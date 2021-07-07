23 Things To Buy When You Finally Decide To Update Your Kitchen

If you’re reading this right now, it probably means you’ve realized that it’s time to make your kitchen a little better. But if you don’t have thousands to spend on a total redo, it’s okay. You can upgrade your kitchen with just a few clicks of a button, whether that means adding a new appliance, cleaning product or even a renovation kit to easily transform its appearance. Here are 23 great products that will get you started.
1
A cabinet paint kit
2
An acrylic block and 17-piece set of sleek black knives
3
A panini press
4
A Nespresso Vertuo
5
A set of five stainless-steel mixing bowls
6
A granite countertop paint kit
7
Some peel-and-stick faux gel tile backsplash
8
A rapid egg cooker
9
A four-in-one 12-speed immersion blender
10
A pendant lighting conversion kit
11
An automatic can opener
12
A set of replacement drawer handles
13
This mountable jar opener
14
An electric indoor grill
15
This heavy-duty juicer
16
A sink caddy
17
An under-cabinet drawer
18
Some cute decals
19
This 12-piece cookware set
20
An anti-fatigue mat
21
An Aerogarden
22
A sous vide cooker
23
A plant-based cleaner
