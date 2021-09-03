29 Inexpensive Kitchen Products That Will Be Used All The Time

Finding your new favorite kitchen product is always so exciting. One moment you may not have realized it exists and the next you unlocked a whole new world of delicious possibilities. That’s why we rounded up a list of kitchen products that don’t cost a lot and you’re bound to use all the time. Because the only thing better than finding your favorite kitchen product is when you can get a ton of use out of it without splurging. You’re welcome.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A silicone baking mat for your sheet pans
A 5-in-1 wine stopper
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
A set of dishwasher cleaning tablets
A produce saver storage container
A jar of za'atar,
A ridiculously popular Lodge pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet
A breakfast sandwich maker
A three-in-one avocado slicer
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
A bottle of gluten-free, Paleo- and keto-friendly avocado hot sauce
A popular microwave pasta cooker
A no-waste dish block
A small but mighty mini air fryer
Plus a magnetized air fryer cooking cheat sheet
A collapsible microwave popcorn maker
A trio lasagna pan
A slim cutlery drawer organizer
A snap-on pasta strainer
A super compact eight-in-one spiralizer
A micro-mitt
A roll-out over-the-sink dish drying rack
A handy multitool jar opener
A handy fridge deodorizer
A reliable electric tea kettle
A weekly meal planner
A tea organizer
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
Kitchen Products That Look Cool *And* Work Well