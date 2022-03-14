Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

You'll finally be able to make flawless, round pancakes every time for breakfast or brunch at home.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Whiskware-Pancake-Batter-Mixer-BlenderBall/dp/B01JG57JJ4?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622b5e9ae4b02961583a768d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Whiskware pancake batter dispenser and mixer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622b5e9ae4b02961583a768d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Whiskware-Pancake-Batter-Mixer-BlenderBall/dp/B01JG57JJ4?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622b5e9ae4b02961583a768d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Whiskware pancake batter dispenser and mixer</a>
Amazon
Whiskware pancake batter dispenser and mixer

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Breakfast, often considered the most important meal of the day, offers a daily opportunity to get creative with recipes and incorporate various food groups, and combine them to create brunch. But when it comes to the main event, we stick to the tried and true: waffles, omelets, toasts with various spreads and, of course, pancakes.

The perfect pancake is as round as possible, and, if you’re like me, has to have buttery, crispy edges to scoop up all of that delicious syrup. However, unless you’re a pancake pro, getting a perfectly circular pancake is no easy task ― until now, that is.

Insert Whiskware’s $15 pancake batter dispenser and mixer, which our readers have been using and loving. Like the name suggests, it mixes batter for pancakes, waffles, muffins, crepes and other treats, and acts as a dispenser with a heat-resistant spout so you have more control over how batter comes out. This means you can create a bunch of fun shapes and get that flawless circle pancake you’ve always dreamed of making.

All you have to do is fill it with your ingredients, toss in the BlenderBall and shake to mix. It’s also super easy to clean: Just add soap and warm water, shake and rinse. All of the parts are top-rack dishwasher-safe, too.

And if you need more convincing, the dispenser has an overall rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon and a multitude of glowing reviews like the ones below:

“I am in love with this. Making pancakes is a messy job but this makes it much better and your pancakes come out nice and round. Makes nice and round mini pancakes for the kids. Idk why I didn’t get this sooner. A+” — Aracely

“My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on Tiktok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all in one. No more messy bowls and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes.” — Amazon customer

“My kids and I loved this. Easy to use and shake to create our pancakes. And even easier to take apart and clean. We also used it to make muffins and cupcakes and it helped my kids to fill the cups and not create a mess.” — Jessica Callies

Get the Whiskware pancake batter dispenser and mixer for $14.99 on Amazon.

A Breville Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine

Small Kitchen Appliances That Will Save You Tons Of Space

