28 Kitchen Storage Products To End Your Clutter Nightmare

Organize pots and pans, the cleaning products underneath the sink and the chaos that is your utensil drawer.
Allison Jiang
Transform chaos to neat and tidy with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Adjustable-Pots-and-Pans-Organizer-for-Cabinet/dp/B0861YF3C1?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cabinet shelving unit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Adjustable-Pots-and-Pans-Organizer-for-Cabinet/dp/B0861YF3C1?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cabinet shelving unit</a> for pots and pans, this space-conscious <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Joseph-85119-DrawerStore-Organizer-Silverware/dp/B072R6CLRC?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="silverware organizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Joseph-85119-DrawerStore-Organizer-Silverware/dp/B072R6CLRC?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">silverware organizer</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PUILUO-Sliding-Organizer-Bathroom-Organizers/dp/B09FT2YY6L?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="under-the-sink rack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PUILUO-Sliding-Organizer-Bathroom-Organizers/dp/B09FT2YY6L?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e2e729e4b07f83766d7eee%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">under-the-sink rack</a> for all your cleaning products.
Amazon
If your pots and pans are in disorganized heap inside your cabinet and your shelves are filled with toppling towers of food storage containers that you can never find matching lids for, then this one is for you.

Pinterest-worthy spice racks, neatly arranged cutlery drawers and roomy countertop spaces that you can actually use are all achievable with the following list of products that have “organized” written all over them.

1
www.amazon.com
A bestselling cutlery organizer
Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about four inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." — Kathleen Cooke


$10 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
An organizer to sort and keep track of Tupperware lids
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions. The organizer has five adjustable dividers so you can sort lids by size.

Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Laha Corner / Etsy
An under-cabinet macrame fruit hammock
Laha Corner is an Asian woman-owned Etsy small biz offering macrame goodies based in Hanoi, Vietnam. This basket comes with four adhesive hooks to hang the hammock and is available in two styles and 30 colors.

Promising review: "I loveee this little fruit hammock! We have a deep corner cabinet that this fit perfectly in. I love how it cleared up space on the counter AND even came with some adhesive hooks to hang it. Really love this!" — Mackenzie Wieners
$18.55+ at Etsy
4
www.amazon.com
A roll-up sink dish rack that has a variety of uses
Available in two sizes.

Promising review: "I am always amazed when I see someone has created a 'million dollar idea' in the simplest way. I like my counters free of clutter and I also do not like to store bulky dish drainers. I also do not want to buy plastic drainers. I have been using the standard dish towel to set wet dishes on the counter to dry. It takes up valuable real estate and leaves my counter cluttered and wet. This is the perfect solution for washing those few dishes that cannot go in your dishwasher or you just prefer to wash by hand (I have a few older dishes that I prize and prefer to hand wash). This little rack fits over my second sink. It's easy to let the wet dishes drip over the sink basin and dry. When not in use, it is easy to roll up and put away, not taking a lot of storage space. This is ideal for a small kitchen but is also perfect if you want a more minimal kitchen too. I like leaving it out as it becomes a place for a dish rag to dry, or for a hot pot/pan to sit before letting it rinse. Highly recommend!" — Terry Childs
$13.97+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A two-tiered turntable that makes finding spices easy
Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." — Vegmom
$12.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A sliding tray for your coffee pot, kettle and more
Promising review: "Such a simple idea but oh how helpful this is. My husband pulls the coffeemaker out from under the cabinet when it’s brewing and forgets to put it back when it’s done so I do it. The bottom of the coffee maker has a gripper on it so it sticks as I’m trying to push it back and sometimes coffee sloshes out the top...Such a simple idea yet this rolling thing is fantastic and with one finger I can roll it back under and there’s no sloshing. Even my husband, a born skeptic who thinks these kinds of things are just junk is showing people 'hey look at this' lol this is a keeper." — Kirsten
$14.99 at Amazon
7
Wayfair
A portable kitchen island that doubles as a prep surface
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "1) Sturdy AF! I’m planning on cooking with it (among other things like eating dinner, etc), it’s so sturdy that I feel extremely comfortable and safe doing so with this island. 2) Easy to put together. Took me ~30-45min. TLDR — would 1000% buy again and to the reviewers that convinced me to buy this product, thank you!" — Nicole
$219.99 at Wayfair
8
www.amazon.com
An adjustable pot and pan organizer
Promising review: "I live in a small studio apartment, with a correspondingly small kitchenette. I have a problem squatting down to reach the lower cabinets under my counter, so it seemed like I always had pans in the way of what I wanted to cook. Right now I have two cast iron fry pans with lids, and three pots of various capacities. So I went looking for some help in storing all of them. There are a whole bunch of racks similar to this one, but most either didn't meet my needs, didn't appear to be sturdy enough, or appeared to be knockoffs of this set. I chose this set as the best of the bunch, and it has worked out perfectly. The whole setup is extremely sturdy and well built, and was just a whiz to set up. I don't think it took me more than ten minutes to set it up and load it with all my pots and pans. Definitely a lifesaver and space saver for me." — Lonelydad
$36.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A sliding shelf that fits inside your cabinet
Available in seven sizes.

