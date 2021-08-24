HuffPost Finds

33 Kitchen Tools And Gadgets That People Actually Swear By

Check out the multi-purpose cookware, wine stoppers and more kitchen-friendly goods that reviewers can't stop talking about.
Mallory Mower and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Having everything you need in the kitchen is important, especially if you’re frequently baking and cooking. Regardless of what dishes you’re making, there are a wide selection of tools and gadgets that’ll make the process easier. From multi-purpose cookware to wine stoppers, here are kitchen products that reviewers can’t get enough of.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
An herb stripper
Amazon
With specific cut-outs for stripping different herbs, you won't have to waste time grabbing scissors and trimming them down while cooking.

Promising Review: "I love this little tool! It makes removing the leaves off herbs (especially thyme) so much easier, saving me time! It is solid, will last and it's easy to clean." — Elaine Y.

Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
2
An Always Pan
Our Place
This multi-purpose cooking essential has a vented top, a non-stick surface, a steaming basket and a wooden spoon that attaches to the handle. You can use it to boil pasta, fry eggs, heat up veggies and so much more!

Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! It is so versatile and easy to clean. It's not overwhelmingly big but it handles one pot meals like a champ. I am blown away." — Aileen R.

Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in nine colors).
3
A roll-up drying rack
Amazon
It's made of steel covered in silicone so it won't scratch up your kitchen counter and doubles up as a hub for drying plates or chopping up vegetables.

Promising review: "We have tried to minimize the amount of stuff taking up our kitchen countertop, so we got rid of the dish rack. I still wanted the ability to dry dishes and big pots/pans after cooking, so I got this rack. Thing is AWESOME. It is extremely versatile and rolls up neatly for storage under the sink or wherever else you'd want to store it. It repels water and makes cleaning it very simple. Gunk doesn't want to stay on it and anything that does stick to it comes right off with a light scrub and some dish soap. It doesn't smell at all and is lightweight, but very sturdy and able to hold two to three big pots and pans over the sink. You can also fold it in half if you want to access the sink but want to dry a pot or some glasses while washing." — Jay C.

Get it from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in two sizes).
4
A set of champagne glasses
Estelle
These hand-blown glasses will look so elegant on your dining room table and score you lots of compliments during the holidays.

Estelle is a Black-woman owned luxury hand-blown glass business.

Get it from Estelle for $195.
5
A set of corrosion-resistant knives
Material Kitchen
You'll get three super sharp knives: a 4” knife, a serrated 6” knife and an 8” knife for dicing and slicing food.

Material Kitchen is a small kitchenware business specializing in professional-grade cooking essentials, including knives and more.

Promising review: "This is our first set of 'adult' kitchen knives. We wanted to ditch the large block of knives and go with a cleaner look. The knives are so beautiful and the block is gorgeous. It's an investment that is well worth every penny." — Stephanie M.

Get it from Material Kitchen for $155+ (available in three colors, with or without the stand).
6
A set of glass food storage containers
Target
Leftovers and meal prep foods will actually stay fresh, so you can heat and eat them without any funky odors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these containers. Their rectangular shape makes them perfect for storage and travel-friendly. They are the perfect size for storing leftovers that I can either take for lunch the next day or warm up and split between me and my husband. I love how well the lid seals, so I have no worry about it spilling everywhere. Overall, these have become my new favorite containers. I would definitely recommend." — jodim1

Get 10 containers from Target for $39.99.
7
A lazy susan
J.Bird Artisan Concrete / Etsy
Your spices and condiments will look fabulous on this concrete lazy susan that looks like something straight out of an HGTV show.

J.Bird Artisan Concrete is a small business that sells handmade concrete decor.

Promising review: "I’m blown away by the quality. The seller was so very helpful with helping me decide what color choice would work best with what I wanted to use it for. It’s exactly what the description says it is. So happy!!!!" — Kenzi

Get it from J.Bird Artisan Concrete on Etsy for $60 (available in four colors).
8
A Souper Cubes freezer tray
Amazon
Prep any soup recipe in advance and freeze it inside this tray, so you can easily grab it and defrost it for a quick dinner.

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
9
A bread dome
The Grommet
Enjoy bread with a crispy crust thanks to this circular dome that you absolutely knead for baking.

Promising review: "This is the second bowl I have purchased. I got one for my sister (who is a long time bread maker) and one for me (a novice bread maker). We are BOTH very happy with this product. It is just the right size for my wild fermented bread and for her whole wheat. The bread is beautifully crusty and has a perfect crumb – light and soft for BOTH of these usually heavy breads. We love it!! I have recommended it to all my fermentation group with the highest accolades. Easy to clean, delightful to use." — Lorie

Get it from The Grommet for $59.95.
10
Or a silicone bread maker
Amazon
It allows steam to move around, so your loaf of bread won't dry out while it's baking in the oven.

