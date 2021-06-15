24 Kitchen Products You'll Probably Wish You'd Owned Sooner

There’s nothing better than finding a new kitchen product you love — it could be something fun and delicious like cocktail mixers, something unique like an embossed rolling pin or the Insta-worthy, super functional Always Pan. You’ll find all of these wonderful products and so many more awesome kitchen finds below that you’ll wish you had bought years ago.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
An Always Pan
2
Or a Lodge cast-iron skillet
3
Meat shredders
4
A rotating oven
5
A compact air fryer
6
A 48-needle meat tenderizer
7
A multipurpose bag holder
8
An Instant Pot
9
An electric egg cooker
10
Or a sandwich maker that will LITERALLY cook your breakfast for you
11
A microwave pasta cooker
12
Or an electric tea kettle
13
A Golden Girls dishwasher magnet
14
A manual food chopper
15
A 5-in-1 unitool
16
DIY cocktail (or mocktail!) kits
17
Or a sampler of mixers from Avec
18
A pack of toaster bags
19
A garlic twist
20
Smoked bacon chipotle sea salt
21
A stunning embossed rolling pin
22
A fun pancake mold
23
And a pancake mixer bottle
24
Annnddd some locally made syrup
