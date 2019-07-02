HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

arinahabich via Getty Images KitchenAid stand mixers, hand mixers, coffee makers, mixer attachments and more are on sale at Walmart right now.

We’re still a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day on July 15 and 16, but that doesn’t mean the competition for the biggest and best deals hasn’t already begun.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, you’re living in a buyer’s market ― right now, pretty much everything from KitchenAid is up to 40% off at Walmart right now.

We’ve spotted KitchenAid stand mixers, their attachments, hand mixers, toasters and even coffee grinders that are marked down right now. It’s the perfect time to snag the KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment on the cheap to use on hot summer weekends, or the spiralizer attachment for all those zoodles recipes you’ve been stowing away.

Below, we’ve pulled out 17 of what we believe are the best deals on KitchenAid items at Walmart right now. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below: