Check Out These 27 Products If You Want Your Kitchen To Feel Brand-New

It's about time you cleaned your garbage disposal.
By Daniel Boan, BuzzFeed Shopping

When your kitchen needs a good deep cleaning, you may realize that the tools you use to clean ... well, they need cleaning, too! Tablets to clean your dishwasher are a game-changer. Have you ever dropped food in that crack between your oven and your countertop and thought, “Well, that’s gone forever”? There’s an oven gap cover for that!

Check out those and other products below to help upgrade your kitchen.

1
A washable drip catcher
Etsy
You'll no longer have a giant puddle at the back of your sink every time you wash some dishes.

Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina

TwoLilacsStudio is a small Etsy shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.

Get it from TwoLilacsStudio on Etsy for $10.50+ (available in four sizes and 10 colors).
2
An Angry Mom steam cleaner
Amazon
You simply fill her up with water or vinegar and pop her in the microwave for five to seven minutes while the steam does all the work for you.

Promising review: "I thought this might be a little gimmicky, but, I was willing to give it a try. I am glad I did! I barely had to touch the cleaning cloth to the walls of my microwave and the gunk just slid right off!" — W. Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and a pack of two).
3
A washable, reusable sponge
Etsy
It has scrubby mesh on one side and soft cotton terry cloth on the other. Plus, those prints are way more adorable than the green-and-yellow sponges you have in you sink right now.

Promising review: "So glad I finally found an environmentally friendly sponge THAT WORKS! I tried all the other kinds of eco-friendly sponges before these - silicon (don't work on stuck stuff), vegetable fiber (got so mildew-y so fast), and even crocheted (felt so gross and didn't work great). These do the job and then after a few days I just throw them in the wash! Hooray! And they're cute!" — willowbe0416

PorterLees is a family-owned Etsy shop based in Portland, Oregon, that specializes in homemade reusable goods.

Get it from PorterLees on Etsy for $9.
4
A gas range cleaning spray
Amazon
It'll cut through grime and grease and eliminate any evidence that your roommates are total slobs. Now I'm just projecting.

This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particularly fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyway, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth. It removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burned crumbs come off with just one wipe.

Get a two pack from Amazon for $22.99.
5
A garbage disposal cleaner
Amazon
It foams up to help break down any food residue that's been lingering in there for far too long.

Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." — sylvie yah

Get a two-pack of four-count bags on Amazon for $10.25.
6
A cleaning kit
Amazon
It'll make your ceramic cooktop look as shiny and flawless as the day you moved in. The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burned-on foods and tough stains.

Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." — Christi Lambertson

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7
A chainmail scrubber
Amazon
So you can effectively clean all of the burned-on grime on your cast-iron skillets without removing the seasoning or causing damage. It's also safe for use on waffle makers, griddles and casserole dishes, so you basically have no excuse for having less-than-immaculate dishes.

Promising review: "Prior to purchasing this, our cast-iron cleaning routine consisted of rinsing followed by a quick scrub using coarse sea salt and a paper towel. This gadget is great for a more thorough cleaning, especially on stubborn areas. It's very effective and cleaning is quite easy, requiring nothing more than a quick rinse. The small ring attached to it is useful for hanging on a pot rack. Recommended." — Cooking the Books

Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
8
A handy brush
Amazon
It will scrub every nook and cranny of your utensils.

Promising review: "I bought this brush to quickly and safely clean knives and it works great for them, but I also use it to clean the sealing ring from my Instant Pot! Fast and easy!" — PrimeShopper

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).
9
A simple but effective microfiber mop and bucket
Amazon
It has a built-in wringer, because sometimes an old-school mopping can go a long way.

I've been using this regularly for the last six months and I never thought I'd be so impressed by something so seemingly boring. The foot-operated wringer is a life-saver for a lazy cleaner like me, and the microfiber mop dries quickly and stays fresh in between uses.

Get it from Amazon for $38.99.
10
An oven scrub made with gritty pumice stone
Etsy
So you can really go to town on that lasagna that exploded and left a mess everywhere. It'll even clean all the hard-to-reach spots on your racks and oven door.

Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." — Jessie Bono

Cleaning Studio is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in cleaning products.

Get it from CleaningStudio on Etsy for $17.99+ (available in plastic or glass jar).
11
A set of "paperless" towels
Etsy
They work just as well to clean your hands as they do to wipe up that glass of wine you inevitably end up spilling on "Bachelor" night.

Promising review: "I love the charcoal gray towels I got so much I just ordered another set. I'm finding more and more ways to use them, instead of paper, every day: under draining fruits and vegetables, in the refrigerator where our freezer leaks, under my tea pot and compost container, at the master bath sink to wipe up after brushing our teeth and one has been designated as the 'water on the floor' towel. We have definitely cut down on our paper towel use." — katerhoad1

HammerThreadHandmade is a family-owned Etsy shop based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Get a pack of seven from HammerThreadHandmade on Etsy for $37 (available in eight patterns).
12
A grout-cleaning kit
Amazon
A sparkly clean floor can go a long way in revitalizing your kitchen.The kit comes with two bottles of Grout-Eez and a scrubber you can attach to a standard mop or broom pole.

Promising review: "This is an excellent product. I have tried several grout cleaners over the past 15 years since the majority of our flooring has been ceramic tile. This product surpassed all of them. In fact, nothing has ever worked this quickly. The three best features included (1) the instructions on both the bottle and with the product were clear and I followed them to a tee, (2) the perfect brush that came with it that fit perfectly into my grout lines and was easy to attach to an existing handle and (3) how easily the soil was removed from the grout. I would recommend using this around one tile first and definitely wait the 10 minutes then wiggle the brush in the grout lines. The soil comes up quickly." — Karen

Get a set from Amazon for $39.95.
13
A set of stove counter gap covers
Amazon
You'd be surprised at how many stray crumbs make their way in that space between your stove and countertop.

These are heat-resistant up to 446 degrees F so you don't have to worry about them melting while you cook. They're easy to wipe clean but you can also toss them into the dishwasher.

Promising review: "I can't believe how much crud I have cleaned out between my counter and my stove. This lays in the opening between the two so nothing gets down the space between. Just lay it down very easily, and it stays put. It looks like it is part of the stove. It is easy to clean; just wipe off when you clean the stove or counter. I have had no problem with melting as it is not on the burners, it is on the side of the stove. However, it is heat resistant, so the heat from the stove will not bother it. I would definitely buy this again." — Joanne

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95.
14
A soap-dispensing sponge holder
Amazon
It'll save space and help you fly through your dishes in record time. Plus, it's so much more aesthetically pleasing than leaving a bottle of dish soap on the sink.

Promising review: "Saw this soap dispenser on TikTok (like a bunch of other people did) and decided to get it and I LOVE IT! It's very practical and it doesn't take up too much space. I've only used it a couple times but I feel like it controls how much soap you use, preventing you from using too much." — Helena

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
15
A genius brush and squeegee combo
Amazon
So you can swipe all your countertop messes directly into the sink. It even has a built-in ledge so you can hang it when not in use.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS PRODUCT! Saves me so many paper towels, easily washed in the dishwasher, and the small size saves space! Will always have one of these on hand for sure!" — Prime Time Review

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
16
A clog remover
Etsy
It will dissolve any built-up grease and food scraps — because no, your sink shouldn't take five minutes to completely drain.

