31 Kitchen Products Under $25 That Are 100% Worth The Money

An adjustable measuring cup

So you can switch back and forth between measurements without having to look for the 1/4-cup tool that somehow got lost in the drawer. It has a 2-cup capacity and is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. The silicone disk inside acts as a squeegee and scrapes off any leftover residue. It also comes apart completely for thorough cleaning."This is the greatest kitchen tool ever! I cook and bake often and was forever having to first dig for then clean endless numbers of measuring cups; I actually had three sets. No more though. I just need this one extremely well-made adjustable measuring cup.If I am baking, I will first use it to measure the dry items. I then just wipe it out with a paper towel and measure out the butter, etc. This way involves less washing. The suction is as effective as day one, and the units of measure on it are clear and not at all faded." — Gabriella W.