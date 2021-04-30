HuffPost Finds

Sorry, But If You Don't Have These 50 Products, Your Kitchen Is Probably Incomplete

It's time to get cooking — and to properly outfit your kitchen.
By Maitland Quitmeyer and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Have you walked away from a boiling pot, only to return a minute later and find the water has boiled over onto your stove? Or walked by your trash can and gotten a whiff of a not-so-pleasant stench? Well, you probably didn’t even know you could make these problems disappears.

Below, you can find a silicone spill stopper and boil-over guard, an odor-neutralizing trash can, and 48 other items to fill your kitchen and make cooking (and cleaning) easier than ever.

A sink caddy
Amazon
Keep your favorite scrubbing tools handy — without letting them sit in their own filth. This caddy has a handy drip tray (with a built-in spout!) you can empty out every so often.

Promising review: "I love all OXO products and am also happy with this purchase. I place my dish sponges in this and there is enough room for a brush as well. I like also the vent insert which keeps the sponges separate. The compartment at the bottom is a great idea in the design to allow for emptying water rather than letting it pool at the bottom. It is a separate compartment which is of clear plastic and allows you to visibly see if it needs emptying. Great product. Very satisfied." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in stainless steel for $19.99).
An ethylene gas-absorbing apple
Amazon
The company that makes these claims they'll save the average household up to $600 per year. They can keep produce fresher for two to three times longer. Each packet inside the Bluapple lasts three months, and you can order replacement packets as needed.

Promising review: "This product works so much better than I thought it would! Worth every penny. The little ethylene gas (produce lets off this gas and it speeds up its demise) absorbing packet goes into the apple and you just toss it in your product drawer. Easy peasy! This pack comes with two apples and enough packets to last a full year. I have had strawberries last over a week in the drawer (no fuzzy mold or squishy spots). This has resulted in less waste and I am sure that they have more than paid for themselves in food savings in just a couple of months. So glad I gave these a try." — Lisa C.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99.
A stainless steel Sink Shroom
Amazon
From the makers of the cult-fave TubShroom, this will blend right in with your sink and keep all the pesky food remnants from clogging your drain. That hollow black part in the middle? That's so the sink will still drain, even if you have a big pot blocking it.

Promising review: "As someone on a septic system, we can't have a garbage disposal. Consequently, we've always lived by sink strainers. And I've tried and dealt with many different ones. But this is, far and away, the best I've even utilized. The holes are sized such that the tiny, meaningless stuff, goes through. And the design is such that even when full of gunk it still drains, and very well at that. Meanwhile, it doesn't accidentally let gunk through that might clog your drain. In the end, it's difficult to describe how great this is. Just drop the cash and check it out for yourself. You'll be glad you did." — R. Snare

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
And a sink cleaner and polish
Amazon
Formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic and more...), this cleaner and polish will restore your sink to that just-like-new shine and protect against further damage.

Promising review: "This amazing product saved us $1,000. This product is amazing! We have a kitchen sink that was so stained and scratched that we were shopping around for a new one. My wife stumbled on this product and we decided to give it a try. I used my drill with a soft buffing attachment, and after about 30 minutes, the sink was like brand new!! Highly recommend this product." — Joseph Rodriguez

Get it from Amazon for $3.97.
A roll of bamboo paper towels
Amazon
You can toss these in the washing machine and reuse them over *120 times*. They're super-absorbent and durable, but are soft enough to use on your skin, too. You can even use them on your Swiffer! One roll of these will tackle a number of messes equivalent to 60 ROLLS of conventional paper towels.

Promising review: "I've had these bamboo towels for a month now and am incredibly impressed with their performance! They're much larger than a regular paper towel, thicker, softer and more absorbent. I've washed the first ones I've torn off the roll several times now and they DO survive the laundry and perform just as well afterward. I've only used five bamboo towels this month, washed them and re-used. Several times. I would have been through a whole roll of Brawny by now. One caveat...when you wash them, you're supposed to air dry them, so I haven't sent any through the dryer. And I haven't needed to, because allowing them to air dry has not affected the quality of the towels when I 're-roll' them!" — A. Clark

Get a roll from Amazon for $8.99.
A KitchenAid attachment organizer
3D Home Solution / Etsy
Hang this right from the bottom of your cabinets to free up precious drawer space and keep your dough hook, paddle and whisk attachments ready. Choose from either Command strips or wood screws to attach to your cabinetry (shout out to renters who want their security deposits back).

