Sorry, But If You Don't Have These 50 Products, Your Kitchen Is Probably Incomplete

"The Flavor Bible"

This cookbook is a guide to creating mouth-watering combinations of ingredients, textures and temperatures for all skill levels.It has over 1,000 five-star reviews, btw! There are suggested combinations (over 70 things go well with chickpeas, apparently), plus pages dedicated to specific main ingredients (like chicken or lamb) to inspire you to create *your own* recipes. One reviewer said that if they could only keep five books, this would be one of them!