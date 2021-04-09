Check Out These 27 Products If You Want Your Kitchen To Feel Brand-New

A gas range cleaning spray

It'll cut through grime and grease and eliminate any evidence that your roommates are total slobs. Now I'm just projecting.This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particularly fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyway, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth. It removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burned crumbs come off with just one wipe.