BTW, 3D Home Solution is based in Texas and makes all kinds of home organization solutions that'll make you think "Huh, why didn't I think of that?"

Get it from 3D Home Solution on Etsy for $12 (available in three colors).
A stainless steel cleaner and polish
Amazon
Remove streaks, marks and fingerprints from all of your appliances with one wipe of the included microfiber cloths.

Promising review: "If you have a Subzero fridge, you know the struggle is real when it comes to keeping it clean. It's a different type of stainless steel and shows all product residue. Then I found this stuff. Oh wow! A few seconds of polishing and it looks amazing!! it has never looked this good, this shiny, and this clean! Best product ever!" — Katerina

Get the cleanser and polish from Amazon for $14.95.
A bottle of Glisten dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant
Amazon
Remove limescale, ruse, grease and other nasty buildups from your dishwasher so your machine runs more efficiently than ever. It even kills salmonella and E. coli! Just pour into your dishwasher (with no dishes in it, obviously) and run it at the hottest setting. Voila! All clean, with zero scrubbing needed.

Promising review: "This is one of those products you always wish you could have. It outperforms expectations and cleans a calcified dishwasher so that it gleams. Remember that stunning finish on the stainless steel panels and a sparkling detergent dish when you first bought the dishwasher? Well, if you have a high number of dissolved solids in your water, the result of just one treatment is remarkable. We recommend this product without qualification." — D. C. Alexander III

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.34.
A set of Rubbermaid containers
Amazon
With lids that snap onto the *bottom* of the containers, you'll never have to go on a 15-minute hunt for the right cover while your leftovers are sitting out. The set includes five 0.5-cup, five 1.25-cup, five 2-cup, two 3-cup, two 5-cup, and two 7-cup containers, plus the lids (of course).

Promising review: "These are rated #1 and I can see why! They are microwave and dishwasher safe. I love how they stack together and that the lids fit a couple of different sizes! Very sturdy and they look great! I hate dealing with container messes so much!! These have helped keep things more organized and makes it easy to find a lid or a container without losing my mind! The containers nest together, and the lids can stack on top of each other too. Locks firmly too! Yet it's easy to take the lids off. Extra bonus for me! I've already washed them, and they came out perfectly! Love these!! I bought the 42 piece set. It had enough variety in container storage and lids! I'm very happy I bought these!! I highly recommend them!" — Geo

Get a 42-piece set from Amazon for $29.88.
A silicone spill stopper and boil-over guard
Amazon
A watched pot never boils, but an unwatched pot makes a huge mess. This lid is heat-safe up to 482 degrees, so you can safely run to pee while your pasta cooks without dealing with the aftermath. You can even steam veggies right on top!

Promising review: "Love this product! It does exactly what it is designed to do. It really works, has prevented many boil overs for me. I can now make my oatmeal, pasta, or chicken broth without any worry of a messy spill-over. I no longer have to stand near the stove to watch for the boil-over point, I can do other things or get distracted while this marvelous invention takes care of whatever I am simmering or boiling. It is a great value, you get two of them and I gave one to my son who cooks. It is also easy to clean, you can pop the yellow flower off for easier cleaning." — Hey Mom

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
An 8-quart programmable slow-cooker
Amazon
You deserve a set-it-and-forget-it dinner after a long day — just set this gadget to cook anywhere from 30 minutes to 18 hours. The digital timer displays how long is left, which is perfect for any impatient kiddos who want to know when dinner will be ready. Aaaaand the crock and lid are both dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "I've been using a slow cooker for years but needed a new one quickly so I could drop off a dish for an event. Grabbed this one and never looked back. Actually got one of these for my mom as a gift, too. It's easy to set, cooks evenly and is easy to clean and to transport. I have a much more expensive slow cooker and I can't tell a bit of difference in the final product; roasts, soups, any variation of chicken. Now the real question is how long will one of these last when compared to the pricey brands...I guess we'll find out eventually but, for now, I think this is an amazing deal." — Karri

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
A two-pack of high-quality olive oils
Amazon
An everyday basic you can use for cooking and baking, as well as for dipping and finishing. The better your ingredients, the better your results.

