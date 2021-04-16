28 Kitchen Tools And Gadgets That People Actually Swear By

There are few things better than discovering a new kitchen gadget that makes cooking easier, or a tool that helps food taste better. Hate chopping tiny cloves of garlic? Then you need a garlic twist to do the job for you. Want to add some extra flavor to your recipes? You’ll want an olive oil herb infuser. Tons of people swear by these amazing kitchen products, and we think you will, too.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A tofu press
A microplane
A roll-up drying rack
An olive oil herb infuser
A collapsible popcorn popper
A compact air-fryer
An adjustable rolling pin
A laser-engraved rolling pin
A partyclette
A pack of colorful reusable baking cups
A microwave pasta maker
A smoking cloche
A seven-piece knife set
A rotary peeler
A refrigerator odor eliminator
A heat-proof pastry brush
A dishwasher-safe garlic peeler
A garlic twist
A tortilla press kit
A flexible spoon with a one-tablespoon measure
An Always Pan
A digital food thermometer
A pack of seven dishwasher-safe stretch lids
A spaghetti strainer
A pack of three floral wine stoppers
A marble mortar and pestle
A cold brew maker
A pair of multipurpose kitchen scissors