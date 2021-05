26 Kitchen Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

Cheese storage paper

Perfect for preserving the freshness of your cheesy goodness. There is nothing more disappointing then pouring yourself a glass of wine, opening the fridge to take out the cheese that'll accompany said wine, and realizing it's moldy."Before I bought this cheese paper I would do the cheese search in the refrigerator. After buying cheeses, opening them, and then rewrapping them in heaven knows what (namely plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and plastic containers), it was always the same result: moldy cheese. This box contains the paper in sheets plus some stickers that you can write on with the name of the cheese and the date it was wrapped or even sell by date. There are also pictures of a sheep, cow, and goat so the source can be identified by circling or checking one of them! What I also like is that the cheeses can be rewrapped after use and amazingly the stickers still stick! The paper can also be cut to size to wrap smaller cheeses. So far I have noted that the cheeses have stayed fresh with not a trace of mold. I highly recommend this product to all cheese lovers!" — prairie woman