Promising review: "This olive oil is wonderful. I have used it every day since it arrived on tomatoes and mozzarella, Roasted Broccoli rabe. salads and more. I will be buying more." — 1624

Get the two-pack from Oleamea for $20.99 or from Amazon for $20.99 (bottles can also be bought individually on both sites).
A cast-iron skillet
Amazon
This will get job after job after job done — steaks! skillet cookies! at-home pizzas! Keep this seasoned (and don't let it rust!), and you won't have to ever replace it. It's preseasoned, has excellent heat retention, and has a helper handle for easy carrying. Just remember that it gets (and stays) hot-hot-HOT when it comes out of the oven.

Promising review: "I own just about every make of cast iron out there and this is the BEST piece I have ever used. Pretty well seasoned from the factory, nice smooth cooking surface. I love the longer curved handle and oversized pour spouts (they actually pour the liquid not spill it out of the pan). This has quickly become my favorite piece of cast iron and will be buying more." — Will

Get a 12-inch skillet from Amazon for $29.74 (available in five sizes and four variety packs).
And a nonstick ceramic Always Pan
Our Place
This pan is designed to do the work of eight pieces of regular old cookware. It comes with a lockable lid, steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a built-in rest.

Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of its boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China.

Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" — Celyn V.

Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in seven colors)
A zero-installation-required magnetic stove shelf
Amazon
Keep your most-used seasonings at arm's reach. Who *doesn't* need additional storage space in what is truly the best room in your home?

Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).
Some cheese storage paper
Amazon
This is guaranteed to keep your cheddar sharp, your Parmesan poppin', and your Brie better. The paper breathes just the right amount, maintaining the perfect humidity and mimicking the environment that cheese is aged in.

Promising review: "Before I bought this cheese paper I would do the cheese search in the refrigerator. After buying cheeses, opening them, and then rewrapping them in heaven knows what (namely plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and plastic containers), it was always the same result: moldy cheese. This box contains the paper in sheets plus some stickers that you can write on with the name of the cheese and the date it was wrapped or even sell by date. There are also pictures of a sheep, cow, and goat so the source can be identified by circling or checking one of them! What I also like is that the cheeses can be rewrapped after use and amazingly the stickers still stick! The paper can also be cut to size to wrap smaller cheeses. So far I have noted that the cheeses have stayed fresh with not a trace of mold. I highly recommend this product to all cheese lovers!" — Prairie Woman

Get a package of 15 11"x14" sheets of cheese paper from Amazon for $14 (also available in larger packs).
A minimalist silverware tray
Amazon
Save some drawer space, make emptying the dishwasher easier, and keep the cutlery from becoming ~clutter-ly~ with this tray. It also comes in a version just for knives and one for kitchen utensils and gadgets.

Promising review: "I thought this would be handy, and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two, because I inherited my grandmothers silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." — Jerimi

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A seven-in-one Instant Pot Duo
Amazon
You've probably heard a lot about this — for a good reason. Or rather, seven good reasons: It'll slow cook, pressure cook, make rice, sauté, make yogurt and keep food warm. Bye-bye, other appliances!

Promising reviews: "Best thing I’ve ever bought! I use it constantly and it’s wonderfully fast! Producing great meals." — Trubyslippers

"We bought this a few weeks ago since we have been hearing so much about them and let me tell you, these are the best thing to come around since sliced bread. Basically we haven't had anything to eat in two weeks that hasn't been made in the Instant Pot. The pot itself comes with a recipe book and there are so many more online and we are yet to find a recipe that isn't amazing. The build of the Pot is super sturdy as well. highly recommend." — Thomas D

Get a six-quart Instant Pot from Amazon for $89 (also available in three-quart and eight-quart sizes).

Still wondering if this is right for you? Check out on BuzzFeed writer's review of the Instant Pot for an in-depth look.
An odor-neutralizing trash can
Amazon
It has a step-on opening mechanism so you don't have to touch it with your germy, chicken-breasty hands. And the best part? The lid closes slowly so it doesn't make a loud BANG every time. You can get a three-pack of odor filters for $15.71 — each filter lasts about three months.

Promising review: "Easy to use foot pedal. Doesn't hit the wall and can be pushed all the way against the wall. Trash bag when put on can be tucked in between pull out and outer can so you don't see it when its closed. Great size and I love the slow close lid. Seems very well made and looks great. Highly recommend." — Amber

Get it from Amazon for $75.04 (available in 19 sizes and styles).
A spice drawer organizer
Amazon
Turn the messiest part of the kitchen into a clear, easy-to-read assortment of jars and labels. You'll save cabinet space AND never accidentally add cumin where you meant to add coriander. These drawer liners are made of a soft foam to keep your jars in the right position (label up!) so you can quickly grab what you need. And you can trim 'em to fit your drawers!

