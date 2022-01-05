31 Kitchen Products Under $25 That Are 100% Worth The Money

Popular items from this list
An adjustable measuring cup so you can switch back and forth between measurements without having to look for the 1/4-cup tool that somehow got lost.
An inexpensive cold brew maker that BuzzFeed Shopping editors can’t stop raving about — in case you, too would like to make tasty iced coffee in the comfort of your own home.
An electric egg cooker
It can poach, scramble, boil, or make an omelet.Promising review:
"I bought this egg cooker for the first time a year and a half ago, and it is awesome. I hate having a single-purpose appliance in my kitchen, but this is worth it. Making hard-boiled eggs was always hit-or-miss for me, even if it was timed perfectly. (I admit I forgot about the eggs more than once!) This cooker makes PERFECT eggs every single time, to the exact hardness I desire with no green ring on the yolk.
Even better, the shell slides off without taking half the egg white with it! My favorite use is to pop some eggs in when I get home and prep a salad. By the time the salad is ready, the eggs are done. I can even leave the kitchen and still hear when they are done because of the buzzer. I've purchased five more of them for family for Christmas this year and can't wait to get everyone on board the Dash Egg Cooker train!" —A. M. Hinshaw
. Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
A stainless-steel bar
In case you've ever prepared a delicious meal only to be disgusted the rest of the night because you couldn't get the smell of garlic off of your fingers.
Promising review:
"This little bar of 'soap' does exactly what it is intended to do. Do you have a sponge or rag that has that...odor? Simply wash your hands under the sink with this little guy and suddenly, your hands smell like hands again.
I've used it after handling several smelly items that have a tendency to make an odor stick with you. It's worked consistently every time." —Jeremy
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two shapes).
A multipurpose bag holder
Perfect for people who live by themselves and don't have an extra set of hands.
(#1 on the list)!Promising review:
"I stumbled upon this product while searching for something to dry bottles. I am so glad I took a chance on it. I love it for drying bottles. It does everything the reviews list. I was sold on it because it looked so easy to store, but honestly, it hasn't left my countertop since it arrived.
It opens and adjusts lends itself to any number of uses. My favorite part is that I can hold up large awkward items like cookie sheets and a 9-inch by 13-inch pan to dry. I have used it for holding open gallon bags to fill. Such a simple design and well-executed.
" —My Old KY Home
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in black and white).
A silicone whisk
Ideal if you're worried about it possibly scratching your favorite mixing bowl or pot. It's heat resistant up to 600 degrees, and it's dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"This batter tool is great not only for batters but for stirring and breaking up foods such as ground beef while cooking. Great for making sauces, and it's heavy duty so it does not spray like a whisk can when whisking up a sauce. Easier to clean than a whisk
, too. I loved this tool so much that I bought one for everyone in the family in the color they preferred." —Juliane
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in two colors).
Or a manual food chopper
To easily chop up ground turkey, fruits, or vegetables without having to dirty up a bunch of other kitchen tools. This food chopper is made of food-safe nylon and has no sharp edges. It's safe to use with nonstick cookware.Promising review:
"The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc. much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier.
" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $6.39+ (available in three colors).
A tea bag organizer
It'll miraculously restore much-needed space in your cabinet now that you can get rid of those four boxes of tea that really only had a few tea bags in each one.
Promising review:
"This is my favorite thing in the world. I love it. We ordered two and drilled holes in the back and hung [them] on the pantry wall. It cleared up a lot of shelf space and made it super easy to see my (vast) selection and easier to tell when one is running low.
The plastic is sturdy and the bins have little guides on the bottom but they fit back easily if you take the whole drawer bin out. I’ve decided to make little labels for each as well. I’m completely obsessed and have been drinking LOTS more tea since it’s so fun to use." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in three colors).
A bacon sponge designed to drain grease from fried food after cooking
You can blot your bacon with this un-paper towel to replace paper towels and reduce waste. It'll probably work on fried chicken, too.
Green City Living is a small biz based in Denver that specializes in eco-friendly home goods. They donate 1% of sales to Climate Emergency Fund
, an organization that supports climate activists.Promising review:
"These are amazing!!! They work! And no stains!!!
I was concerned that since I don’t use Dawn or a big name brand dish soap, my earth-friendly soap might not cut the grease as well, but that was not the case! My bacon sponge is perfectly clean and spotless! I love it! So glad I ordered two! I couldn’t be more pleased!!!" —cattealover
Get it from Amazon for $13.50 or from GreenCityLiving on Etsy for $12.
