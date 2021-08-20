HuffPost Finds

Here’s What Home And Kitchen Products People Are Buying From Amazon Right Now

Potting mix, comfy air mattresses and more home and kitchen goods Amazon reviewers love.

With summer winding down, you may be thinking about revamping your living space. Whether that’s planting autumn veggies or making your room more cozy, Amazon has many goods that’ll help improve your home. Here are potting mixes, comfy air mattresses and more products Amazon reviewers adore.

1
A pack of slow cooker liners
Amazon
If your slow cooker is always a mess, these liners will help prevent sauce, meat drippings and grease from splattering on the inside.

Promising review: "I really like this item to make clean up time so much faster. I also really like this because when I make things such as potatoes, I can throw in all my potatoes and the seasoning then I grab the bag and shake it all to spread it nice and well and it’s one less bowl to take out of my kitchen to clean. I end up just cleaning the lid to my crockpot when I use this." — Alex

Price: $2.98+ for a 6-pack (available in more multi-packs)
2
A bag of Miracle-Gro potting mix
Amazon
Give your plant babies the nutrients they need, so they can grow strong and thrive indoors or outdoors.

Promising review: "This is a must have for all the quarantine planters. I’ve planted before and got this brand but just a smaller package. This large bag is great so I don’t have to keep buying. And I’m see great results with my apartment gardening." — Ben

Price: $9.99+ (available in four sizes)
3
A mattress protector
Amazon
Shield your mattress from allergens, dust mites and spills.

Promising review: "Sadly this got tested out much earlier than i would have wanted!! Put this on my brand new, most expensive mattress I've ever bought and my dog promptly puked in the bed. I lifted the fitted sheet off and there was a huge stain on the Linenspa. I was certain it had soaked through. I pulled it off the mattress and it was PRISTINE!! Very happy with this sheet!" — Joy

Price: $17.75+ (available in seven sizes)
4
A food processor
Amazon
It'll chop up veggies, puree pesto and shred cheese so you can have a seamless cooking session.

Promising review: "Yes, it's noisy. But over the past six months it's chopped nuts, figs, and dates, made creamy soups, chopped semi-frozen lamb, grated onions, sliced large carrots and parsnips, made cookie dough, you get the idea. I like the suction feet so it doesn't dance on the counter. I just throw the bowl assembly on the top rack of the dishwasher and it's ready to go again. It does what I need for the way I cook, and at a great price." — Amazon Customer

Price: $44.99+ (available in two sizes)
5
A pack of hypoallergenic throw pillow inserts
Amazon
Swap your old pillows out with these fluffy throw inserts that'll feel so comfy when you're lounging on the couch.

Promising review: "Loving my decorative pillows! They are the size and the perfect fluff. They were flat as a pancake when the package arrived, but nothing a little massage and fluff couldn't handle and they look great! I look forward to ordering more covers for the pillows." — Concepcion

Price: $23.99+ (available in four sizes)
6
A set of picture frames
Amazon
Create a dreamy gallery wall with these picture frames that come with matting for small art or photos.

Promising review: "I bought two sets of these for my gallery wall and they’re exactly what I was looking for. They aren’t glass but they look really clear so it didn’t bother me. I used 3M Command strips to hang since they’re super light but it did come with nail hooks. Totally worth the price!!!" — EvenB

Price: $21.99+ (available in eight sizes and 16 colors)
7
An insulated tumbler
Amazon
It'll help keep your drinks chilly, even for a majority of the day at work!

Promising review: "This is the first tumbler I’ve bought that doesn’t leak!! I can flip it upside down full of water and nothing. It also keeps drinks hot or cold for hours and doesn’t sweat. It’s the perfect tumbler for me." — Amanda lamus

Price: $13.99+ (available in five colors)
8
A dryer vent cleaner kit
Amazon
Attach it to your vacuum to clean out your lint trap and improve your dryer's efficiency.

