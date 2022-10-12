Shopping
KitchenAid’s Professional Stand Mixer Is Over 30% Off At Target

Whether you want a 5-quart stand mixer or a mini 3.5-quart version, there's a big deal waiting for you if you hurry.

The <a href="https://www.target.com/p/kitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x/-/A-15840495" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345c423e4b03e8038ce3d2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.target.com/p/kitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x/-/A-15840495" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer </a>in (left to right) matte black, red, ice blue and silver (also available in shiny black).
FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If you’re perusing Amazon’s two-day Prime Early Access sale for a great deal on a KitchenAid stand mixer, you’ll find one (more on that below) — but you may find an even better one over at Target. TLDR: Target has the full-size version for 33% off, and Amazon has the mini version for 32% off.

Let’s talk about Target’s sale first: The KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer, which has more than 5,000 5-star reviews, is 33% off right now, valid through Oct. 15. Originally $449.99, it’s now $299.99, making it a perfect gift to snag early, whether it’s for yourself or someone else.

$299.99 at Target (originally $449.99)

Coveted by home cooks everywhere, you’d be hard-pressed to find a wedding registry without one on it. (Pro tip: You don’t have to wait for a mate. Just buy the stand mixer!) It can knead bread dough, whip up fluffy whipped cream, mix up cookie batter and so much more. But stand mixers don’t come cheap, so now’s the time to score one on a big discount.

What’s special about this model from Target? It’s got a large, 5-quart stainless steel bowl that you lift up off the countertop with a crank (as opposed to models that tilt). The bowl is dishwasher safe, the machine operates on 10 speeds and it includes a coated flat beater, a power-knead spiral dough hook and a 6-wire whip.

Still interested in the model that Amazon has for sale? It’s the mini version! The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus tilt-head mixer has a 3.5-quart bowl, a tilt-head design and comes with the same three attachments as Target’s version ― a flex edge beater, a coated dough hook and a six-wire whip. Originally $379.99, it’s $259.99 until Oct. 12, which is 32% off.

The<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NNYZ6CM?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6345c423e4b03e8038ce3d2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345c423e4b03e8038ce3d2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NNYZ6CM?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6345c423e4b03e8038ce3d2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6"> KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer </a>in (left to right) candy apple red, white and hot sauce (available in eight colors).
$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.99)

Now what are you waiting for? Choose your fighter in the battle of the stand mixers.

