Amazon

Kuhn Rikon Colori pairing knife

We're starting to see a pattern in colorful kitchenware, and Ferrante picked this paring knife not only for its fun hue, but because of its functionality.



"This is a super sharp paring knife that holds edge and is perfect for everyday use. I'm a sucker for fun vibrant colors (also why I love GIR products) so again, added bonus for this knife. I have a bunch of them, straight and serrated, and they're so handy for everyday peeling fruit, slicing bread and cheese and chopping vegetables. They are really lightweight and the handles are super comfy," she said.



The all-purpose knife features a stainless steel blade with nonstick coating and it even comes with a matching sheath to protect it while not in use. It comes in 14 colors, including green, purple, red, dark gray and blue.