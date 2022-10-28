Shopping
11 Cult-Favorite Kitchen Items That Chefs Use At Home

We went straight to the pros to figure out which kitchen gadgets are actually worth your time.

There are tons of kitchen tools out there. Whether you have a small galley kitchen or miles of counter space befittina TikTok-famous toaster oven, figuring out what to stock in your drawers can be overwhelming. And with trendy new items popping up daily on your social media feeds, your wallet and kitchen space might be in need of some expert help in deciding what to buy.

That’s why we reached out to actual chefs to find out which cult-favorite kitchen items they use to prep their own meals at home. From handheld helpers like colorful knives and a digital thermometer to an electric potato peeler that will be a lifesaver during holiday cooking sessions, here are the tools that the pros are using in their own kitchens.

1
Amazon
Gir silicone spoonula
A mashup between a spoon and a spatula is Gir's spoonula, a multi-purpose tool you'll definitely want in your kitchen according to Maya Ferrante, chef at Pecking House in Brooklyn, New York.

"I love how sturdy this spatula is and its curved bowl design is great for scooping and can really hold up to heavier mixtures, sweet or savory. It's a go-to for batters, flipping, scooping, scraping, stirring sweet or savory dishes. An added bonus is it comes in so many beautiful colors!" she said.

This 11-inch spoonula comes in multiple vibrant colors, including red, slate blue, white, emerald green, navy blue, gray and light pink.
$12.95 at Gir
2
Amazon
Kuhn Rikon Colori pairing knife
We're starting to see a pattern in colorful kitchenware, and Ferrante picked this paring knife not only for its fun hue, but because of its functionality.

"This is a super sharp paring knife that holds edge and is perfect for everyday use. I'm a sucker for fun vibrant colors (also why I love GIR products) so again, added bonus for this knife. I have a bunch of them, straight and serrated, and they're so handy for everyday peeling fruit, slicing bread and cheese and chopping vegetables. They are really lightweight and the handles are super comfy," she said.

The all-purpose knife features a stainless steel blade with nonstick coating and it even comes with a matching sheath to protect it while not in use. It comes in 14 colors, including green, purple, red, dark gray and blue.
$11.49+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Microplane classic zester
Whether you're practicing recipes for the holidays or just looking to make grating easier, this zester Ferrante uses is exactly what you need.

"This is our go-to in the house for grating parmesan. It's also super handy for grating fresh nutmeg and easily zesting citrus. When I really don't feel like taking out chopping board and knife, using this tool instead is a quick way to grate garlic and ginger into recipes," she said.

The blade on the zester is designed to specifically take the flavor from fruit rinds without bringing the bitterness with it. It comes in an array of colors like black, yellow, light blue, orange, red and purple.
$15.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A meat chopper
Celebrity vegan chef Adjoa Courtney says this chopping tool is one of her favorite kitchen gadgets that she loves and has put her social media followers on to.

"It’s a handheld stick that easily mashes things like potatoes and chickpeas, and it breaks apart meat. I’m vegan so I use vegan meat and it helps shred jackfruit and more. It’s heat-resistant so it works well while cooking at the same time," Courtney said.
$8.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A thick wood cutting board
Every home cook needs a quality cutting board and this one comes at the recommendation of Gabriel Kreuther, executive chef and owner of Gabriel Kreuther in New York City.

"Wood is much friendlier to knifes than plastic is, so I use a wooden cutting board to keep my knives sharp," he said.

This maple wood board comes in multiple sizes, from 18 by 12 inches to 30 by 23 inches. Each one is 2.25 inches thick. There are also integrated hand grips on each side for easy transport and cleaning.
$157 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Cuisinart SmartStick hand blender with chopper attachment
Kreuther said he can't live without this handy kitchen tool, which is great for making toppings, sauces, smoothies and more.

"It does a great job of chopping smaller quantities of veggies, onions, garlic and is also able to process smaller amounts of any kind of meat and fish. It's very handy for a home cooked meal, very efficient and easy to clean," he said.

This powerful hand blender runs on 300 watts and has speed controls from low to high.
$62 at Amazon
7
Amazon
TempPro E30 digital meat thermometer
Carla Henriques, executive pastry chef at Hawksmoor in New York City, considers this simple tool an essential for any kitchen.

"A thermometer is key regardless of if you’re grilling meat, preparing something savory or whipping up dessert to make sure everything is at the appropriate temperature – from chocolate to caramel to ice cream bases," she said.

This digital thermometer has a 4.72-inch stainless steel probe and has a wide temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees.
$13.60 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Ateco offset spatula
Want perfectly scrumptious baked goods? This offset spatula will make all of your cake-related tasks easier.

"It is a very essential kitchen tool for pastries. We use it for moving or placing cakes, plating cakes on the plates, and spreading pastry cream," said Eunji Lee, founder and pastry chef at Lysée in New York City.

The knife has a flat design ideal for cake decorating and applying frosting. It comes in three blade sizes: 4.5 inches, 7.63 inches and 9.75 inches.
$7.09+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A julienne peeler
New York-based chef Courtnee Futch named the julienne peeler as one of her most-loved kitchen tools. The handheld device has serrated teeth and is designed to create consistently shaped ribbons and thin strips out of vegetables.

"When I'm looking for a way to garnish a dish or quickly prepare some gorgeous thinly sliced veggies for even cooking, I turn to the julienne peeler in a hurry. Because I clean as I go, I may have already washed my cutting board when I remember I'd like to add some shredded scallion, or carrots. It's easy to use and a great tool for knife skill beginners," she said.
$9.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Starfrit Rotato electric potato peeler
Are you in charge of making the potato salad or mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving this year? If so, you'll find great use in this easy-to-use electric potato peeler that peels away skin without wasting the parts you want to use. But it's not just for potatoes — you can use it to peel tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis, eggplant, onions and more.

"This little gadget is my favorite unconventional kitchen gadget. I use it for everything, to zest citrus in bulk, peel a bunch of potatoes of course, spiralizing semi-soft veggies, and it makes fruit peeling a breeze!" Futch said.
$19.36 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Breville control grip immersion blender
If you're looking for an alternative to a fancy (often pricey) traditional blender, let this immersion blender do the trick. Recommended by JJ Johnson, chef and owner of Fieldtrip in New York City, this is the gadget you need for all your fall soups, as well as dips, salsas and light batters.

"This is the perfect accompaniment to make soups and stews this season and much easier to clean than a food processor or actual blender," Johnson said

It comes with a 25-ounce chopping cup, a 42-ounce jug and a whisk attachment.
$129.95 at Amazon