Promising review: "When my vent cleaner arrived I was so excited to use it! It sucked up so much lint that my vacuum container was filled. I was shocked to see how much hidden lint was in my dryer. The lint wand came with a guide attachment, which is an added bonus and makes it very easy to move around those small deep spaces. It was super easy to use. I highly recommend this item to everyone who owns a dryer. It fits on two different vacuums I own — a Shark and a Bissell. It's a lifesaver! I can't wait to use it again." — momofeli

Price: $7.99+ (available in three colors)
9
A pack of absorbent dish towels
Amazon
They're great for washing and drying dishes, plus you can pop them in the washing machine for cleaning.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these towels! Literally the second I received them I had to take pics and send to my mom. Then I gifted her one. A little small but SO soft and absorbent and most importantly, they don't get all hard when dry! I hate that. Literally never buying a different kitchen towel again. The deal is fantastic!! Also they look really stylish. Love the color. Coming from a really picky person when it comes to houseware items. Buy now." — labellavita1985

Price: $12.19 for a 12-pack (available in four colors)
10
A mushroom growing kit
Amazon
You don't need a garden for this little kit; just mist your mushrooms twice a day and you'll have delicious pizza toppings or stir-fry ingredients whenever you want.

Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written and the mushrooms began growing within three to four days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box — fingers crossed!" — Steph A

Price: $12.94 (available in three sizes).
11
A double-height air mattress
Amazon
It inflates in 90 seconds so you can take it with you on camping trips or set it up when guests stay over.

Promising review: "I bought this bed for our upcoming camping weekend and am so excited to upgrade our usual experience. Our car has a regular outlet, so we are bringing this along for a more comfortable night’s sleep. I love that we can use this indoors or outdoors. I followed the instructions that came with it and inflated the bed before we left so that the material can stretch out and the size looks awesome. The pump was fast and I like that it comes with a bag to take it in the car." — Michael M.

Price: $79.99+ (available in two sizes)
12
A handheld vacuum
Amazon
Suck up crumbs, dirt and pet hair from all the nooks and crannies in your home that are typically hard to clean.

Price: $59+ (available in two styles)
13
A handheld frother
Amazon
Whip up homemade lattes and other frothy beverages with this handheld gadget that'll make you feel like a barista.

Promising review: "I LOVE this frother! I use it every morning to mix my bulletproof coffee. It's super handy and convenient, especially since I don't want to have to deal with a big mixer in the mornings. I just rinse the end of it off with some soap and water, and then place it back in the holder/stand that comes in the package. You do have to be careful to not raise it too high in your drink, or you may be wearing it instead of drinking It! Great product!" — Nashville Nannie

Price: $14.95+ (available in 14 colors)
14
A three-in-one avocado slicer
Amazon
Divide, pit and slice your avocado with one tool so you can prepare your favorite guac or salad in halve the time.

Promising review: "Avocado? Yes, Please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation (see attached photo of slices, ok, one side came out perfect, I kind of gummed up the other side). The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin. Really happy I bought this tool!" — NPR MAN

Price: $9.99
15
A pair of tongs
Amazon
With a sturdy grip and heat resistance up to 500 degrees, you'll be grilling sans issues all season long.

Promising review: "I have used these frequently. I had an older set from another company that I loved but the longer handled one finally gave up after a decade of use. These work just as well if not better. The locking mechanism seems pretty sturdy. I wash them in the dishwasher on the top rack all the time and have not had any issues yet. For the price, this is a great value. I'm even considering getting some more for the summer months." — kimwithak

Price: $10.99 (available in 10 colors)
16
A digital alarm clock
Amazon
Upgrade to a digital alarm clock with time and temperature readings, so you can stop relying on your phone to wake you up.

Promising review: "This digital clock is exactly what we were looking for! Didn't even realize how bad the humidity was in our bedroom until we got this. Now we run a humidifier at night and feel so much better! Love this. Going to purchase a second one for the other bedroom. Plus, the reason I got this one is I loved the way it looked. It did not disappoint!" — J&K

Price: $21.98+ (available in three colors)
17
A pair of ribbed entryway doormats
Amazon
Scrape off your shoes and avoid bring in mud tracks into your home.

Promising review: "Definitely traps everything before walking into the house which is really nice. They are super thin. I have mine in front of a sliding glass door into my kitchen. So I don't need to worry about a door being able to open freely over them. They for sure trap everything, so they're always filled with leaves and pebbles/grit (which stands out very obviously with the blue). But they're durable and easy to clean and maintain. Stands up to my dog, too!" — Amanda

Price: $18.79+ (available in four colors)
18
A dog spot repair
Amazon
Revive your doggo's go-to pee spot with this mulch-rich treatment designed to boost grass growth.

Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like a abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom

Price: $13.99+ (available in four styles and five sizes)
19
A set of bed sheets
Amazon
Sleep in comfort with these soft microfiber sheets that'll also stay in place thanks to deep pockets.

