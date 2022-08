A roll-up sink dish rack that has a variety of uses

Available in two sizes.: "I am always amazed when I see someone has created a 'million dollar idea' in the simplest way. I like my counters free of clutter and I also do not like to store bulky dish drainers. I also do not want to buy plastic drainers. I have been using the standard dish towel to set wet dishes on the counter to dry. It takes up valuable real estate and leaves my counter cluttered and wet.(I have a few older dishes that I prize and prefer to hand wash). This little rack fits over my second sink. It's easy to let the wet dishes drip over the sink basin and dry.This is ideal for a small kitchen but is also perfect if you want a more minimal kitchen too. I like leaving it out as it becomes a place for a dish rag to dry, or for a hot pot/pan to sit before letting it rinse. Highly recommend!" — Terry Childs