button and enjoy!

Promising review: "When I first caught wind of the Bartesian premium cocktail machine ($349.99 on Amazon), my first thought was does anyone actually need this gadget? But after trying it for myself, I can say the answer is a firm YES, and here's why. I love making cocktails at home, and while I'm no bartender, I feel very comfortable shaking a spicy margarita, stirring a negroni, or whipping up a Pisco sour. But making craft cocktails at home requires many (often expensive) ingredients, bar tools, time and effort. With the Bartesian though, you can make fancy drinks with the click of a button — literally. Once you turn the Bartesian on, it prompts you to insert a cocktail capsule. The smart gadget recognizes the cocktail you're trying to make and will ensure you've placed the proper spirit in the bottle (I know, it's mind-blowing). Next, it prompts you to choose your cocktail strength (there's even a mocktail option), and to place a glass with ice underneath the spout. Next, the Bartesian will start pouring your craft cocktail. The whole process takes about 20 seconds and it's all very exciting. With many bars closed and people quarantining or feeling hesitant about going out to eat, this gadget allows you to make professional-quality cocktails at home." — Hannah Loewentheil

Get it from Amazon for $349.85.