A 5-in-1 unitool
So you have a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, a spatula, a turner, and a cutting tool whenever you need it. You can go from one dish to the next without having to switch it up.This tool is made from nylon and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees. It's also dishwasher safe.Promising review:
"Give it a cap and a costume — this is the only thing I need in the kitchen! I am often looking for tools that can replace the other 30 I have collected in my kitchen. I have used this to flip grilled cheese, stir red beans and rice, strain Brussels sprouts, and taste sauce. I use the flat edge to cut onions that were too large once in the pot and scrape the bottom of the pan. The uni-tool feels nice in my hand, has held up fine in multiple dishwashings, and has allowed me to toss a few kitchen tools that have become obsolete.
" —Hiawhatha
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
A silicone spoon spatula
This nifty tool can withstand high heat so you can use it to before and during cooking.
Promising review:
"A super common problem with spatulas is that they’re either too flexible to use effectively or so stiff that they may as well be a substitute for a wooden spoon. This spatula has a tough rigid handle that won’t bend when mixing thick doughs or scraping egg curds off the bottom of a skillet, and the blade has just enough bounce and flexibility to contour to the shape of bowls and pans
and smooth out any inconsistencies in pressure you put on or let off while working with it. It does the work for you, which is exactly what a good spatula is supposed to do. Not to mention, it doesn’t melt or slough off little slivers during high-heat cooking. This is an industry standard for a reason, and they’ve been making these forever — people still have the ones they bought decades ago. That was good enough reason for me to replace the dollar store spatula I had been using that was melting and softening under low heat cooking. An easy 5 stars." —pooplover
Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in three sizes).
A spaghetti measure
Because even after reading the instructions, no one really knows exactly how much spaghetti to throw in the pot. The math is hard. This makes it so much easier.
Fabberforge
is a small business based in Omaha, Nebraska, that sells 3D-printed home decor and gadgets.Here's why my coworker Stephanie Hope
loves this:"OK, so I'm definitely the kind of person to cook an entire box of pasta because they have no idea how much they should be making for one person. This measure has worked perfectly for me to figure out exactly how much I need to make for myself and my fiancé for dinner. No more wasted pasta!" —Stephanie Hope
Get it from Fabberforge on Etsy for $6 (available in 10 colors)
A pre-seasoned Lodge cast-iron skillet
A must-have kitchen staple that'll pretty much make everything you cook taste better.
Promising review:
"I used this straight out of the box to cook two pieces of chicken breast. I used olive oil and butter to prevent any sticking and to further season the skillet. I did not notice any sticking to the skillet. After I seared both sides of the chicken, I then let it finish in the oven at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. All I can say is wow! I love this skillet already, and this is my first time using it! I'd never used anything comparable to a cast iron skillet. Never again am I going back to frying chicken, or any meat for that matter, on a regular pan. This was well worth the investment.
If you're looking at this, just buy it." —Eric
Get the 10.25" size from Amazon for $17.90 (available in eight sizes).
A nonstick fluted tube pan
To help large cakes bake faster and release easily after they've been baked for an Insta-worthy dessert.
Promising review:
"Nonstick that is ACTUALLY nonstick. Without any prepping of the pan, the bundt cake came right out of the pan as soon as I turned it over, without taking any of the cake with it. Very heavy duty pan." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.77+ (also available in a multi-pack).
A stain-resistant Japanese steel chef's knife with an ergonomic handle
Promising review:
"I was a butcher for years and always used good knives for my work. Now, I love to cook but can't afford pricey knives. I saw the other reviews here and was very skeptical. After using this knife for two months as my main kitchen knife, I couldn't be any more impressed with it. I use and abuse it, throw it in the dishwasher and use it and abuse it again, and it keeps coming back for more.
I use it on bone-in meats, veggies, tomatoes... whatever, and it retains its edge and still looks brand new. I haven't had to sharpen it at all yet, and it is still razor sharp. I highly recommend it." —HSHS Dad
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (available in eight colors).
A compact mini donut maker
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shut-off to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options
. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine
. Promising review
: "Absolutely awesome. It took me about five minutes to make the dough for these amazing donuts and it took only one and a half minutes to have them hot and ready.
Love it when Dash comes out with new products so my family and I can continue to make wonderful memories especially during this quarantine." —TJ DavisGet it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).
