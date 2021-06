24 Kitchen Products You'll Probably Wish You'd Owned Sooner

An electric egg cooker

It's so simple to use, you'll feel like it cooked your breakfast for you. It can make hard-boiled eggs, soft-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs and even individual omelets."I bought this egg cooker for the first time a year and a half ago, and it is awesome. I hate having a single-purpose appliance in my kitchen, but this is worth it. Making hard-boiled eggs was always hit-or-miss for me, even if it was timed perfectly. (I admit I forgot about the eggs more than once!)Even better, the shell slides off without taking half the egg white with it! My favorite use is to pop some eggs in when I get home and prep a salad. By the time the salad is ready, the eggs are done. I can even leave the kitchen and still hear when they are done because of the buzzer. I've purchased five more of them for family for Christmas this year and can't wait to get everyone on board the Dash Go Egg Cooker train!" — A. M. Hinshaw