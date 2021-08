Hummingbird nectar

Place this formula into a hummingbird feeder to give your feathery friends a sweet treat when they fly by."This entire bottle of hummingbird food was consumed in less than a week. The hummingbirds in our yard very much like it.So, I am going to have to buy another bottle of this Kaytee Electro Nectar. If you are looking for a food to attract hummingbirds into your yard this one would be it. The nectar is clear, but do not let that stop you. They are not attracted by the color of the liquid, they are attracted by your feeder. It is better for them not to have the extra additives and colors in there. Also, if the feeder happens to leak, you will not end up with a stain on any of your patio or patio furniture." — velvet serpent