A clip-on strainer that'll attach to your pot and make it that much easier to drain your pasta
It's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"I’ve wasted so much pasta because I’m stubborn, and don’t want to dump it into a colander, and then put it back in the pot to stir the sauce in. So, I used a spoon and hope it can hold the pasta back as water drains. It failed me every time. This handy gadget fixes all my pasta drainage problems! It simply clips onto the pot and does a way better job than my untrusty spoon could do to hold the pasta back! Definitely worth the money!" —Kimmarie.16Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).
A one-handed spice and pepper grinder
Dreamfarm
is a small business that makes problem-solving products for the kitchen. Promising review:
"I am trying to make my kitchen more modern and classy and this is the perfect addition. I love the look of the tool and it works amazing!!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in two styles and with an extra jar)
A silicone grip
A multipurpose item that can be whatever you need it to be: a potholder, a coaster, a jar opener, or a trivet.
It's heat-resistant up to 442 degrees and dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"These pads are great! They lie flat or hang, and look nice sitting on the counter (where a normal oven mitt would not). They are very flexible, and the little nubs are great for gripping pans, and they work wonderfully to block heat from hands and counters. Color is exactly the same as in the photos." —Madeleine
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (available in four colors).
A handheld veggie slicer
To help you make homemade zoodles for days when you want 'em fresh instead of store bought.
This spiral slicer has dual stainless-steel cutting blades for thick or thin pasta strands. It's dishwasher safe and can be used on zucchini, squash, carrots, and even potatoes!Promising review:
"What a fantastic kitchen gadget! I actually have a large spiralizer and never use it because it is a pain to get out and clean. I saw this and bought it and couldn't be happier. Easy to use and easy to clean if you rinse and clean right away.
The small and compact size makes this easy to store without taking up tons of space! The option for two different size of noodles is a nice feature!" —Jamie E.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
Or, a *super*-compact 8-in-1 spiralizer
Ideal for people who are interested in making more than zoodles. This tiny wonder can transform your veggies into pasta perfection, grate cheese, and juice your favorite fruits in a matter of seconds.
Promising review:
"LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it.
The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it. :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
A pack of dish cloths that'll last three times longer than sponges.
Promising review:
"I bought a set in 2014, and I'm back to buy a second set now, only because three of the four from my previous set have mysteriously gone missing over the past month (I have a new housemate, but I'm not pointing any fingers...). They held up very well, they do a great job of scrubbing dishes without getting all grimy and smelly, and they're a cinch to clean by rinsing under running water, putting them in the dishwasher with the dishes, or tossing them in the laundry with the clothes.
I won't go back to sponges or traditional dish cloths." —K. Bonner
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.50 (available in three colors).
A wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser
So you keep all of your bags in one place and have easy access to them. Now, you won't have to spend 20 minutes searching the floor of the pantry for that one last lonely bag.
Promising review:
"What a nifty bag organizer! When I think back on all the time I've spent pressing out the air, flattening and then folding grocery bags so I could use them later as garbage sacks, it would be worth it to have paid $100+ for this handy bag organizer.
Just stuff the bags in the opening until it's full. The bags stay in it. When you want to remove a bag, you simply grab one from the slot on the front and pull. It easily comes out. And the brushed stainless steel with black plastic on the ends is a vision of beauty to behold. Perfection if you are going to mount it in a visible location. Mine is going on the inside of the cabinet door under my kitchen sink. Doesn't matter if it's not easily seen. I should be able to look at beauty when I open my cabinet door, too. I highly recommend this item." —Lynne
Get it from Amazon for $15.49.
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
It's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free and can make four servings of coffee (one quart). Read our full review of the Tayeka cold brew maker
!Promising review:
"I was wasting money every single morning at Starbucks on coffee I didn't even like until the Takeya came into my life. I went from spending $90 to $100 on coffee a month to under $10.
Not only does it save me money but it also saves me all the time I spent waiting in the drive-through (I live in Seattle, lines for coffee get long!). Bottom line is it's totally worth it if you're trying to find ways to cut back on spending." —Katie Bee
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
A set of color-coded cutting boards
With an icon to identify which food to cut on which mat that also makes it easier to avoid cross contamination.