Promising review: "I love this. It's very easy to use and to clean. I have been trying to make fresh bread every week and this is much easier than using my dutch oven. I have been trying different recipes with this bread maker and so far all have come out great!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $21.50.
11
A four-slice toaster
Wayfair
Pop in four slices of bread at a time and make toast for the entire fam.

Promising review: "I love it! It toasts everything perfectly. You can set the first two slots for one degree of toasting and the second two slots for a lighter or darker toast. It also toasts bagels or English muffins on one side only. And it has a defrost setting that defrosts your item and then toasts it exactly as you want it." — Lana

Get it from Wayfair for $69.95 (originally $93.27, available in five colors).
12
A set of reusable baking cups
Amazon
They'll be great the next time you want to bake a batch of cupcakes without wasting paper cups.

Promising review: "These little thingies are perfect! I made some muffins with them and they came out incredibly easily with no residue on the cups at all. I didn't have to use grease or anything. These are slightly smaller than a regular cupcake pan/liner, which is actually perfect for my purposes. As others have mentioned, the cups are a bit on the flimsy side, so make sure they're on a baking sheet before you fill them because they can be difficult to transport once full." — kapplejack

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
13
An electric knife
Bed Bath & Beyond
Cutting up roast beef or turkey will be so much easier, because this small device slices meat well and comes with a cutting board and serving fork.

Promising review: "I'm so glad I got this electric knife, whether I try a super thin slice or thick, each slice is perfect. I love it." — Cindy

Get it from Bed Bath & Beyond for $49.99.
14
An adjustable rolling pin
Amazon
Determine the width you need to roll and avoid second-guessing.

Promising Review: "Can I just say where have you been all my life? I ordered this specifically so I could use to make sugar cookies. It made my cookies go so much faster for a change! I used to get out a ruler trying to figure out if I had the right thickness or if the dough was rolled even enough (which I never did get right in the past). This roller allowed to me quickly and easily roll the whole batch of sugar cookies without getting frustrated! Super easy to use and clean up was also a snap. Would recommend this to any baker out there!" — LAD

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
15
A partyclette
Amazon
Stay cozy while you host a wine night and melt delicious cheese with ease.

Promising review: "This works just as described and produces delicious cheese for melting on veggies and bread. I love how portable and small it is – that's so much of the appeal, to not need a giant apparatus for something so simple and delicious. The cheese tastes amazing, the device looks cute and the presentation is perfect to impress for dinner parties or just to use alone at home." — Em Addison

Get it from Amazon for $22.13.
16
A set of pantry organizers
Amazon
Make produce easier to find with this six-piece organization set that's fridge-friendly and fits anything from condiments to eggs!

Promising review: "I love these things so much. I just got my first apartment with my boyfriend and it looked so messy in our little fridge and now it looks really appealing and everything is easy to get to. The quality of them is so good, I’m honestly impressed they’re very sturdy and the egg holder is so cute and holds 14 eggs!" — Faith Sperry

Get the set from Amazon for $26.99.
17
A cast iron dutch oven
Target
Cook soups, stews and even bake in this big pot with handles and great heat retention.

Promising review: "I LOVE my cast iron. This pot is fantastic for all my soups and stews. It's better than a crock pot. By washing it out after each use and never using harsh stuff on it the cast iron will last forever." — Nan

Get it from Target for $44.99.
18
A nitro cold brew maker
Uncommon Goods
Skip waiting in line at the coffee shop and craft a flavorful nitro cold brew with this sleek brewer/dispenser.

Promising review: "This product is wonderful. I would buy it for every coffee lover in my life. You can mix and match flavors of coffee for a unique taste every refill. This product is meant to sit in the fridge (it's a cold brew!). My fridge isn't huge by any means but, while the coffee pot sits in the fridge, it never seems to be in my way! The coffee comes out delicious every time. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. I cant imagine a morning without a cold cup of this brew!" — Brooklyn

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $200.
19
A set of poached-egg cookers
Amazon
Get perfectly-poached eggs with these cups that'll save you cooking time if you want delicious avocado toast or protein bowls.

Promising review: "I think this is the ultimate way to poach an egg. I have tried egg rings but the eggs just keep leaking out so that was a fail. The metal poacher is a headache to clean and always comes with a four slots. What if I want to cook just one egg? Still have to use the whole thing to just cook one, and that really is not a simple way. The silicone egg poacher, it’s simple, it’s fast and silicone is safer than metal and plastic. The ring stander makes it steady for microwave cooking and in boiling water too. Just love them." — Happy cat

Get four from Amazon for $4.
20
A rotary peeler
Amazon
It comes with three different blades, so you can peel your favorite fruits and veggies with ease.

Promising Review: "I bought this to give my mother-in-law for Christmas. She is an avid baker and cook. She loved how simple it was to use and get creative in the kitchen." — Alta

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
21
A roll of reusable paper towels
Amazon
Kitchen messes are annoying, but these reusable paper towels are very absorbent and can be thrown in the washing machine after using them.

