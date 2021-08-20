With summer winding down, you may be thinking about revamping your living space. Whether that’s planting autumn veggies or making your room more cozy, Amazon has many goods that’ll help improve your home. Here are potting mixes, comfy air mattresses and more products Amazon reviewers adore.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A pack of slow cooker liners
2
A bag of Miracle-Gro potting mix
3
A mattress protector
4
A food processor
5
A pack of hypoallergenic throw pillow inserts
6
A set of picture frames
7
An insulated tumbler
8
A dryer vent cleaner kit
9
A pack of absorbent dish towels
10
A mushroom growing kit
11
A double-height air mattress
12
A handheld vacuum
13
A handheld frother
14
A three-in-one avocado slicer
15
A pair of tongs
16
A digital alarm clock
17
A pair of ribbed entryway doormats
18
A dog spot repair
19
A set of bed sheets
20
A silverware sorter
21
A pair of gardening gloves
22
A pack of sticky fruit fly traps
23
Hummingbird nectar
24
A heavy-duty grill cover
25
An air purifier and sanitizer
26
And a Gorilla Grip rug pad