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" — momonono

Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99.
And a set of minimal labels
Real and Vibrant / Etsy
Available in sets of 20, 40 or 80, depending on how extensive your spice collection is, you'll be able to see everything laid out neatly — and you can just buy in bulk to refill!

Real and Vibrant is an Etsy shop owned and founded by Sapana Chandra, an author, recipe developer and food blogger (her blog is also called Real and Vibrant).

Get them from Real and Vibrant on Etsy for $10+ (available in six sizes and also in other lettering styles found on the store page).
A pack of sound-dampening bumpers
Amazon
Stick these right on noisy cabinets to keep you from being jarred awake with the BANG that indicates someone else's late-night or early-morning bowl of cereal.

Promising review: "Funny enough, but this is one of my favorite low-cost upgrades to the house. Our previous dampers were a cloth that came with the cabinets and were getting a bit thin. Thought I would try and upgrade to save on the stress of the hickory doors. Wow was I surprised of the difference of a good bumper. These stick on very strong, but don't ruin the wood if removed. They have a beautiful but solid thud that is not loud, but also don't bounce the door or drawer back at you which others might do. There are also so many in the pack that I replaced every bumper in the house, good or bad, and still haven't gone through half the bag. They'll be passed down through the generations!" — Andy Levesque

Get a sheet of 100 from Amazon for $7.
An under-the-sink water filtration system
Amazon
You can kiss your Brita pitcher goodbye and pour a glass of the good stuff straight from the tap. This has a two-step filter that removes 99.99% of contaminants, and it comes with direct connect hoses to hook right up to the standard 3/8" valves in U.S. kitchen sinks. It's designed to be installed in under three minutes.

Promising review: "We have town water and it seems they are putting more and more chlorine in it every year. We should be getting used to it and tasting it less and less, not more! The refrigerator filters are super expensive and weren't cutting it. Every time I put a glass to my mouth it smelled like a swimming pool. I searched the internet and decided to give this a try due to the positive reviews and affordability. Wow! easy install (I'm an avid DIYer). And the taste! The chorine taste is just gone! No more overpriced fridge filters for us. I love that the filter replacement procedure is basically the same as a fridge. Just twist and remove. We love it so much I teed off the fridge line and put a dispenser at our sink as well. The flow on this thing is just amazing! And the water tastes great! Don't waste your money on the expensive, complicated ones. My parents have a three-chambered, name brand filter at their house. It was expensive, the replacement filters are expensive, it is a pain in the petunias to replace the filters, and the flow rate is pathetic! But guess what! Our water from this filter tastes just as good as theirs at a fraction of the price, plus it's way more convenient, plus the flow rate is way better. I just can't say enough. Love, Love it! You will too!" — BJ

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
A set of motion-sensing strip lights
Amazon
You can install these under your cabinets to make your kitchen look more expensive and also brighten dark pantries! They go on when you get within three meters (almost 10 feet) and turn off 15 seconds after you walk out of range. And they just stick right on — how easy is that?

Promising review: "One of the smartest things that I've purchased in a while. Just peel off the double-sided tape cover and stick the magnet wherever you need light. The light is metal so it clings to the magnet that you just stuck to the wall, ceiling, wherever — it's super easy to change the batteries. Motion-sensing so you don't have to touch them — just be there. Also, they are light-sensitive so that you don't waste battery power if there is enough light anyway. I like to use rechargeable batteries so that I don't have to buy batteries all the time. They are bright enough for a regular closet or under a kitchen cabinet and the lights are LED so they are energy-efficient. I just bought a couple more 3-packs for seasonal gifts. This is a no-brainer — you need this!" — Kindle Customer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99.
A clip-on strainer
Amazon
Made of sturdy BPA-free silicone, this strainer will make it so you can drain your pasta one-handed!

Promising review: "I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colanders, every kind of lid converter...this strainer is the best ever. When the pot is too heavy for me to hold to drain off the water, with this I can still hold on with both hands, and then when it is mostly drained, I set the pot in the sink to continue to drain (fidgety pastas) Washes up like a dream, or toss in the dishwasher. I do not know how I lived without this strainer. Now I can get rid of probably 20 items out of my kitchens!" — SGA

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).
A set of reusable liners
Amazon
Place these in your oven to keep it cleaner than ever. No worries if your lasagna drips over or your sweet potatoes ooze a little — you won't have to scrub out the oven, just remove these when the oven cools and you can wash 'em right up in the sink. And you can trim them with a pair of scissors to fit whatever size oven you have.