Promising review: "I had two drains in the house that were making the 'glug glug' noise when they drained. One in the bathroom sink where I shave, the other in the kitchen sink. Neither was blocked, but the noise indicated they were getting close. I'd tried to snake the kitchen sink myself, then had a professional do it. They said they couldn't get it through an elbow to get to where the partial blockage was. So, while they didn't charge me for it I was still stuck with 'glug glug' when the dishwasher drained or we used the kitchen sink. Green Gobbler down both drains and left overnight eliminated the 'glug glug.' I'm satisfied with the results. Much easier than snaking, and apparently more effective." —M

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
17
A cooktop glass cleaner
Amazon
Promising review: "My snowbird grandparents have been sending me to check on their summer home occasionally while they quarantine in Florida, so I've had the fun job of shoveling snow off their deck and finagling a million envelopes out of their overstuffed mailbox over the past few months. On my most recent visit I decided to stay for a few days, and was intent on cooking myself a lavish meal. Well, I've never really used an electric stove before and, I don't know WHAT I did, but there were giant streaks and marks all over it after I was done. I tried everything to get them off, and I am definitely NOT overreacting! I finally mustered up the courage to tell my grandparents I ruined their stove, only for them to break out in laughter. Grandma instructed me to use get this cleaner below the sink and, well, the rest is history. It literally wiped the streaks away before my eyes. Magic." — Griffin Gonzales

Get it it from Amazon for $8.59.
18
A granite and stone cleaner
Amazon
It will have your countertops looking ready for the pages of Architectural Digest — but it'll also kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Promising review: "This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." — Lori

Get it from Amazon for $6.18.
19
Or a descaling solution
Amazon
It'll break down all of the limescale buildup inside your electric kettle or coffee maker, because I regret to inform you that the interior also needs cleaning. If your coffee just isn't hitting the spot like it used to, it's probably time to run a cleaning cycle.

Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99.
20
A set of cleaning K-Cups
Amazon
They remove all of the built-up grime in your Keurig machine. You'd be surprised how much coffee residue and old coffee grinds can get stuck in the dispenser.

Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
21
An extremely popular oven cleaner
Amazon
If you still have some caked-on nastiness in your oven from Thanksgiving, it's time to add to cart.

Promising review: "Oh man, this stuff is awesome! I sprayed and left it on overnight. I had no idea what to expect. I took a paper towel and started wiping out the oven. The grime just melted away. It was awesome!" —KsGrl444

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $22.97.
22
A pack of stainless steel wipes
Amazon
Tackle any pesky fingerprints and practically transform your refrigerator doors into shiny mirrors.

Promising review: "I love this product! It is so easy and convenient to use. I can get by using only one or two of the wipes for all the appliances and stainless steel items in my kitchen. It removes all smudges and leaves a nice even shine everywhere." — Gloria S.

Get a two-pack of 30-count tubs on Amazon for $16.23.
23
A steam mop
Amazon
It'll get rid of any sticky messes and eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria without using harsh chemicals.

Promising review: "I've had this floor mop/steamer for a couple of months now and I absolutely love it! I can't believe the dirt that is picked up off my tile floors, even after vacuuming and wet mopping all surfaces. The steamer is extremely easy to use and heats up quickly." —GCC

Get it from Amazon for $89.
24
An inexpensive but super effective disinfectant spray
Amazon
This will definitely come in handy when you need to mindlessly clean your kitchen after a long day.

Promising review: "First, I loooooove the smell. It's so good. Next, this stuff eats up gunk and grease like a mofo. I cook and I get all these gnarly food smells in the kitchen that don't go away. This ate all of them right on up. It cleans all the grease out of my stainless steel sink. I put some on a paper towel and ran it across some caked up enchilada sauce on the counter. I didn't even have to scrub. The stain just came up." — Bye Felicia

Get it from Amazon for $3.77.
25
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers
Amazon
They are more affordable than name brands but still ... um ... magic, if you catch my drift. These little sponges use just water to lift away tough stains — and the results are downright therapeutic.

Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $9.95.
26
A scrubbing sponge
Amazon
It's not only ridiculously cute but also changes texture based on the water's temperature. It stays firm with cold water for heavy-duty scrubbing, but gets softer in warm water for lighter cleaning tasks.

Promising review: "They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Xmas! Everyone loves them!" — DivaGranny

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99.
27
A pack of cleaning tablets
Amazon
Your dishwasher is probably way dirtier than you imagine. These will break down lime and mineral buildup so your dishes come out looking as sparkly as they do in all those dish soap commercials.

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.98.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

