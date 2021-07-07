HuffPost Finds

23 Things To Buy When You Finally Decide To Update Your Kitchen

Appliances and tools that'll make you feel like your kitchen just has it all.

If you’re reading this right now, it probably means you’ve realized that it’s time to make your kitchen a little better. But if you don’t have thousands to spend on a total redo, it’s okay. You can upgrade your kitchen with just a few clicks of a button, whether that means adding a new appliance, cleaning product or even a renovation kit to easily transform its appearance. Here are 23 great products that will get you started.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A cabinet paint kit
Amazon
If you're sick of looking at tired brown drawers in your kitchen, it's time for a (much more affordable) remodel. It doesn't even require stripping, priming, top coat or sealer, and there's no need to remove your cabinet doors. The kit comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers and an angled paint brush.

Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing. Did take more than one coat though. My cabinets were bare wood and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium-sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas so I went over it again. The project ideally does take one day like the promotion video says, but one day as in 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend EVERYONE to purchase this and give your cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood and it can be refinished." — Brandon Moronta

Get it from Amazon for $69.95.
2
An acrylic block and 17-piece set of sleek black knives
Amazon
This will make your kitchen look like a pro chef cooks in it. Plus, the knives are sharp and sturdy and have a nonstick coating on the blades. The set comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.

Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" — Sadie Allen

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
3
A panini press
Amazon
Don't be surprised when this completely changes the way you make sandwiches in the kitchen. Get ready to only have ham and cheese sandwiches with crispy, golden brown ridges and gooey, thoroughly-heated ingredients.

Promising review: "It is quite compact but can easily do two panini sandwiches. Easy to clean. Cooks the paninis nicely. No temperature control, but I don’t need it for most sandwiches. Great value for the price!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $32.29+ (available in two colors).
4
A Nespresso Vertuo
Amazon
You can whip up delicious, cafe-style cappuccinos right from your kitchen countertop — this thing also comes with a milk frother. It's also compact enough to not take up too much space, and as a bonus, it'll eventually save you lots of money since you'll be making all your coffees at home.

Promising review: "We are impressed! I am on my second cappuccino as I write this review. The coffee is rich, creamy and so flavorful! The machine is very easy to use, convenient, and gives you an aromatic and very delicious cup of coffee in just a couple of minutes. It's a great value too. Each cup of coffee costs less than a dollar, saving you money over the competition! The milk frother is wonderful addition. Works great and adds depth and creaminess to your coffee! I just love this machine!" — Renee Beckman

Get it from Amazon for $232.95 (available in five colors/finishes and six styles).
5
A set of five stainless-steel mixing bowls
Amazon
It's time to swap out the bowls you've had for 20 years with this sleek set. These bowls even have silicone non-stick bottoms to prevent them from sliding around while you toss a pasta salad or whisk eggs. Plus, they also come with lids.

Promising review: "A VERY outstanding set of bowls. They are built to last a long, long time, very attractive stainless steel, inside measurements and a protective bottom to save your countertops. Very well though out, great sealing lids. I gave 4 stars for weight but that is a good thing!!!! These bowls are heavy duty and the 4-star rating is deceiving because these are not cheap, thinly made.... they are sturdy and robust!!!" — Richard A. Norman

Get a set of five from Amazon for $28.99.
6
A granite countertop paint kit
Amazon
Give your countertops a beautiful faux granite look that'll make your space feel super chic and modern. The best part is, you won't have to spend a fortune to totally replace your countertops.

Promising review: "I found out about this kit a few weeks ago. I redid my mother's countertops first and was so pleased with the results, I bought a second kit and did mine this weekend. I am not a crafty person, so if I can do it, anyone can. Just be sure you follow the step-by-step instructions on the included DVD. They came out great!" — Sarah W. Fallon

Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in four colors).
7
Some peel-and-stick faux gel tile backsplash
Amazon
It'll give a new look that's so chic you might wonder if it's really the same dull kitchen you've had for years. The peel-and-stick backsplash is also mold-, heat- and moisture-resistant.

Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" — Hope Consilvio

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $32.98.
8
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
With this, you can make hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs to your heart's content (and make them perfectly every time). It's sure to make your kitchen feel egg-cellent. Just fill it with water, add up to six eggs and turn it on. When the eggs are done, it'll automatically shut off. The removable parts are also dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I don't like watching my pot to find out when the water starts boiling, so I bought this. It delivers perfect eggs by steaming them until the water placed in the device has evaporated. The exact amount of water is added to the cooker before it steams the eggs — there is a measuring line on the plastic cup that comes with the device. Next to each measuring line are the following words: 'hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, etc.' Fill the cup with water to the line for the egg type you want, and then add the water to the device. Then simply puncture each egg with a spike that is attached to the measuring cup, place the eggs in the device with the hole on top (duh). You close it, press the button on front and walk away. When an alarm sounds, it turns off automatically. Your eggs are done. No need to watch water boil. No need for daily cleaning. It's quite small. Love this thing. For the price, what's not to like?" — SunscreenAl

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
9
A four-in-one 12-speed immersion blender
Amazon
Expedite the process of making soups, sauces, smoothies or milkshakes with this handy gadget. No hard feelings, blenders, but this thing is super compact and won't take up much counter space. It also comes with a mixing beaker, food processor and a whisk attachment, too.