Promising review:
"These are the perfect replacement for some cheap plastic cutting mats that were worn out. They are a lot thicker than expected, with a nonslip bottom. I’m impressed with the quality!" —Diane Cullum
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
A super straightforward waffle maker
Promising review:
"I've tried four different waffle makers. They all had issues; some were very hard to clean; some made terrible uneven waffles. Most cost at least twice as much as this unit. I tried it in desperation. I figured that if it didn't work either, at least it was cheap. Boy, was I wrong. This unit MAKES THE BEST WAFFLES, IS SUPER EASY TO CLEAN, AND MAKES ALMOST NO MESS.
Pay special attention to the 'seasoning' instructions. You wipe it down with a little veg oil and heat it up. Do this BEFORE making any waffles. The instructions say if waffles start to stick, just season it again. I've been using mine every weekend for a month, for a family of four, and haven't had to re-season it yet. Perfect golden brown CRISPY waffles that fall right out of the unit. Almost zero cleanup. Great every time." —Avid Reader
Get it from Amazon for $17.88.
A pancake batter dispenser
Sure to make you the ruler of hotcake perfection. You'll ~wow~ with your next set of pancakes, waffles, crepes, and more, as long as you get the measurements right. You can also use it to dispense cake batter, too.
KPKitchen
is the small business that created this nifty contraption. Promising review:
"I just upgraded my pancake game!! This thing was SUPER easy and not messy at ALL!! 5/5 review from me! Get yours NOW!" —Bobbi Ocker
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
A manual food chopper
You can use it to quickly chop up fruit, veggies, garlic, onion, herbs, and nuts. It's a manual, yes, but it's not labor intensive. Just pull the cord and your food will be chopped in no time.
Promising review:
"I had a dental surgery that requires soft foods for an extended timeframe. This thing has been ridiculously helpful! I’ve used it for everything from mincing mushrooms and onions to chopping up hamburger. SO simple to use! I love it." —Queenie547
Get it from Amazon for $16.44 (available in two colors).
A book stand that'll keep your cookbook open
Promising review:
"Love this stand! It is adjustable so you can alter the angle you’d like to view your book, and the page holders work great. Exactly what I was looking for. Well-packaged and arrived on time. It now has a permanent home in our kitchen!" —KCB
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four sizes).
A digital food thermometer
If you've sliced your poor steak to death trying to make sure every part of it is cooked thoroughly. Just stick this thermometer in to check the temp and save your steak from further dismemberment.
Promising review:
"I used this for the first time last night for dinner. We fried some chicken and I’m so glad I had this!! Cooking with some bigger bone-in thighs, this definitely came in handy. Extremely quick and accurate.
When you unfold the thermometer it automatically turns on and turns off when you fold it back, and it provides the current temperature reading as soon as you insert. Best investment! I almost forgot to mention it comes with a three-year warranty after you register within 30 days of your purchase!" —Corinna
Get it from Amazon for $16.95 (available in seven colors).
A trio pan that'll let you try out three different lasagna recipes at one time,
Promising review:
"There's nothing but good coming from this pan! Yummy crunchy edges on every piece! I made three different kinds of lasagna in this pan and all I can say is that there were already plans for the next batch before this one was gone! This pan is heavy duty, has an awesome nonstick coating, and will definitely stand up to much use. The recipe called for spraying the pan with nonstick spray but it was completely unnecessary. I've already suggested this pan to others." —srenee
Get it from Amazon for $20.41.
A set of reusable nonstick oven liners
Because anything that makes kitchen cleanup easier is an automatic must-have. The best thing about these oven liners is that they're dishwasher safe. It's easier to pop this in the washer than to deep-clean your entire oven.
Promising review:
"These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens
. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven also. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, as he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him from grilling. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." —Melissa
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99.
An adjustable measuring cup
So you can switch back and forth between measurements without having to look for the 1/4-cup tool that somehow got lost in the drawer. It has a 2-cup capacity and is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. The silicone disk inside acts as a squeegee and scrapes off any leftover residue. It also comes apart completely for thorough cleaning.Promising review:
"This is the greatest kitchen tool ever! I cook and bake often and was forever having to first dig for then clean endless numbers of measuring cups; I actually had three sets. No more though. I just need this one extremely well-made adjustable measuring cup. It works perfectly for me for all kinds of things such as flour, butter, syrups, dressings, oils, etc.
If I am baking, I will first use it to measure the dry items. I then just wipe it out with a paper towel and measure out the butter, etc. This way involves less washing. The suction is as effective as day one, and the units of measure on it are clear and not at all faded." —Gabriella W.
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.