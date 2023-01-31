ShoppingAmazonkitchenKitchen Tools

Some Customer-Favorite Cookware Is On Sale At Amazon For Limited Time

From an air fryer to a cult-fave mini waffle maker, it’s the right time to pick up one or more of these popular products on Amazon for up to 50% off.

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GoWISE-USA-5-8-Quarts-Electric-Recipes/dp/B0777RJG6D?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="air fryer," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GoWISE-USA-5-8-Quarts-Electric-Recipes/dp/B0777RJG6D?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">air fryer,</a> a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GIR-GIRSUS303RED-Silicone-Spoonula-Skinny-11/dp/B07BLL76B2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="spoonula" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GIR-GIRSUS303RED-Silicone-Spoonula-Skinny-11/dp/B07BLL76B2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">spoonula</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Individual-Chaffles-Non-Stick-Surfaces-Halloween/dp/B09GS4DV1L?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini waffle maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Individual-Chaffles-Non-Stick-Surfaces-Halloween/dp/B09GS4DV1L?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63d93943e4b04d4d18e882d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">mini waffle maker</a>.
Is there anything as joy-inducing as pouncing on a discounted item that you know you’ll use every day? I live for that sale-shopping hit of serotonin, especially when it’s on practical items like kitchen gadgets.

This is why I jump at the chance to buy things like cooking essentials while they’re on sale.

We’re all in luck because Amazon has some genuinely good kitchen buys on sale right now. Below, I’ve rounded up these reader-approved and highly reviewed kitchen items, some of which are up to 50% off. From an air fryer to a cult-fave spatula, it’s the right time to pick up one or more of these popular products on Amazon and save while you still can.

1
Amazon
A set of food storage containers (15% off)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Keep your pantry tidier than you ever thought possible with these air-tight containers. It includes 24 multi-sized canisters for everything from cereal to flour, candy, dog food, pasta and more. It also comes with 24 labels to keep things as organized as can be.

Promising review: "Lifesaver. I have been wanting air-tight containers to clean and organize my pantry but I didn't want to spend an arm and leg. These containers fit the bill! First there are so many of them and in so many different sized. Second they are still air-tight. I have brown sugar, rice, flour, pasta, etc in them and there are no problems! We have also used them for leftover storage and they work like a charm. Easy to close, wash - I just wish I had bought them sooner. They also stack really well and is you use the labels (i'm not that organized yet) they could whip a pantry into shape quickly." — JT Mom
$39.09 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
2
Amazon
An 8-in-1 digital air fryer (50% off)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars.

It doesn't get much better than this wildly popular air fryer. It has a whopping 25,592 five-star reviews, so you can rest assured that you'll probably love it. This versatile appliance allows you to fry, bake, grill and roast everything from crispy fried chicken, steak, fries, pizza and more. It comes with a non-stick pan and detachable basket with a cool touch handle and button guard, a new built-in alarm function to remind you to shake your ingredients and an advanced touchscreen menu.

Promising review: "This was a great purchase. It’s very easy to use and easy to clean. The instructions are very clear as well. Glad I bought this." — Tani
$59.80 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
3
Amazon
Dash mini waffle maker (43% off)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

it doesn't get much cuter than these mini waffle makers from Dash. Their small size makes them perfect for a small-space kitchen or even a dorm. They're available in multiple colors, each of which produces a unique shape, including a classic waffle pattern, a skull, pumpkins and more. They're as fun and cute as they are well-made and functional.

Promising review: "Amazing little waffle makers. My husband loves waffles, and I saw a review of these - individual waffle makers that take up very little space to store, and make reasonable sized waffles. You don't have to commit to a whole large group of them as you do with a full sized machine. Anyhow, he made them this morning, using Birchbender Paleo Pancake & Waffle mix. Couldn't be easier, and they made beautiful, light, tender, golden waffles. Nothing stuck to the griddle, something I've had trouble with in the past. Can't wait to share them with family next week! These are great - no longer is making waffles a pain in the (neck)." — KayDee
$17 at Amazon (originally 29.99)
4
Amazon
A rice cooker (11% off)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

While not the biggest discount on the list, this highly-rated rice cooker is a must for anyone who wants to make their life a little easier. It's easy to use, clean and compact enough to store easily. It has a nonstick inner pot that is durable and BPA-free, can hold two to eight cups of cooked rice or grains, has programmable digital controls and a 15-hour delay timer. Best of all, it's multifunctional and can be used to make oatmeal and soup as well.

Promising review: "I owned a lot of rice cookers since I am Asian and cook rice everyday! I had expensive one, cheap one, but this one is the best so far. Not only cooking rice I also make porridge like the one in the picture! No over flow, easy to clean and not sticky bottom and you can enjoy every grain you cooked! I got the 5 cups one for family of two!!!"— Su Su
$80.10 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
5
Amazon
GIR’s silicone “spoonula” (15% off)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Find out why this highly-rated spoonula is a must in every baker's kitchen. Its sleek, slim silhouette makes it perfect for emptying even the narrowest of containers, while the combination of the utilitarian spatula shape and curved spoon bowl makes it even more functional than a regular spatula.

Promising review: "This narrow but full length spoonula is a great addition to your kitchen arsenal of silicone tools. If I could only have one silicone spoonula I would want a standard width one, but this is a great second one to have. It is an excellent size for cleaning out jars and glasses and for making smaller dishes. Its nylon internal reinforcement is very supportive in both the neck and spoon areas. I fully recommend it without reservation as a great second spoonula to purchase." — Arlonzo
$8.50 at Amazon (originally $9.95)
