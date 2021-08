22 Kitchen Products Under $20 That'll Make Cooking More Bearable

A garlic chopper

It'll give you one less daunting task in the kitchen to worry about. This little guy saves you chopping time and from smelling like garlic after. Remember those cars that scooted around after you pulled them back to wind 'em up? This device is kind of like that. After you fill it with garlic, simply roll it around to chop up the garlic. It saves time and fingers."I absolutely love this little gadget! I had a couple of the regular sized GarlicZooms for a while now and loved their usefulness, so I decided to get the XL. I will never look back! The smaller ones can only handle a few cloves of garlic at a time. I tried four cloves with the XL and it could've handled twice that easily. It chopped them up so fast with no problems. I know there's a lot of 'I can chop my own garlic' folks out there and that's fine. I love garlic, but loathe chopping it. I hate the way you can't get rid of the smell from your hands. So this little gadget works wonders!" — Lindiana Jones