A set of food storage containers (15% off)

: 4.7 out of 5 starsKeep your pantry tidier than you ever thought possible with these air-tight containers. It includes 24 multi-sized canisters for everything from cereal to flour, candy, dog food, pasta and more. It also comes with 24 labels to keep things as organized as can be.: "Lifesaver. I have been wanting air-tight containers to clean and organize my pantry but I didn't want to spend an arm and leg. These containers fit the bill! First there are so many of them and in so many different sized. Second they are still air-tight. I have brown sugar, rice, flour, pasta, etc in them and there are no problems! We have also used them for leftover storage and they work like a charm. Easy to close, wash - I just wish I had bought them sooner. They also stack really well and is you use the labels (i'm not that organized yet) they could whip a pantry into shape quickly." — JT Mom