These Target Products Will Eliminate Kitchen Clutter For Good

Top-rated organizers for your cabinets, pantry and refrigerator.

An organized kitchen is more than just aesthetically pleasing. When everything has a place (and is in its place), you can grab exactly what you need quickly and without frustration or panic. And you don’t need to hire a professional organizer to do it! There are plenty of smart organizing tools to be found at your friendly neighborhood Target, and at an affordable price that’s tough to beat.

Before picking up every neat looking organizer you see and adding it to your virtual (or physical) cart, it’s worth taking a look around your kitchen to see what areas, ingredients and tools need organizing. Start with one section, see what works, then tackle the next space in your kitchen and reap the benefits of your decluttering efforts.

Here are 10 products from Target that will help you organize your kitchen and get rid of clutter.

An expandable cookware rack
Stacking your pots, pans and lids may seem like a good idea…until you need the pan at the bottom of the stack. Cue dramatic banging noises. This expandable cookware rack comes with 10 adjustable dividers to fit all of your large pans, platters and lids. With this in your cabinet, you can simply reach in and grab what you need without scratching up your favorite nonstick skillet.
$39.99 at Target
A wire lid organizer
Keep your pot, pan and Tupperware lids tidy with this sleek white wire organizer. An ideal solution for the person that’s sick of digging around their cabinets for that one specific lid when they need it most.
$10 at Target
A two-tier Lazy Susan
Maximize your cabinet space and make things easier to find with this spinning turntable. You can adjust the height of the second tier to suit your needs, and the whole thing comes together with a simple twist and lock.
$19.99 at Target
An expandable three-tier shelf
Elevate your storage game – and your spices – with this nifty shelf. It makes it easier to see all your spices at once, so you can grab what you need quickly. It’s also expandable, which makes it well-suited for various cabinet sizes and spice collections.
$12 at Target
A bamboo shelf
Stylish, yet functional, this bamboo shelf can be used in your cabinets or on your kitchen counter. It can be used on its own or stacked with other shelves if you need additional storage space.
$14 at Target
An airtight canister set
Keep cereal, nuts, dried fruit and other pantry staples fresh and organized with these stackable canisters. The set includes five clear plastic containers for storing dry goods or baking ingredients, plus press-on lids that create a tight seal that keeps air and moisture out.
$25 at Target
A rollout fridge caddy
Things always seem to get lost at the back of deep fridges (kind of like giant tote bags), but it doesn’t have to be this way! This rollout organizer with two dividers lets you slide foods in and out and even carry around. It’s the ideal vessel for condiments – just bring everything out when it’s time to eat – but the sky’s the limit here.
$11.99 at Target
An over the door organizer
This two-in-one organizer adds a metal shelf to the inside of a cabinet door and a towel bar on the outside. The shelf is perfect for holding cleaning products, and you can never have too many towel bars in the kitchen.
$16 at Target
A wire pantry basket
A cheaper alternative to the seriously chic Yamazaki storage basket, this metal wire basket from Target is also pretty stylish. Made of powder-coated steel and wood, it’s the perfect size for storing fruit.
$12 at Target
A two-shelf bottle organizer
Storing your water bottles horizontally means that you can fit more in your cabinets and actually see them. This one has an adjustable second shelf, non-slip feet and simple snap together setup.


$19.99 at Target