Promising review: "I have used these liners for years. I hate cleaning my oven and this liner has saved me so much time and effort, not to mention my oven always looks like new. I should comment on the durability of these liners. It recommends that you remove the liner before initiating the self-cleaning feature on the oven. I admit that I have forgotten a couple of times. Although it does the liner no good, it does stand up to the tremendous heat. I would recommend this liner for every busy person who has no time or desire to clean their oven. It's amazing." — Cartec

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.95.
A Nutribullet
Amazon
Whip up smoothies, hummus, soup and other blended delicacies in a matter of minutes. Plus, clean-up is a breeze. Travel cup, no blender = one less thing to clean. This set includes the blender base, a tall cup, two short cups, a flat blade, an emulsifying blade, two resealable lids and a manual with recipes.

Promising review: "I've owned my Nutribullet for about two months now, and I still can't believe how amazing this product is!!! It makes getting healthy, nutritious food into your diet so incredibly easy. I can roll out of bed in the morning, grab an avocado, some nonfat plain yogurt, raw honey, flax seeds, and kale, blend up a delicious breakfast, AND clean everything up in less than 10 minutes. This blender is so seriously easy to clean. I love the cups that it comes with, too. It comes with a neat book full of recipes, although I haven't tried any yet... I'm still having too much fun making up my own recipes :) :) anyway, if you're on the fence about buying this product JUST DO IT :)" — Kira Wilhelm

Get it from Amazon for $85.
A stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black knives
Amazon
This set will really dress up your kitchen — and they actually are really great knives! It comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler and a two-stage knife sharpener.

Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" — Sadie Allen

Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in black and stainless steel).
A four-pack of durable cutting boards
Amazon
You can bend the boards into a funnel shape to easily add ingredients to whatever you're cooking. And they have a textured back so they won't slip and slide while you're chopping. Plus, they're color-coded and individually labelled so you won't cross-contaminate in the kitchen: red for meat, green for vegetables, blue for fish, and yellow for fruit.

Promising review: "This is the best idea, labeled cutting boards! Now if I could just get my hubby to use them based on their labels that would be great. They are thin and flexible which is perfect for bending to transfer things straight to the pot. I have not noticed I have left any knife marks on the mats yet. I love that they are dishwasher safe and with so many of them I got rid of my gigantic cutting board that didn't fit in the DW. I wish they came in all one color options with the labels, but that's just personal preference." — KT Marie

Get a set of four from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a pack of seven).
A Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine
Amazon
This will save you counter space — and money, if you're used to hitting up your local coffee shop for high-quality espressos and coffees. It comes with a milk frother, so say hello to delicious lattes and cappuccinos, too.

Promising review: "We are impressed! I am on my second cappuccino as I write this review. The coffee is rich, creamy and so flavorful! The machine is very easy to use, convenient, and gives you an aromatic and very delicious cup of coffee in just a couple of minutes. It's a great value too. Each cup of coffee costs less than a dollar, saving you money over the competition! The milk frother is wonderful addition. Works great and adds depth and creaminess to your coffee! I just love this machine!" — Renee Beckman

Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in five colors, plus options bundled with accessories or coffee pods).
Or a an airtight cold brew maker
Amazon
You can get your ice-cold caffeine fix immediately upon waking up. Waiting in that Starbucks line before even having your coffee? No, thank you!

Promising review: "I was wasting money every single morning at Starbucks on coffee I didn't even like until the Takeya came into my life. I went from spending $90 to $100 on coffee a month to under $10. This is how I make my coffee: I fill up the tube about three quarters of the way full of coffee grounds (so it's extra concentrated) on Saturday night. On Monday morning I remove the coffee grounds and pour three parts coffee and one part cold water over ice in my to go cup with a splash of coconut milk. Adding the water to it makes it so I can make five cups of coffee — good for one every morning for the entire work week. That way I don't have to worry about running out since it takes about 36 hours to make. It's that easy! Not only does it save me money but it also saves me all the time I spent waiting in the drive through (I live in Seattle lines for coffee get long!) Bottom line is it's totally worth it if you're trying to find ways to cut back on spending." — Katie

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a larger two-quart size).
A grocery list notepad
Amazon
Stick this right on your fridge so you 1) never forget anything at the grocery store, and 2) stop wasting money on impulse purchases you don't *actually* need. Stick to the list!

