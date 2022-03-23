Amazon Highly rated trashcans from Umbra, Glad and Homelabs.

It can be easy to overlook the aesthetics of the most utilitarian objects in our homes. But just because something is as hardworking and practical as a kitchen trash can doesn’t mean it can’t also look good. We’re all about the melding of form and function, and these days there are are plenty of common household items that look lovely and are useful.

Picking up a fresh new trash can is an unexpectedly easy way to perk up the look and feel of your kitchen. Clean and streamlined, the ideal bin will blend into the space, not stand out like a large, stinky sore thumb. Depending on the kind of kitchen you’re working with, you want to look for a trash can that is large, keeps smells contained, and is made of sturdy materials built to last.

We’ve rounded up kitchen trash can options that include touchless tops, dual sections to separate recycling and more. The one thing all of these bins have in common? They are all wildly popular and highly rated on Amazon, so you can trust that you’re making a sound investment.