Promising Review: "This is my first immersion blender, and I wish I had purchased it sooner! I'm loving this, especially for smoothies. Plus, I can cook faster because I have help chopping veggies and garlic and onions, you name it. I live in a small place, so I don't really have room for a full-size blender, and this is perfect and easy to tuck away." — Marlowe Primack

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors).
10
A pendant lighting conversion kit
Amazon
Use this to add a gorgeous modern twist to your kitchen while also adding a pop of color (if that's your jam). Remember! This is just a conversion kit, and pendant lights aren't included.

Promising review: "As a new homeowner, I am learning things as I go along. I bought a condo that has very outdated recessed light fixtures (not to mention CFL bulbs!). I bought my pendant lighting before I realized I can't just easily change them within an hour. Thankfully, after watching YouTube tutorials, it led me to this amazing product and I was able to install my pendant lights without having to pay an electrician hundreds of dollars to do it for me!" — Erika B.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $32.68+ (also available in packs of three and six).
11
An automatic can opener
Amazon
You need this if your current manual can opener is a little finicky and for some reason, you can never get it to work properly without the fear of accidentally slicing your finger.

Promising Review: "My wife has some hand issues and was really struggling to open cans with a traditional hand opener. When we got this, I was concerned about the short power cord — UNTIL I REALIZED the cord is HIDDEN inside the case. Just PULL it out however far you need it. D'oh! Sure, it's in the manual but who reads those, eh? Anyway, my wife LOVES this thing, and it works perfectly every time. A+++." — UW85

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
12
A set of replacement drawer handles
Amazon
It may seem like a small change, but replacing your cabinet handles will make you feel like you've got a whole new kitchen. Plus, if you've had a few too many broken or loose cabinet handles, these new ones'll save the day!

Promising review: "These handles are great! I love the look of the cup drawer handles but did not want to spend $5/handle at the big box home improvement store. At this price for 10, you cannot beat the price of these — I did have to purchase longer screws in order to install them though. Otherwise, this is a great product!" — Nelly and her Nerd

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $27.95.
13
This mountable jar opener
Amazon
Put an end to your days of struggling for 10 minutes to open one dang pickle jar. This baby'll open up like 15 pickle jars in that time. It'll also work on everything from tiny nail polish bottles to super-wide jar covers.

Promising review: "I bought this last year and have used it many times on many different lids, even use it to open gallon milk jugs when those pesky plastic attachments just won't seem to give. I haven't found anything I try that it won't open for me. No more banging on the counter, just hold it under my cabinet and slid it in the V-shaped opening, give it a little twist to open, hardly any effort at all. It was easy to attach under the cabinet, I put mine so the wide opening faces forward. I personally think every house should have one of these." — Addie

Get it from Amazon for $14.25.
14
An electric indoor grill
Amazon
No matter what the weather is like outside, you can enjoy mouthwatering, perfectly charred burgers, veggies and meats 365 days a year.

Promising review: "Seriously, I love this grill. I recently moved into the city and can't use my grill so thought I'd give this a try. Man, it's amazing how well this works considering what it is and what it costs. I really can't see why anyone would have ANYTHING negative to say about it. The first two meals I cooked on it looked fantastic and tasted even better. Seriously, if you've been on the fence about this grill, get off and just buy it. You won't be disappointed." — AdventureChuck

Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in five styles).
15
This heavy-duty juicer
Amazon
You can put all those fruits and veggies to good use before they go bad — and have delicious, fresh juice stocked into your refrigerator at all times.

Promising review: "I've been caught by the juicing bug, and I looked into which ones had the best performance. This one has been great, and I've already made several gallons of juice from it in only a couple of days. It's relatively simple to dismantle and clean, plus it's dishwasher-safe, so you can get it especially clean if you want to. I'm glad we went with the Breville. I can't think of anything about it that I would change. The base is solid, the whole mechanism snaps together tightly with the metal bar. The separation of juice from the pulp during operation is very efficient. Most of the pulp leftover is dry, so you know you're getting your money's worth out of the produce you put into it." — D. Villella

Get it from Amazon for $149.95.
16
A sink caddy
Amazon
Keep your favorite scrubbing tools handy and in one neat place instead of strewn all over the sink. This caddy even has a handy drip tray so you can empty out any moisture.