Promising review: "I use a shameful amount of paper towels and these make feel so much less wasteful! I mostly use them to cover my cat’s food while I microwave it since I don’t want it splattering all over the microwave. These work great for that. I have a tiny little bin on my kitchen counter that I put the used ones in and then transfer it to the laundry bin when full." — CH

Get them from Amazon for $7.99.
22
A countertop dough roller
Pomm US / Etsy
Turn your kitchen into a mini restaurant with this roller that'll help you form pizza crust, press pasta and so much more!

Promising review: "This item is for rolling out an already thin-ish dough and will not work well for laminating something thicker. The product itself is good quality, the service was excellent. Quick shipping and excellent customer service." — Adeline Cooke

Get it from Pomm US on Etsy for $120.
23
A fridge odor eliminator
Amazon
Funky scents don't deserve a spot in your fridge, so use this little figure to deodorize.

Promising review: "I finally found a fun container to put in my fridge and freezer that won't spill over. It makes me smile each time I see it. It's easy to use and I liked the feature that reminds you when to change out the baking soda." — RHGEDL

Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
24
A pair of professional-grade shears
Garrett Wade
Snip herbs, flowers and basically any other leafy green things in your kitchen.

Promising review: "These are simple and solid. They are heavy duty and they cut through just about anything. They will last a long time." — d.kerkhoff

Get them from Garrett Wade for $35.
25
A dishwasher-safe garlic peeler
Amazon
Place your garlic cloves in, press it down and roll for peeled garlic (no knife or cutting board required).

Promising review: "OK, this is DEFINITELY not a gimmick! Follow the instructions and this will save you time and sanity in the kitchen! Roll it with minimal pressure and it works like a champ. It also rinses very easily and dries quick. The case has holes on either end to ensure it dries completely in between uses when you toss it in a drawer. I will never hand/knife smash garlic and fight with those pesky skins sticking to everything ever again." — ThatKasper

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
26
A basting brush
Amazon
Brush butter and other ingredients onto meats, pastries and more delicious things without making a mess all over your kitchen.

Get it from Amazon for $12.89.
27
A pack of airtight silicone lids
Food 52
Safely store leftovers without using flimsy plastic wrap or sifting through your cabinet to find the right-sized container and lid.

Promising review: "These are super cute. I love the colors and they work great. The array of sizes they came in is also very handy. In fact, these are so much cuter than the other options available online that my friends decided to get the same set. If you took the time to google other silicone lids your eyes will burn. For my purposes these are perfect. Highly recommend." — DemiChang

Get a set of five from Food 52 for $40 (available in two colors).
28
A digital food thermometer
Amazon
You won't have to second-guess whether your chicken, pork chops or steaks are cooked to perfection, because this little tool will give you an accurate temperature reading.

Promising review: "This Digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer, or too hard to read. This one is small, lightweight, it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas – just three months away! I highly recommend getting several with the holidays coming up. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but, most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." — Kat29

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).
29
A collapsible popcorn popper
Amazon
Pop popcorn in this bowl, a fun alternative to the steamy paper bags you've been using this entire time.

Get it from Amazon for $14.90 (available in 22 colors).
30
An Instant Pot
Amazon
This gadget will be like your personal chef, because you can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker and more!

Promising review: "My first meal was a frozen salmon fillet and this was one of the selling points, that you can cook frozen food and it will be just fine. My problem is that I always forget to take food out of the freezer to thaw. I grabbed a frozen filet and per the directions that I found online I added water and lemon juice to the pot and sprayed the steamer rack with non stick spray. I put the filet on the rack and cooked it for four minutes. I didn't use any seasonings. The salmon was perfect and so yummy! I couldn't believe it." Debbie B.

Get it from Amazon for $61+ (available in three sizes).
31
A professional cream whipper
Amazon
Top cheesecake or iced cream with fluffy whipped cream the next time you host a holiday meal at home.

Promising Review: "I've made both regular whipped cream and coconut milk whipped cream and this charger works great. It's well worth the price if you love fresh whipped cream that takes only seconds to make!" – Aaron Ganowsky

Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in two sizes).
32
A pack of floral wine stoppers
Amazon
Seal that almost-done bottle of wine, so you can still have it with your amazing dinner the next night.

Promising review: "These work wonderfully! Best bottle stoppers I've had. Easy to put in and take out. You can lay the bottles on their side and they don't leak at all." — C K

Get a 3-pack from Amazon for $10.45.
33
And a cold brew maker
Amazon
If you love cold brew coffee, this pitcher will help you craft the perfect batch in your kitchen without a lot of effort.

Promising review: "If you LOVE iced coffee (I drink it year round regardless of the weather) then you NEED this cold brewer. I work for Starbucks and I love our cold brew. I was skeptical to make it at home but I love it more than theirs. It’s especially nice since Starbucks only brews one kind of beans for cold brew, but at home you can brew your favorite kind. Absolutely love this and it’s worth more than it costs. A must-buy for yourself or a wonderful gift for the coffee lover in your life!" — j.blaine

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Everything You Need To Make Fun Drinks At Home
shoppingcookingBakingkitchen