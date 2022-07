A 6-quart Instant Pot

It's basically like having a sous chef on staff because this 7-in-1 appliance does it all... except put itself in the dishwasher for cleanup (but the lid and inner pot are dishwasher safe!)."This is my first ever pressure cooker. I was a bit nervous on how to use it, but I was very willing to try with all the great reviews and how quick meals can be ready! I love the new features and technology with these kitchen appliances. It even has a 'burn' notification to let you know if your food is becoming burnt?! That's amazing. This cooker takes away soo many pots and pans since it's so useful in cooking a multitude of dishes in just one pot." — Reshmi R