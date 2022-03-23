Shopping

The 10 Most Popular Kitchen Trash Cans On Amazon

From touchless tops to two-compartment bins, these kitchen trash cans blend form and function.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Highly rated trashcans from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Umbra-16-Gallon-Kitchen-35-inch-Commercial/dp/B07MQG9N1Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Umbra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Umbra-16-Gallon-Kitchen-35-inch-Commercial/dp/B07MQG9N1Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Umbra</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GLD-74507-Capacity-Stainless-Protection-Kitchen/dp/B07GY6G132?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Glad" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GLD-74507-Capacity-Stainless-Protection-Kitchen/dp/B07GY6G132?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Glad</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/hOmeLabs-Gallon-Automatic-Trash-Kitchen/dp/B07SX4JQYP?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Homelabs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/hOmeLabs-Gallon-Automatic-Trash-Kitchen/dp/B07SX4JQYP?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6238ab61e4b009ab92fb8ce4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Homelabs</a>.
Amazon
Highly rated trashcans from Umbra, Glad and Homelabs.

It can be easy to overlook the aesthetics of the most utilitarian objects in our homes. But just because something is as hardworking and practical as a kitchen trash can doesn’t mean it can’t also look good. We’re all about the melding of form and function, and these days there are are plenty of common household items that look lovely and are useful.

Picking up a fresh new trash can is an unexpectedly easy way to perk up the look and feel of your kitchen. Clean and streamlined, the ideal bin will blend into the space, not stand out like a large, stinky sore thumb. Depending on the kind of kitchen you’re working with, you want to look for a trash can that is large, keeps smells contained, and is made of sturdy materials built to last.

We’ve rounded up kitchen trash can options that include touchless tops, dual sections to separate recycling and more. The one thing all of these bins have in common? They are all wildly popular and highly rated on Amazon, so you can trust that you’re making a sound investment.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Simplehuman rectangular step trash can
One of Simplehuman's most popular kitchen trash cans, it features a strong steel pedal, a silent-close lid that stays open for as long as you need and a non-skid base. It's a stylish receptacle that doesn't pull visual focus in a room. It's rated 4.8 out of 5 stars with over 13,200 ratings.
$129.99.
2
Amazon
iTouchless automatic trash can
Boasting a sleek, unobtrusive design, iTouchless' 13-gallon automatic trash can features an odor-absorbing and neutralizing filter and lid lock to keep your kitchen smelling fresh and clean. The automatic lid is powered by batteries or an optional AC adaptor that is sold separately and lowers the chance of cross-contamination and makes for easy, mess-free trash disposal. An incredibly popular option on Amazon, this can has 4.4 out of 5 stars and almost 55,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $80.10.
3
Amazon
Glad stainless steel step trash can
Glad's 13-gallon stainless steel can has special technology to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria, making it ideal for those with sensitive noses. It also has a rear bag compartment so you can store extra bags right behind the trash. It's also fingerprint- and smudge-resistant, and has a quiet closing lid. This bin has 4.8 out of 5 stars and 12,700 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
4
Amazon
Rubbermaid classic step trash can
If you prefer a plastic bin, this Rubbermaid can is a classic. It has a stainless step pedal and interlock technology to keep it sealed tightly and prevent smells from escaping. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and over 12,100 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
5
Amazon
Amazon Basics manual trash can
Get one of these wildly popular and durable 13-gallon stainless steel cans in your kitchen. It features a manual foot lever, a soft-close lid, and it's smudge- and fingerprint-resistant. The interior is easy to clean, and designed to make it simple to replace bags and dispose of waste. It's rated 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 21,100 ratings.
$112.49.
6
Amazon
Songmics dual trash can
Dispose of your recycling alongside your trash with this stylish 6-gallon step bin. It has two separate easy-to-clean removable buckets, hinged lids, handles and a soft, quiet closure. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and over 11,400 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $154.28.
7
Amazon
Umbra Venti swing top trash can
Keep things simple with Umbra's classic swing top 16.5 gallon can — a low-maintenance bin with a streamlined, modern vibe. You can use both 20- or 30-gallon garbage bags, depending on what you have or need. It's rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, with over 12,500 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $50.
8
Amazon
Ninestars DZT-50-9 motion sensor trash can
Perfect for homes with little ones, this bin has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel base as well as a water-resistant infrared motion sensor that prevents accidental spills from damaging the unit. It seals in smells, prevents cross-contamination and looks good while doing it. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 11,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $79.56.
9
Amazon
U-Eway wooden trash cabinet
We love a multitasking item, and this wood cabinet features a tilt-out trash bin that saves space and keeps waste hidden. The waterproof surface is easy to clean and strong enough to hold kitchen appliances like microwaves, mixers, blenders and coffee machines. Available in three different colors to match your kitchen design, it has 4.3 out of 5 stars with over 1,150 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $138.95.
10
Amazon
Homelabs motion-activated trash can
This no-touch 13-gallon trash bin from Homelabs uses infrared technology to open and close the butterfly lid. The slim, low-profile design is perfect for small spaces and can be tucked under countertops since the split doors provide better clearance for low spaces. It is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars with almost 3,800 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
An iconic stand mixer

Every Kitchen Item You Need To Add To Your Wedding Registry

shoppingAmazonhomekitchentrash

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I’m A Software Engineer.

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Parenting

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having ‘The Talk’ With Their Kids

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Food & Drink

With Meat Prices Rising, Here Are 6 Cheaper Proteins To Buy Right Now

Home & Living

Another New Scammer Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Shopping

11 Items That Make It Way Easier To Exercise While Having Your Period

Shopping

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With These Must-Have Milk Steamers And Frothers

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

This $10 Cleaning Kit Will Finally Get All The Gunk Out Of Your AirPods

Shopping

45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

Food & Drink

This Investor Left Wall Street To Make Life Better For People With Food Allergies

Shopping

If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

Shopping

Here's Everything You Need To Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Food & Drink

I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Relationships

What's The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Parenting

8 Questions Kids Are Asking About War And How To Answer Them

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life