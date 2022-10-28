There are tons of kitchen tools out there. Whether you have a small galley kitchen or miles of counter space befittina TikTok-famous toaster oven, figuring out what to stock in your drawers can be overwhelming. And with trendy new items popping up daily on your social media feeds, your wallet and kitchen space might be in need of some expert help in deciding what to buy.
That’s why we reached out to actual chefs to find out which cult-favorite kitchen items they use to prep their own meals at home. From handheld helpers like colorful knives and a digital thermometer to an electric potato peeler that will be a lifesaver during holiday cooking sessions, here are the tools that the pros are using in their own kitchens.
