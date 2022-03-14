This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Breakfast, often considered the most important meal of the day, offers a daily opportunity to get creative with recipes and incorporate various food groups, and combine them to create brunch. But when it comes to the main event, we stick to the tried and true: waffles, omelets, toasts with various spreads and, of course, pancakes.

The perfect pancake is as round as possible, and, if you’re like me, has to have buttery, crispy edges to scoop up all of that delicious syrup. However, unless you’re a pancake pro, getting a perfectly circular pancake is no easy task ― until now, that is.

Insert Whiskware’s $15 pancake batter dispenser and mixer, which our readers have been using and loving. Like the name suggests, it mixes batter for pancakes, waffles, muffins, crepes and other treats, and acts as a dispenser with a heat-resistant spout so you have more control over how batter comes out. This means you can create a bunch of fun shapes and get that flawless circle pancake you’ve always dreamed of making.