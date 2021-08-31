22 Kitchen Products Under $20 That'll Make Cooking More Bearable

Sometimes cooking can be super fun and other times, well, it can feel like an annoying chore. Whether it’s bringing yourself to cook dinner at the end of a long day (instead of a Seamless order ... again) or making breakfast in the morning (instead of driving to Starbucks ... again), these products will help make cooking easier and more bearable. Your wallet will thank you.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
An oven thermometer
2
A soft and strong spatula
3
A funny soap opera sponge holder
4
A rechargeable and flexible lighter
5
A rapid egg cooker
6
A dishwasher-cleaning tablet
7
A kitchen scale
8
A lazy Susan turntable
9
An eco-friendly plant-based walnut scrubber sponge
Public Goods
10
Flexible silicone measuring cups
11
A cute and convenient kitchen timer
12
A set of lovable ceramic cat measuring spoons
13
A delightful cookbook of recipes from your favorite books plus the passages they're featured in
14
A pun-ny oven mitt
15
A garlic chopper
16
An all-natural Sichuan chili sauce
17
A cutting board and strainer combo
18
This cute "Egguins" egg-holder
19
A hungry hippo mini meal planner
20
A useful animal egg separator
21
An adorably charming fruit apron
22
A pair of claw shredders
33 Kitchen Tools And Gadgets That People Actually Swear By