Promising review: "I put these right on the front of the fridge. I tend to run to the grocery store for one thing I forgot and end up with a whole buggy full. I'm thinking this will surely save me trips to the store and money that I usually waste buying something else. There are extra lines to write in anything that's not listed. Perfect!" — CD

Get it from Amazon for $6.36 (available in four colors, plus specialty lists for vegetarians and those who follow a keto diet).
Some antimicrobial silicone sponges
Amazon
Made to never get stinky, these sponges are almost 100% resistant to mold and mildew, more durable than regular sponges, and won't scratch your pots and pans! Plus, there's a *guarantee* that each scrubber sponge will stay odor-free for at least three months.

Promising review: "My girlfriend has a keen nose for mildew, which meant we were throwing out kitchen sponges well before they were worn out. I came across these and was very happy with the first ones we tried. Absolutely no odor, even after several weeks worth of usage. The scrubber will break down long before it starts to smell. A definite winner in my book!" — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a version to clean your stovetop).
A salad spinner
Amazon
Keep your greens washed and fresh for crisp salads whenever you want. This one has a smart, wobble-free design, and the corners make it easy to pour the excess water out neatly.

Promising review: "I eat a huge amount of greens every day. I like to wash them and then dry them thoroughly before I store them. This spinner really dries the vegetables and then you don't get those nasty wilting bits in the containers of baby greens from the market after a day or two. Well worth the money and looks like it will last a very long time." — JPC10

Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
Rubbermaid FreshWorks storage containers
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
These containers are made with venting technology to keep produce fresh for up to 80% longer. The vents regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide and keep moisture away so your strawberries taste freshly picked days and days and days later.

Promising review: "I read the reviews and thought I’d give these a try since they here easily half the price of the other ones I looked at that had to have the charcoal filters replaced periodically. These need no filter changes and oh-my-gosh, they work! I went on a 10 day trip to visit my mom and left my husband home with asparagus, strawberries, and spinach in the containers. He ate some of all of them, but there was plenty left when I got back and they were in perfect condition! I couldn’t believe it! These will save us a lot of money not throwing away food because we couldn’t get through it fast enough. (We shop at Costco and get large containers of produce.) These are TOTALLY worth getting and I will be getting a few more sizes. Excellent product!!!" — Elizabeth Walter

Get them from Amazon for $6.71+ each (available in five sizes and in sets of multiples).

Plus, check out BuzzFeed's full review of these game-changing containers!
A five-in-one wine stopper
Amazon
Not only will this recork and keep the bottle fresh, but it'll also aerate, filter out cork particles and pour neatly. If you've got any wine on hand, you need this.

Promising review: "Don't know what the 'flavor' category means with respect to these wine bottle stoppers but the stoppers work as advertised. A local vineyard was using them in their sample room so I assumed that since a vineyard was using them, they would work as advertised and they do. You can lay a wine bottle flat and it won't leak. Nice that it filters out cork crumbs." — Lawrol

Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
"The Flavor Bible"
Little, Brown & Co
This cookbook is a guide to creating mouth-watering combinations of ingredients, textures and temperatures for all skill levels.

It has over 1,000 five-star reviews, btw! There are suggested combinations (over 70 things go well with chickpeas, apparently), plus pages dedicated to specific main ingredients (like chicken or lamb) to inspire you to create *your own* recipes. One reviewer said that if they could only keep five books, this would be one of them!

Get it from Amazon for $22.49 or from Bookshop for $36.80 (to support local bookstores).
A set of five stainless steel mixing bowls
Amazon
You'll find these bowls super useful because the bottom is made with nonstick silicone — whether you're creaming together frosting, tossing together the ingredients for a pasta salad, or whisking eggs to make a scramble, you do NOT want your hard work to end up on the floor. Plus, the set comes with lids for marinating and storage!

Promising review: "A VERY outstanding set of bowls. They are built to last a long, long time, very attractive stainless steel, inside measurements and a protective bottom to save your countertops. Very well though out, great sealing lids. I gave 4 stars for weight but that is a good thing!!!! These bowls are heavy duty and the 4 stars rating is deceiving because these are not cheap, thinly made.... they are sturdy and robust!!!" — Richard A Norman

Get a set of five from Amazon for $32.99.
A Cerama Bryte cooktop-cleaning kit
Amazon
The kit includes cooktop cleaning solution, a scrubbing pad and a scraper so you can absolutely remove every bit of baked- and caked-on food from any smooth range — no matter how long it's been there.

