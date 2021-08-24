33 Kitchen Tools And Gadgets That People Actually Swear By

An Instant Pot

This gadget will be like your personal chef, because you can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker and more!"My first meal was a frozen salmon fillet and this was one of the selling points, that you can cook frozen food and it will be just fine. My problem is that I always forget to take food out of the freezer to thaw. I grabbed a frozen filet and per the directions that I found online I added water and lemon juice to the pot and sprayed the steamer rack with non stick spray.