HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been searching for a low-maintenance mixer for all of your baking needs, the KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer is 42% off at Target right now.

Advertisement

Sure, there are multiple KitchenAid mixers on the market, but this one is preferred by professionals because of its bowl-lift style. This design features a stationary head and uses a lever to raise and lower the bowl for mixing or adding all of your ingredients.

This mixer has 67 touch points around the bowl to thoroughly combine ingredients, plus 10 speeds for whipping cream, kneading dough, mixing cake batter and pretty much anything else your recipe calls for.