Promising review: "After multiple attempts to organize my deep, narrow, hard to organize lower cabinet, where I keep pots and pans, I finally tried one of the Lynx sliding shelves. WHY didn’t I just buy this to begin with?! I have these awful half-shelves in the lower cabinets that don’t hold much and making organizing even more difficult. Reaching into these lower cabinets can be painful and maddening when you need one pan or pot, but you have to remove EVERYTHING, set them on the floor, grab the one item you need, and shove the stack back into the narrow and deep cabinet. THIS sliding shelf solves the problem!" — Mustang Sally
$44.80+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A set of six easy-to-clean fridge drawers
Promising review: "I absolutely love these refrigerator pantry organizers. I purchased one set and after receiving it, I purchased a second. They are sturdy and fit well into my refrigerator and freezer. Prior to purchasing these my freezer was a nightmare! No matter how I placed food in the freezer I was always struggling with food falling out when I opened the door. With these organizers I am able to separate out my meat, fruit, vegetables, etc. Additionally, looking in the back of the freezer is as simple as using the organizer handle and pulling it out of the freezer. I highly recommend this product." — Amanda
$22.99 at Amazon
11
Food52
A fruit bowl with a cork top
Available in two sizes and six colors.

Promising review: "This is a very stylish piece! And it serves double duty because it's both fashionable AND functional! I love the concept of having my own mini root cellar on my countertop and having fruit etc. displayed on the cork top is a nice feature. It's a quality piece — I love it!" — Aktbell
$110+ at Food52
12
www.amazon.com
A magnetic spice rack
Promising review: "I freaking love these things. I needed to clean out a spice drawer and was looking for something clean, sleek, and modern to hold my eight or so most used spices within reach. These have a really strong magnet on the back and hold four tiny mason jars of spices beautifully on the side of my fridge. I bought two and have four jars in each one. I could probably stuff eight jars in one rack, but I like them spread out a bit. This is just so much cuter than anything else I found — others are all just way too country-crock for my style. These look way more expensive than they are and this is cheaper than the price on Food52 where I originally found them. Highly recommend!" — Alyssa M.
$25 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A pantry shelf organizer with multiple compartments
Available in three sizes.

Promising review: "I am totally obsessed with thing. I went on a shopping spree this last week and out of all the things I bought, this thing brings me the most joy LOL. My snack cabinet has NEVER looked so organized. I ended up choosing the large size and was able to fit about TEN different boxes of snacks inside of it. I am beyond impressed and will be ordering another for my other cabinet." — Sara
$19.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A pack of two rotating utensil hooks
Promising review: "I have a very small kitchen, and one small counter. These completely changed my life. I no longer have to move my jars of cooking utensils to the couch to food prep and cook. I hung these over a part of my sink so I also don't have to take up space in my tiny dish drying rack, I wash them and immediately hang them up to dry! They spin smooth, look nice and so far have stuck very well. I only have one spatula that doesn't have a big enough hole for the hooks, but the rest fit great!" —Shannon
$13.99+ at Amazon
15
Target
An affordable ice cube bin
Promising reviews: "YES GET THIS. Get it with the matching covered ice cube tray that fits on top. It's PERFECT. I can't say enough good things about this. Such a perfect set for an amazing price." — WJL

"Perfect size for my freezer. It depends on what you consider small for freezer size. My fridge are double doors side by side so my freezer size is pretty small, to me. This bin is a genius way to hold my ready made ice as well as stabilizing my ice tray in the making. I love them." — Nx
$4 at Target
16
www.amazon.com
A combination rice dispenser and storage container
This comes with a rice-draining cup and sponge brush for cleaning.