Promising review: "Really happy with these sheets. They are a great value and we really like them in our master bedroom. They're very soft and smooth. I like to be warm at night and my husband likes to stay cool, and these manage to fit the bill for both of us." — Kevin

Price: $32.90+ (available in sizes twin-California king and 17 colors)
20
A silverware sorter
Amazon
Organize the spoons, knives and forks in your kitchen drawer. No excuses.

Promising review: "Fits my drawer like a glove AND holds my set for 12! Heavy gauge plastic construction that does not give even when fully loaded. This has opened up so much more space in my drawer making it easier to find other serving pieces and the odd items in that drawer. Love it, highly recommend it. Before purchasing, measure your drawers to make sure it will fit. I love that it can lie parallel to the drawer front. I was concerned that my flatware would stick out too tall for my stock cabinetry drawer, but that is not a problem." — Kindle Customer

Price: $9.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors)
21
A pair of gardening gloves
Amazon
These come with claw-style fingertips that will help you dig soil. Plus, they're puncture-resistant to guard your hands.

Promising review: "I’m a professional landscaper and these gloves are AMAZING! They are very useful for planting braking up roots from containers mulching is a breeze with these and they fit my small hands. I’ve used them for three full eight hour days and so far the claws are very sturdy and none have came loose! Love these will buy again when needed." — Jessica Genaway

Price: $6.99+ (available in six styles)
22
A pack of sticky fruit fly traps
Amazon
Say goodbye to the annoying bug hanging out on your indoor or outdoor plants.

Promising review: "It hasn’t even been 24 hours. Actually, it’s maybe been three since I put them to use and literally, before I could even walk away the little annoying gnats that seemingly love my indoor plants started attracting and sticking to them right away! They are a lot larger than expected too. Definitely worth the money!" — Brooke

Price: $8.99+ (available in eight different packs)
23
Hummingbird nectar
Amazon
Place this formula into a hummingbird feeder to give your feathery friends a sweet treat when they fly by.

Promising review: "This entire bottle of hummingbird food was consumed in less than a week. The hummingbirds in our yard very much like it. We had two hummingbirds coming around with our old food and now we have got about 30 hummingbirds coming to our yard, buzzing about wondering where their food is. So, I am going to have to buy another bottle of this Kaytee Electro Nectar. If you are looking for a food to attract hummingbirds into your yard this one would be it. The nectar is clear, but do not let that stop you. They are not attracted by the color of the liquid, they are attracted by your feeder. It is better for them not to have the extra additives and colors in there. Also, if the feeder happens to leak, you will not end up with a stain on any of your patio or patio furniture." — velvet serpent

Price: $9.99
24
A heavy-duty grill cover
Amazon
Your grilling hub will be protected in rain or shine, so you don't have to worry about damage from the elements.

Promising review: "I bought the 54” cover. I’ve only had it on a week, but as you can see from the picture, the weather proof is holding up good. The material is nice and thick, was easy to put on. Like the handles on each side and the Velcro at each bottom is a nice feature to tighten up so the wind doesn’t blow the cover up and off. Really like the looks of the cover as well. Great product for the price." — Tonya

Price: $16.87+ (available in sizes 32"-72")
25
An air purifier and sanitizer
Amazon
Deodorize your living space and minimize germs at the same time with this plug-in device

Promising review: "I purchased this air purifier for a kitchen in a small apartment. Before buying this, I basically had to clean the kitchen every single day to deal with lingering smells. Now, I don't have that problem. This product is surprisingly effective. I no longer walk into the apartment and immediately smell old kitchen smells." — Amazon Customer

Price: $34.99+ (available in multi-packs)
26
And a Gorilla Grip rug pad
Amazon
If your rugs feel like a Slip ’N Slide, place these grippy pads underneath to hold them in place.

Promising review: "These are the third brand of pads I have purchased for my rugs, and I will NEVER buy any other brand! I have tile flooring throughout my home and area rugs in every room. Nothing ever held them in place, which annoys me no end, especially while exercising in my living room. I got these Gorilla pads and that baby is stuck like glue! I can still peel it up and move it if I want to, but it is not sliding anywhere! It causes zero damage to my tile, too. No stickiness, no film. I am so happy that I bought enough of them for ALL of my rugs. Goodness knows what I will do with all the free time I have now, not having to constantly be straightening out my rugs. LOL!" — Barbara Rogers

Price: $6.99+ (available in various sizes)

