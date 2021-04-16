HuffPost Finds

28 Kitchen Tools And Gadgets That People Actually Swear By

A tofu press, olive oil infuser, tortilla maker and 25 other kitchen products that reviewers really love.
By Mallory Mower and Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

There are few things better than discovering a new kitchen gadget that makes cooking easier, or a tool that helps food taste better. Hate chopping tiny cloves of garlic? Then you need a garlic twist to do the job for you. Want to add some extra flavor to your recipes? You’ll want an olive oil herb infuser. Tons of people swear by these amazing kitchen products, and we think you will, too.

1
A tofu press
TofuBud
So you can efficiently drain tofu to get the perfect texture and taste — with no mess.

Promising review: "I was resistant to getting a tofu press. Another kitchen gadget! But this little guy does not disappoint. It saves time and is clean, fast, and easy. I thought I would want something made of wood or metal — but really this is just the thing. It’s cute, rinses out licketty split, and gets the job done without messing up towels or having to boil off extra water. My countertop stays clean. I’ve been a vegetarian all my life and this little gadget is already indispensable." — Maria Lewis

Get it from TofuBud for $35.95.
2
A microplane
Sur La Table
Zesting your lemons with a box grater just won't cut it.

Promising review: "This is my go-to zester. It tackles all the jobs I need. The blades are sharp and it handles citrus and ginger with ease." — Terry S.

Get it from Sur La Table for $14.95 (available in seven colors).
3
A roll-up drying rack
Amazon
It's made with metal grates covered in soft silicone to prevent scratches and won't take up storage space.

Promising review: "We have tried to minimize the amount of stuff taking up our kitchen countertop, so we got rid of the dish rack. I still wanted the ability to dry dishes and big pots/pans after cooking, so I got this rack. Thing is AWESOME. It is extremely versatile and rolls up neatly for storage under the sink or wherever else you'd want to store it. It repels water and makes cleaning it very simple. Gunk doesn't want to stay on it and anything that does stick to it comes right off with a light scrub and some dish soap. It doesn't smell at all and is lightweight, but very sturdy and able to hold two to three big pots and pans over the sink. You can also fold it in half if you want to access the sink but want to dry a pot or some glasses while washing." — Jay C.

Get it from Amazon for $25.98+ (available in two sizes).
4
An olive oil herb infuser
Uncommon Goods
You can use this when you want a meal with a little more oomph. Plus, the bottle has measurements, so you can skip dirtying up your tablespoons.

Promising review: "This gadget is perfect for everyday use! It doesn't make an oily mess, and being able to measure with the top makes for less dishes! No drips and the clear bottle allows you to see when to add more oil, as opposed to ceramic bottles. This thing is so handy. There are several pieces to take apart when cleaning, but that's only here and there and it's not difficult." — Kaneli

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $18.
5
A collapsible popcorn popper
Amazon
For movie enthusiasts who love popcorn but would also love an alternative to the microwave bags they've been using since childhood. This is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

Promising review: "We love popcorn in this house, and generally pop a giant bowlful at a time from an air popper for a movie night (seven family members). This silicone popper makes it MUCH more practical to pop just a serving or two without buying the nasty yellow waxy bagged microwave popcorn. The quality of popcorn is just as great as we've always been accustomed to, and the amount of unpopped (waste) corn is similar to bagged microwave popcorn – in other words, minimal." — HRA

Get it from Amazon for $15.90 (available in 23 colors).
6
A compact air-fryer
Urban Outfitters
If scrolling around on TikTok has taught you anything, it's that air-fryers are going to be the new ovens.

Promising review: "I just got this yesterday and I’ve already used it twice. It’s so easy to use and clean!! This is a must have." — iris_rose98

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $100.
7
An adjustable rolling pin
Amazon
This thing works so well that it'd be worth spending some serious ~dough~ on. Fortunately, the price is just as sweet as the things you'll end up making with it.

Promising Review: "Can I just say where have you been all my life? I ordered this specifically so I could use to make sugar cookies. It made my cookies go so much faster for a change! I used to get out a ruler trying to figure out if I had the right thickness or if the dough was rolled even enough (which I never did get right in the past). This roller allowed to me quickly and easily roll the whole batch of sugar cookies without getting frustrated! Super easy to use and clean up was also a snap. Would recommend this to any baker out there!" — LAD

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).
8
A laser-engraved rolling pin
Pastrymade / Etsy
This will allow you to impress everyone with some pleasing patterns on your pastries. This small business is based in Warsaw, Poland. The shop is full of rolling pins in all sorts of patterns!

Promising review: "This rolling pin by far is the best one ever. It is so well made and I love the designs. I got the large and you get so many designs in one rolling pin. I live in the US and it arrived quickly. Thank you for a great product!!!" — Deborah

Get it from Pastrymade on Etsy for $24.95+ (available in two sizes).
9
A partyclette
Amazon
Now you can prove you're way past the microwave stage of cheese melting.