Promising review: "Never give up, like the Little Engine that could. I love my glass top stove, but cleaning it is not as easy as just wiping it down. If you have one, you know how it is when something boils over or spills. This bakes whatever hits the glass and leaves those frustrating scorch marks. No matter how hard I scrubbed, I could never get the film off. I have tried every cleaning product, as well every home remedy suggestion and it never removes the marks. I came across this product on Amazon and after reading the reviews, thought, 'Why not?' Ah, all is good in the world after finding this. I put a quarter-size dot of Cerama Bryte, scrubbed it with a light scratch pad, and rainbows and unicorns came dancing. Ah, so shiny. I think I’ve invested 20+ labor hours trying to clean the stove top, and just gave up. With this product, it took me five minutes. If you have the same issue, get this stuff — it’s incredible. 5 stars+++" — Implied Queens

Get the kit from Amazon for $9.69.
A pineapple corer
Amazon
You'll never have to spend a fortune on pre-cut pineapple again. The tool is so easy to use, it's like a tropical vacation in your kitchen. Cut off the top of your pineapple, twist the corer into the fruit (kind of like a wine bottle corkscrew), then pull it out. You now have a cored and spiral-cut pineapple in minutes!

Promising review: "OMG! Why did I take so long to get one of these? I would typically spend two or three minutes slicing up a pineapple and I LOVE pineapple so its pretty common for me. Now, I can do it in 30 seconds, and that was the first time not knowing what I was doing or what to expect. I suspect I'll have this down to 10 seconds on the next go round. Love IT! Oh, BTW, it is sturdy and seems like it should last a while." — riverseine

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in five colors).
A pair of herb scissors
Amazon
Scissors so good they're basically guaranteed to make you say, "Chopping skills? Who needs 'em!" If you like adding flavor (which you probably do) to your culinary creations, you need a pair of these. And there's a cleaning comb built into the storage cover (plus an *extra* cleaning tool) to make removing any herbs that are stuck in the blades a breeze.

Promising review: "I am a firm believer in not having lots of useless gadgets in the kitchen, or unnecessary gadgets that simply replicate normal items. But I love to cook and use lots of herbs, so when I saw these scissors at my son-in-law's, I knew they were going to be a staple in my kitchen too. I just received them and used them tonight, but they seem to be sturdy, sharp, and very effective. I like that my herbs were chopped and not mushed as they often are when chopped with a knife. The little cleaning brush seems to work nicely. I like that they are dishwasher safe, though I think a nice swish through hot soapy water would do the trick usually. They will get a workout in my kitchen, so after I use them a while, I will update my review if I find that this tool is anything but the nice tool I think it is." — Tennessee Mare

Get them from Amazon for $10.99 (available in two colors).
Some Bar Keeper's Friend soft cleansing liquid
Amazon
This will quickly become your new kitchen-cleaning BFF. Sinks, stained cookware, stainless steel, faucets and handles? CLEAN AT LAST! It even works on countertops, tubs, toilets and grout.

Promising review: "This stuff is GOOD! I bought this right before purchasing a stainless steel cookware set and whew! I cooked some chicken that looked like I was going to have to scrub hard to get it off. I put a little bit on the bar keepers friend on the stubborn spot, let it sit for a minute or so, washed it with the little scrubby pad it comes with and that stuff came right off! SO glad I got this! (by the way the scrubby pad didn’t scratch!) Doesn’t leave any marks or stains on the pots or pans, I definitely wouldn’t leave it sit for any longer that a minute or two. I included a before and after of my cooked-on mess it got off. I’m very satisfied!" — Amazon Customer

Get the cleanser, plus a non-scratch dishcloth from Amazon for $17.99.

Plus, check out BuzzFeed's first-hand review of Bar Keeper's Friend original *and* the soft cleansing liquid for more deets and photographic evidence.
A lemon-lavender soy candle
Pretty Honest Shop
Since this candle is made of soy wax, it burns slower than paraffin for a long-lasting fresh scent that'll fill your kitchen — but not overpower it — if you *do* end up burning something.

Pretty Honest is a Black-owned business that makes pretty, deliciously scented, biodegradable soy wax candles. And they're just so pretty — check out the newest arrivals!

