A call to home chefs and those who hate cooking alike: put down your knives and cutting boards. It’s time to save your wrists and embrace the food processor life. But not an enormous and expensive food processor — it’s time to grab the perfectly petite, 3.5-cup KitchenAid countertop food chopper, which is currently on sale for $44.99.
Whether you’re making a chunky salsa, a silky sauce or your favorite spread, this little contraption will help you ensure you achieve the perfect texture. It runs with two speeds and has a pulse option for both coarse or fine results, as well as incorporating liquid ingredients into dressings and sauces.
The stainless steel blade lets you chop or puree your ingredients with ease and the compact size probably won’t take up your whole counter top. The simple wrap cord keeps the machine neat while it’s not in use and the work bowl, lid and blade are all dishwasher safe.
Ideal for solo chefs or smaller kitchens, it weights just under three pounds making it easy to move around and reviewers say it mixes enough food for a smaller family or folks that live alone.
This useful tool makes for a fantastic addition to your own kitchen and also is a great gift for anyone with a new home, a smaller kitchen or who deserves a little extra ease in the kitchen.
Promising reviews:
“I love the size and convenience of a smaller food chopper. I got it to make a chicken salad recipe and it was perfect - rather than getting out my large bulky food processor - I just used this. It’s powerful and easy to clean. The ice blue color is very attractive. I would recommend it.” — Deborah J. Thompson
“My new favorite kitchen gadget. I no longer chop garlic or ginger with a knife, I make fantastic hummus with this chopper and it’s small enough that it can sit out without taking up much space. Fantastic.” — Sara F
“I just love this little food chopper/blender. It doesn’t take up space. Works perfectly and fast. Amazing that such a little thing can make life easier. Making Hollandaise will be soooo easy.” — Kathleen
“Did a lot of research on these, and this one lives up to its high ratings. Very powerful, reasonably quiet, very easy to disassemble and clean, and the 3.5 cup capacity is great. Excellent product.” — George Santayana
“This is my second purchase and I love it. It makes food prep so much easier and I don’t have to go through the ordeal of chopping onions again. I had the bigger size before and it was a little too big and bulky for me, this one is just the perfect size.” — Tat