26 Kitchen Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

Stumbling on a new kitchen product is always a fun time. It’s a great way to jazz up your recipes and make your food more exciting. If you love discovering new gadgets, keep reading. From a handy dandy tool that allows you to create delicious stuffed burgers to a genius product for cooking bacon in the microwave and a cutting board that looks like a Ouija board, you’ll want to add these things to your kitchen ASAP.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A 3-in-1 burger press
2
A split decision pie pan
3
A kitchen tower
4
A colander spoon
5
Cheese storage paper
6
A handy utensil
7
Non-stick toaster bags
8
Silicone stretch lids
9
A garlic chopper
10
A wooden children's "knife"
11
A surface cover
12
A rolling pin
13
Spill stopper lids
14
An Instant Pot unicorn attachment
15
A batter dispenser
16
Citrus peelers
17
A microwave bacon cooker
18
An Animal Crossing cookie cutter
19
A 3-in-1 super pot
20
A revolving spice rack
21
A knife sharpener
22
A pair of knife-protection gloves
23
Silicone egg-poaching cups
24
A microwave popcorn bowl
25
A Ouija board cutting board
26
A cocktail machine
Affordable Coffee Gadgets