Promising review: "This works just as described and produces delicious cheese for melting on veggies and bread. I love how portable and small it is – that's so much of the appeal, to not need a giant apparatus for something so simple and delicious. The cheese tastes amazing, the device looks cute, and the presentation is perfect to impress for dinner parties or just to use alone at home." — Em Addison

Get it from Amazon for $22.20.
10
A pack of colorful reusable baking cups
Amazon
For home cooks who want waste-free treats that still look good. These silicone cups are safe to use in the freezer, microwave and oven. They can handle temperatures of up to 500 degrees and come in pink, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.

Promising review: "These little thingies are perfect! I made some muffins with them and they came out incredibly easily with no residue on the cups at all. I didn't have to use grease or anything. The colors are bright and fun, and they you plenty of each color. These are slightly smaller than a regular cupcake pan/liner, which is actually perfect for my purposes. As others have mentioned, the cups are a bit on the flimsy side, so make sure they're on a baking sheet before you fill them because they can be difficult to transport once full." — kapplejack

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
11
A microwave pasta maker
Amazon
It'll let you prepare, serve and store a meal all in one container, saving tiny kitchens from unnecessary clutter.

Promising review: "I bought this microwave pasta cooker at a time when I did not have a stove. Even though I have a stove now, I still use this cooker for dinner for myself sometimes because it works so well and quickly! The pasta comes out very soft and perfectly cooked. When the pasta is done, the lid is used to drain the cooker of water and works very well. I highly recommend this to any college student or adult who needs a fast pasta cooker!" — Kelsi Murphy

Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
12
A smoking cloche
Uncommon Goods
A super snazzy way to infuse unique flavors into food and drinks. Your cooking skills are about to become ~smokin'~ hot.

Promising review: "We have used this for smoking cocktails and it works exactly as advertised. You use just a tiny bit of wood chips, so the jar that comes with it the cloche will last for many uses. We are looking forward to trying to smoke a few cheeses as well." — Happy in Texas

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $200.
13
A seven-piece knife set
Hast
Each knife is made with matrix powder steel and a fused design, meaning the handle and blade are one solid piece. The first time you cook with these, you're going to know splurge-worthy knives are truly a cut above the rest. I own two Hast knives and I've gotta say, they've turned me into a true knife snob. I had no idea how hard I was working to prep vegetables/meat/bread before. Now that I have lightweight, sharp knives, I can really feel the difference. My wrist doesn't get tired and prep work is done much faster. Whether you're wanting the whole collection or, like me, starting with a few and building up, I highly recommend getting Hast knives into your home.

Promising review: “This knife is so amazing to use. It feels comfortable to hold in my hand, and it is so incredibly sharp that it will glide through anything. Whether I cut onions, tomatoes, carrots, or other vegetables, it slices them all easily. It doesn't seem to dull with use, like most knives do. It is really easy to clean as well, just rinse it off after each use and you're done!” —Michelle W.

*Set includes a chef’s knife, a bread knife, a utility knife, a boning knife, a paring knife, a tailored ceramic honing rod and a cylinder glass knife block.

Get them from Hast for $599 (available in four colors).
14
A rotary peeler
Amazon
It comes with three different blade types, for perfectly peeling all your favorite fruits and vegetables – helping you ~produce~ finished prep work in a fraction of the time.

Promising Review: "I actually hesitated in writing a review as these work so well I want to keep them a secret! I believe the shape and ease in holding this makes peeling so much easier! They come apart so they are a breeze to clean, and the blades are very sharp. I have now purchased several to have and to gift. Great item and design!" — Daisyloohoo

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
15
A refrigerator odor eliminator
Amazon
You can finally stop worrying about your fridge smelling like the bottom of a trash bin.

Promising review: "I finally found a fun container to put in my fridge and freezer that won't spill over. It makes me smile each time I see it. It's easy to use and I liked the feature that reminds you when to change out the baking soda." — RHGEDL

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16
A heat-proof pastry brush
Amazon
This will help you brush up on your basting skills like a master chef.

Promising review: "I love the feel, texture, and quality of these basting brushes. I've used them on the grill, air fryer, and stove top and they proved to be solid. I was a little concerned about the ease of removal of bristles but honestly they stick solidly to the handle. This is light, easy to clean, and safe in high heats!" — City Chick

Get it from Amazon for $13.89.
17
A dishwasher-safe garlic peeler
Amazon
Simply toss your garlic in, press down, and roll. This is gentle enough to keep your freshly peeled garlic cloves intact, while the grip from the material will keep the peelings inside as your cloves pop out. This includes a ventilated case for storage.

Promising review: "OK, this is DEFINITELY not a gimmick! Follow the instructions and this will save you time and sanity in the kitchen! Roll it with minimal pressure and it works like a champ. It also rinses very easily and dries quick. The case has holes on either end to ensure it dries completely in between uses when you toss it in a drawer. I will never hand/knife smash garlic and fight with those pesky skins sticking to everything ever again." — ThatKasper

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
18
A garlic twist
Amazon
Now you can achieve the perfect mince in a matter of seconds. This works with ginger, olives, chili peppers, onions, herbs, nuts and more — and you can adjust it for coarse to fine mincing.

