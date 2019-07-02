Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

KitchenAid Mixers And Attachments Are On Sale At Walmart Right Now

The Prime Day competition is on.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

KitchenAid stand mixers, hand mixers, coffee makers, mixer attachments and more are on sale at Walmart right now.&nbsp;
We’re still a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day on July 15 and 16, but that doesn’t mean the competition for the biggest and best deals hasn’t already begun.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, you’re living in a buyer’s market ― right now, pretty much everything from KitchenAid is up to 40% off at Walmart right now.

We’ve spotted KitchenAid stand mixers, their attachments, hand mixers, toasters and even coffee grinders that are marked down right now. It’s the perfect time to snag the KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment on the cheap to use on hot summer weekends, or the spiralizer attachment for all those zoodles recipes you’ve been stowing away.

Below, we’ve pulled out 17 of what we believe are the best deals on KitchenAid items at Walmart right now. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer
Walmart
Normally $260, on sale for $199. Get it here.
2
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer With Glass Bowl
Walmart
Normally $430, on sale for $249. Get it here.
3
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Walmart
Normally $430, on sale for $280. Get it here.
4
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment
Walmart
Normally $200, on sale for $140. Get it here.
5
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer & Shredder Attachment
Walmart
Normally $50, on sale for $40. Get it here.
6
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor
Walmart
Normally $50, on sale for $35. Get it here.
7
KitchenAid 5-Blade Core & Slice Spiraliezr With Peel Attachment
Walmart
Normally $100, on sale for $75. Get it here.
8
KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder
Walmart
Normally $30, on sale for $23. Get it here.
9
Whirlpool KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Walmart
Normally $80, on sale for $60. Get it here.
10
KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender
Walmart
Normally $50, on sale for $35. Get it here.
11
KitchenAid Metal Grain Mill Attachment
Walmart
Normally $150, on sale for $110. Get it here.
12
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Walmart
Normally $50, on sale for $35. Get it here.
13
KitchenAid Citrus Juicer
Walmart
Normally $35, on sale for $25. Get it here.
14
KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender
Walmart
Normally $130, on sale for $100 (select colors). Get it here.
15
KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment
Walmart
Normally $50, on sale for $40. Get it here.
16
KitchenAid 2-Slice Toaster
Walmart
Normally $50, on sale for $35. Get it here.
17
KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker With One-Touch Brewing
Walmart
Normally $120, on sale for $85. Get it here.