Promising review: "After running out of rice on Christmas and needing to make the arroz con gandules for dinner I knew I needed to stockpile rice to avoid that disaster in the future. I avoided buying the giant bags of rice at Costco in the past because I didn’t have a good way to store it. But then I stumbled upon this thing! It is AWESOME! It holds a full 20 lbs bag of rice easily. The dispenser is super easy to use. The only suggestion I have is to put cup measurements on the dispensing pitcher. (I did this with a sharpie.) The pitcher has a mesh part at the top on one side so you can easily rinse your rice before cooking it. I highly recommend this rice dispenser!" —Melissa K
$39.99 at Amazon
17
Wayfair
A wall-mounted mug shelf
Promising review: "Love it!!! Exactly what I wanted for my mug collection and coffee station. I love that it fits all my mugs and doesn’t look bulky at all. I also love that I can nicely display all my mugs. It came in black and looked great but I wanted it in gold for my coffee station theme so I spray painted it and it looked perfect! Totally recommend it. Especially if you have an obsession with mugs like me." — Anonymous
$32.99 at Wayfair
18
www.amazon.com
An under-the-sink organizer with a slide-out drawer
Promising review: "I ordered four of these. I really went ALL in on them. I highly recommend them. We put two under our kitchen sink and two under our bathroom sink. They fit really well and really ELEVATED the whole situation. I’m so thankful for them. I keep opening our cupboards to admire how organized they look now!" — Brittany
$25.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A box that keeps bread fresh and adds more surface space to your counter
Promising review: "Love everything about this breadbox! The bamboo natural color, the non-slip feet, the magnets on the door, the lip around the top to keep anything from slipping off. I especially like the sturdy, semi-clear, wavy/lined section in the door — so much better quality than those with a thin clear plastic insert, and hides any mess. Quickly assembled using portable drill for the screws. Instructions with pictures made it easy. It is very roomy and yet takes up little space on the counter. It is currently easily holding two loaves of bread plus at least two containers of English muffins, and still some space left over. Magnets keep the door shut but aren't so strong that I have to wrestle or yank it open. It looks neat and elegant on the counter. No complaints or wishes about this box at all!" — Vee
$34.99+ at Amazon
20
Target
A two-tiered corner shelf that adds more storage to your pantry
Promising review: "This corner shelf came in handy for a few items. I used one for most needed and used spices in the kitchen. Another in the bathroom for my essential makeup that I did not want all over the sink. Another in the bedroom to store a few things out of the way. Good choice!! I like that you can fit it in the corner!!!" — DW


$15 at Target
21
www.amazon.com
A deceptively sturdy wall-mounted pot rack with hooks
Available in two colors.

Promising review: "We needed this rack in our kitchen as our cabinets started getting full of pots and pans all over the place including their lids. Our kitchen is small but this rack was the best thing we bought for our kitchen. Very robust metal construction, light for its size, and extremely easy to install. I had to drill six screws in the wall. One for each level and finally two more for the supporting bars that are extended to the front. I recommend this product to anyone who wants to organize their kitchens and have their pots and pans they use frequently at one spot." — Niklas Henricson
$75.99+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An over-cabinet door plastic bag holder
The company will also ship you custom parts to hang the holder if it doesn't fit under your sink. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "I always had to have a fight with the plastic bags under my sink, it drove me crazy. This fits over the under-sink cabinet door, and now I have one less thing that aggravates me! A must have!" — SV
$19.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A bakeware and cutting board organizer
Promising review: "I LOVE this organizer! I had been keeping my baking sheets/pans stacked in the oven and on a shelf — so I had to move lots of sheets/pans when I only needed one. Why was I doing this to myself? This organizer keeps the sheets vertical which makes it is easy to remove the *one* I need to use. Assembly was quick (less than five minutes); installation was also very quick — clearing out space in the cabinet to install the organizer took more time. The sliding mechanism works like a charm." — MD
$59 at Amazon
24
Logo Bar Products / Etsy
A mini counter caddy
Logo Bar Products is a small biz and Etsy shop based in Florida that makes all kinds of custom barware and bar decor. This caddy comes with a mini trash can inset, and you can buy the trash can for an added $15.99 and it's available with or without the cutting board.

Promising review: "A beautiful piece. Arrived quickly, packaged snugly. It's perfect for my morning tea station." — Amanda Cooker
$75.99 at Etsy
25
Wayfair
A sleek kitchen shelving rack that has multitude of uses
Promising review: "Love the look of this shelving rack. It's very nicely made. I have it in a cabinet to provide vertical storage for the microwave cover. Perfect for my use." — anonymous
$35.99 at Wayfair
26
www.amazon.com
A flexible sponge-holding sling that conforms to your kitchen sink
Promising review: "Okay, I have had too many different sponge holders to even count. They all had suction cups that eventually stop sticking. I was looking for something that would do the job without a suction cup. Some had metal that rusted, some had an area to catch the drips and that area just got gross FAST! This is THE PERFECT sponge holder. It's completely flexible. You can widen the holder for larger sponges, bend it in just about anyway imaginable to fit any place. I have a double sink and a lot of the pictures showed it with a single sink. I bent mine (please see pictures) in a weird way, but let me tell you it works perfectly." — B.D.
$4.99+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
An extra large rotating utensil holder
Available in plastic or stainless steel, and five colors.

Promising review: "I have found that the older you get the more utensils you acquire. I have bought several holders through the years and would need a bigger one each time I ran out of space as my utensil collection grew. I found this holder and it is perfect! It's big and holds a number of utensils. I love the dividers and that it swivels. The feet will not harm countertops. I absolutely love that it is dishwasher safe. I have placed it in the dishwasher and it came out clean and still perfect. I highly recommend this utensil holder! Save yourself some trouble and buy it because even if you don't have a large number of utensils now you will need the large space eventually." — Smiley
$22.99+ at Amazon
28
West Elm
A handcrafted wooden shelf that fits over your stove
Reds Wood Design is a family-owned small biz based in South Florida creating handcrafted functional pieces for the home. This shelf is available in two sizes and colors.
$259 at West Elm