Promising review: "I love this lemon lavender candle — great for the kitchen. The scent is very refreshing to me — not in any way overpowering." — KWL

Get it from Pretty Honest for $24 (available in two colors).
A pack of clip-on stands
Amazon
You won't waste another morsel spilling all over the floor — these will keep your bags upright while pouring in leftovers for storage. Plus, they're great for air-drying bags you've washed out to reuse.

Promising review: "I used three of these to help me make freezer meals for after I have a baby. I can honestly say I don't know how I would have filled the freezer bags without these ingenious baggy holders. I was able to dump veggies, spices, meat, and cans of heavy beans and tomatoes into the bags, and they stood up the entire time without sliding or spilling. One of the bags I stuffed literally to the brim, as full as it could go, and the bag did not fall down. I would definitely recommend these." — Tom S.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.35 (also available in larger packs).
An Instant Pot air fryer
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
You can crisp up leftovers, make homemade versions of your favorite fried foods (without having to deal with hot oil), and more with this gadget.

Promising review: "I'd been contemplating buying an air fryer for quite some time, but it wasn't until I found myself cooking every night with my family due to COVID-19 that I finally decided it was the right time to get one. Friends of mine were raving about their new Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, so after reading similar feedback on Amazon, I decided it looked like a winner. I figured I would be using this appliance primarily as air air fryer, but as an added bonus, it can also roast, broil, bake, re-heat, and dehydrate food.

I've had this air fryer for about three weeks now, and I can honestly say it's become the hero of my kitchen. It preheats quickly, it's large enough to a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night, and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air. We also tried making sesame chicken in the air fryer using boneless skinless chicken thighs. The sesame chicken tasted almost identical to my favorite Chinese takeout, and it had nothing to do with my cooking skills. Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!" — Hannah Loewentheil

Get it from Amazon for $119.99.

Plus, check out one BuzzFeed writer's full review, plus some air fryer recipe suggestions for more info!
A pair of claw shredders
Amazon
You'll want to get your paws on these ASAP for all of your meat carving and pulling needs.

Promising review: "These claws are just what you need for shredding pork, chicken, beef, or any other items. The points are sharp, narrow, and long and work well as a pair. It's much more efficient and quicker than using two forks. I thought I might have been a little extravagant in ordering this but now I realize it is very useful beyond shredding — e. g., holding a watermelon with one hand/claw as you cut with the other hand." — J. Renfrow

Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (available in four colors).
A quad of silicone cups
Amazon
These cups will ensure you can make perfectly poached eggs with no hassle and no need for swirling water or vinegar. And they make it super simple — just spray the cup with oil, crack an egg into it, and place the cup into a lidded pot of boiling water. When the egg is done, grab the holes and lift the cup out of the water. Voilà!

Promising review: "These are just the coolest things ever! I have tried several times in the past to make poached eggs, and I never could get the hang of it. Earlier this year, I stayed in a hotel that had a beautiful tray of poached eggs on their buffet table every morning, and hey, were so good. Now I can make beautiful poached eggs at home with these poacher cups...and it's fun and never makes a mess. The pot doesn't even get dirty because the cups float! Such a great idea, and definitely worth the price!" – Katie W.

Get a set of four from Amazon for $10.95.
An OXO 3-in-1 avocado slicer
Amazon
Okay, this might sound dumb, but it's the go-to tool of over 16,000 five-star reviewers who call this an avocado game-changer. It'll slice open the fruit, painlessly (no knife needed!) pop out the pit, and create perfectly Instagrammable slices.

Promising review: "Avocado? Yes, Please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation. The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin. Really happy I bought this!" — NPR Man

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat"
Simon and Schuster
This book will help teach you the building blocks of *how* to cook and build up flavors, not just give you recipes to follow. This is how you can start experimenting with recipes and flavors of your own! It's got 100 recipes, variations, helpful illustrations, and tips backed by science to make you a better cook.

Get it from Amazon for $18.40 or from Bookshop for $34.50 (to support local bookstores).
A veggie cooking times art print
Etsy
Not only is this a pretty kitchen print, but that'll also serve as a cheat sheet so you can stay on track.

Follygraph is a woman-owned Etsy shop based in Poland and founded in 2014. Their infographics are inspired by the connection between science and art.

Get it from Follygraph on Etsy for $16.38+ (available in eight sizes).
