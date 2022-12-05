The KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer Is On Sale Right Now At Target

Get the splurge-worthy kitchen device for 38% off in select colors until Thursday, December 8.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638e08e6e4b0214ec981c0dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x%2F-%2FA-15840495" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638e08e6e4b0214ec981c0dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638e08e6e4b0214ec981c0dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x%2F-%2FA-15840495" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer</a>
Target
KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to find the perfect gift for the baking aficionado in your life. Whether they’ve perfected their signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or recently taken up bread-making, there’s one gift that’s sure to be a hit: a KitchenAid professional stand mixer. One popular model is currently on sale at Target for just $279.99 until this Thursday, Dec. 8.

Sure, there are multiple KitchenAid mixers on the market, but this one is preferred for its bowl-lift style by professionals including HuffPost’s Head of Life, Kristen Aiken.

“As someone who uses my stand mixer regularly, the bowl-lift design of this model is an absolute necessity,” she said. “If you’re making recipes that require the constant addition of ingredients (think eggs, flour, milk, sugar), you need lots of headspace to pour in the ingredients. The crank handle allows you to lift the bowl up and down, giving you plenty of space to dump things in without creating a huge mess.”

$279.99 at Target (originally $449.99)

This mixer has 67 touch points (places where the whisk or beater physically contacts the inside of the bowl) to thoroughly combine ingredients, plus 10 speeds for whipping cream, kneading dough, mixing cake batter and pretty much anything else your recipe calls for.

Classic colors including black, silver and ice blue are currently in stock and available to ship. And if you need a little extra push to become your baking fanatic’s favorite gift-giver, let these glowing reviews sway you:

“This thing is great. Mixes everything so easily and I barely have to keep an eye on it while it works. Everything attaches and detaches easily and clean up is honestly a breeze! Absolutely recommend!” — Kelli

“Bought this for my wife for her birthday after years of discussing it. We’ve always passed because we thought we wouldn’t really use it, but we’ve used it twice in the week we’ve had it and love it. Now we’re just sorry we didn’t buy one sooner.” — AC

“I use my mixer for many things not just making cakes, cookies, bread,…I have attachments that grind and slice…I really like buying a chuck roast and grinding my own beef; also the slice attachment slices beautiful especially when you need super thin slices. It’s a great helper in the kitchen.” — Gil/Bet

