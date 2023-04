What Professional Chefs Are Buying For Their Own Kitchens On Amazon

Ideal Gangy can opener

"These Japanese can openers are one of the handiest tools to keep in the kitchen. As anyone who has tried to use a hand-held can opener in a professional kitchen knows, the traditional ones last about 3 hours before being broken. These can openers have no moving parts and are extremely durable. I make it a point to keep a few on-hand in every kitchen I occupy, and keep one at home as well. They also make great stocking stuffers for line cooks when the holidays come around!" — Alex Napolitano, executive chef at The Maker in Hudson, New York