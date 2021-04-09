Check Out These 27 Products If You Want Your Kitchen To Feel Brand-New

When your kitchen needs a good deep cleaning, you may realize that the tools you use to clean ... well, they need cleaning, too! Tablets to clean your dishwasher are a game-changer. Have you ever dropped food in that crack between your oven and your countertop and thought, “Well, that’s gone forever”? There’s an oven gap cover for that!
Check out those and other products below to help upgrade your kitchen.
1
A washable drip catcher
2
An Angry Mom steam cleaner
3
A washable, reusable sponge
4
A gas range cleaning spray
5
A garbage disposal cleaner
6
A cleaning kit
7
A chainmail scrubber
8
A handy brush
9
A simple but effective microfiber mop and bucket
10
An oven scrub made with gritty pumice stone
11
A set of "paperless" towels
12
A grout-cleaning kit
13
A set of stove counter gap covers
14
A soap-dispensing sponge holder
15
A genius brush and squeegee combo
16
A clog remover
17
A cooktop glass cleaner
18
A granite and stone cleaner
19
Or a descaling solution
20
A set of cleaning K-Cups
21
An extremely popular oven cleaner
22
A pack of stainless steel wipes
23
A steam mop
24
An inexpensive but super effective disinfectant spray
25
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers
26
A scrubbing sponge
27
A pack of cleaning tablets
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.