Promising review: "I got it as a housewarming gift, and it’s so great that I gave a bunch as Christmas presents. No more mincing sticky garlic, and it works for tear-free shallot mincing, too!" — Ellen S.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
19
A tortilla press kit
Verve Culture
This is made in Mexico out of old Singer sewing machines — seriously. You'll be hard-pressed to find another tortilla maker this high-quality and lovely. Go ahead, leave this useful piece of decor out on the counter. This woman-owned small business was founded by a mother and daughter, Jules and Jacquie. They curate products for their shop that are "made in the country of origin using traditional practices." Verve Culture is based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Promising review: "This tortilla press is SO cute and lets you make delicious tortillas super easily. I love the pop of red on my counter and guests always give me compliments when I take it out for Taco Tuesday!" — Carly

Get it from Verve Culture for $48.
20
A flexible spoon with a one-tablespoon measure
Amazon
It can stir, flip and add the perfect amount of oil every time you sauté. It's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees and designed with an ergonomic handle, stiff nylon core and flexible angled head for easy stirring. You can also get a blender spatula, jar scraper and assorted sizes of spoons from the same link.

Promising review: "I use this for EVERYTHING! Not just for scraping jars, but getting every last bit out of the protein powder, for scraping down the sides of batter bowls, for mixing soups and stews while cooking, even as a spoon for testing. I now have three of these (in different colors) so I'll always have one at the ready." — Paul J DeSimone

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
21
An Always Pan
Our Place
Designed with a slippery nonstick surface, a vented top, a steaming basket and a wooden spoon that hooks onto the handle, for folks who want a pan that can do a lot. Just make sure you don't put it in your oven, because it's not oven-safe.

Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! It is so versatile and easy to clean. It's not overwhelmingly big but it handles one pot meals like a champ. I am blown away." — Aileen R.

Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in seven colors).
22
A digital food thermometer
Amazon
Don't be intimidated when cooking a turkey.

Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." — Kat29

Get it from Amazon for $11.04.
23
A pack of seven dishwasher-safe stretch lids
Amazon
They can stretch to fit fruits, blenders and lonely plastic containers — no more digging through drawers of mismatched lids or covering things up with flimsy plastic wrap! These are also safe to use in the freezer.

Promising Review: "I purchased these lids in error. I thought that I was ordering a different set of lids. When they arrived, I was disappointed that I had ordered wrong ones but I have to say, boy! Was I wrong! This was the best 'mistake' I made! They stretch and fit tight on any container. I love the variety of the lid sizes and they perform very well. I'm so glad I purchased these, even though it was in error." — shanry

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
24
A spaghetti strainer
Amazon
For when you have a ~monstrous~ appetite and need some carb-filled fun.

Promising review: "My wife received this as a gift from myself, and she smiles every time she pulls it out from its home in the cabinet. That alone makes it worth five stars in my book, but it's also sized nicely (just slightly smaller than a 'standard' colander), made of very strong plastic, and the extremely expressive eyes make for great handles. What's not to like?" — Gentlemen Rook

Get it from Amazon for $20.
25
A pack of three floral wine stoppers
Amazon
For people who can't finish a bottle and want to save their wine for as long as possible.

Promising review: "These work wonderfully! Best bottle stoppers I've had. Easy to put in and take out. You can lay the bottles on their side and they don't leak at all." — C K

Get them from Amazon for $12.09.
26
A marble mortar and pestle
Elemeants / Etsy
Make cooking sexy — you'll be ~grinding~ all the time once you have this in your life. This couple-owned small business is located in Ferrum, Virginia.

Promising review: "This is absolutely gorgeous! I requested one on the darker side, and was definitely not disappointed. It made a lovely Valentine's gift for one of my partners. SUPER fast shipping and incredible quality. Thanks so much!" — Ade Fambro

Get it from Elemeants on Etsy for $34.95.
27
A cold brew maker
Amazon
It'll delight coffee snobs who feel like they've ~bean~ looking for the perfect cold brew maker forever.

Promising review: "If you LOVE iced coffee (I drink it year round regardless of the weather), then you NEED this cold brewer. I work for Starbucks, and I love their cold brew. I was skeptical to make it at home, but I love mine more than theirs. It’s especially nice since Starbucks only brews one kind of beans for cold brew, but at home, you can brew your favorite kind. Absolutely love this, and it’s worth more than it costs. A must-buy for yourself or a wonderful gift for the coffee lover in your life!" — j.blaine

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
28
A pair of multipurpose kitchen scissors
Garrett Wade
These are sure to make prep work easier than ever before.

Promising review: "These are simple and solid. They are heavy duty and they cut through just about anything. They will last a long time." — d.kerkhoff

Get them from Garrett Wade for $33.40.