Promising review: "I love all OXO products and am also happy with this purchase. I place my dish sponges in this and there is enough room for a brush as well. I like also the vent insert which keeps the sponges separate. The compartment at the bottom is a great idea in the design to allow for emptying water rather than letting it pool at the bottom. It is a separate compartment which is of clear plastic and allows you to visibly see if it needs emptying. Great product. Very satisfied." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two finishes and with a bottle brush or dish brush).
17
An under-cabinet drawer
Amazon
The shelf on top means you can double up on your storage space — especially if you have reaaaally small cabinets.

Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" — Brad J. Leahy

Get it on Amazon for $21.22 (available in two colors).
18
Some cute decals
Amazon
Stick these to the inside of your cabinet (with some Command hooks) for an adorable and genius way to maximize storage space and give yourself quick references for conversions (no need to keep your phone nearby to google those conversions).

Promising review: "Put them on my cabinet and my friends/relatives think I am a genius! So handy, just open the door and there they are, no thinking involved! Don't know that my baking taste will be any better but I can't blame it on incorrect measurements anymore!" — Toady

Get the set from Amazon for $13.99.
19
This 12-piece cookware set
Amazon
If you've had your current set for well over 15 years, you're in dire need of replacements for your nonstick favorites. This set is also dishwasher-safe and includes two frying pans, a saucepan with a lid, a Dutch oven with a lid, a stainless-steel steamer basket, a sauté pan with a lid, a griddle pan, a bamboo spoon and a bamboo turner.

Promising review: "This set of cookware is so chic looking! The pan sides and bottoms are red as well as the rubber handles. You can pick them up without a potholder. They have holes if you want to hang them from a pot rack. All the pots and pans you need are in this set. The nonstick coating really is nonstick. Foods clean off easily. It comes with a steamer pan and wooden utensils as well. I only use silicone utensils in my nonstick cookware. It really helps to protect the surface. These say you can put them in the dishwasher. I hand wash them to help protect the nonstick surface. We have very hard water and it tends to destroy the finish. These heat up quickly. They aren't real heavy either. Really, really nice cookware." — Deborah Price

Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful Collection on Amazon for $86.95+ (available in three colors).
20
An anti-fatigue mat
Amazon
Use this to keep your feet comfy while you're standing for prolonged periods of time. It's perfect if you've got a huuuuuge pile of dishes to wash and dry, and you'll be standing by the sink for a while, or if you'll need to stay comfortable by the counter while you meal prep for the week.

Promising review: "I bought one for the kitchen sink area; it was so comfortable I purchased a second one a week later for the stove area. These mats ARE THE BEST. They stay in place, clean up with just a damp cloth, do not smell nor are they sticky after a little use. I find I love standing on them (not necessarily because I like to do dishes) but because they are so comfortable. I truly believe that for the price you can not match these mats for their comfort. And they do have tapered edges so no tripping or stumbling over them. They are heavy and well-made and do not slip at all. If you know an elderly person who stands by the sink, stove or even at the bathroom sink for any length of time, this would make not only a great gift but a great surprise gift once they realize what it does for them." — PJH

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six sizes and 11 colors).
21
An Aerogarden
Amazon
Not only will it look super sleek on your countertop, but it'll give you quick and direct access to fresh herbs in your kitchen without having to start your own outdoor garden.
It includes nine pods with basil (two), Thai basil, curly parsley, Italian parsley, thyme, chives, dill, and mint.

Promising review: "We have really enjoyed growing our herbs with the AeroGarden bounty basic. Set up took 'basil'-cally five minutes, and our herbs were sprouting in no 'thyme.' We have never had a garden of our own, so it has been a big 'dill' watching our herbs grow. The size is great for our medium size kitchen. It fits like it was 'mint' to be! In all seriousness the AeroGarden has been a treat to have. It’s amazing how easy it was to set up, maintain with the digital reminders, and watch the herbs grow quickly!" — JJ

Get it from Amazon for $269.20+ (available in four colors/styles).
22
A sous vide cooker
Amazon
This might put all your pots and pans to shame when it helps you make a perfectly cooked steak fancily and right from your phone! Yup, you can connect this to your phone via Bluetooth so you can select how well done you want your food, and let the gadget cook it to your heart's desire.

Promising review: "Did quite a bit of research regarding sous vide devices and was nervous purchasing any one of them — but I got a real winner with the Joule! The software app is a snap to work with and the unit has really delivered! So far I've cooked steak, chicken, pork, and salmon with the Joule and everything has come out better than ever! Cooking salmon with the Joule is just the BEST — you'll never overcook fish again! We have been using the unit two to three times a week and look forward to expanding our cooking experience." — CoastalRick

Get it from Amazon for $199.95.
23
A plant-based cleaner
Amazon
This will breathe new life into your stainless steel appliances marred by streaks, marks and fingerprints.

Promising review: "If you have a Sub-Zero fridge, you know the struggle is real when it comes to keeping it clean. It's a different type of stainless steel and shows all product residue. Then I found this stuff. Oh wow! A few seconds of polishing and it looks amazing!! it has never looked this good, this shiny, and this clean! Best product ever!" — Katerina

Get the cleanser and polish from Amazon for $16.95.
