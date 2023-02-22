The KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re an avid baker or looking for a new kitchen hobby to take up, one appliance that’s sure to elevate your desserts and dishes is a stand mixer. But not just any stand mixer — the KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer, which just so happens to be on sale at Target for 38% off right now.
Sure, there are multiple KitchenAid mixers on the market, but this one is preferred by professionals because of its bowl-lift style, and it has over 6,000 five-star reviews to support its superiority. This design features a stationary head and uses a lever to raise and lower the bowl for mixing or adding all of your ingredients.
This mixer has 67 touch points around the bowl to thoroughly combine ingredients, plus 10 speeds for whipping cream, kneading dough, mixing cake batter and pretty much anything else your recipe calls for.
Keep in mind that only the red and ice blue colors are available for shipping.
And if you need a little more convincing to take a step toward upgrading your baking and cooking, let these glowing reviews from Target buyers persuade you:
“I finally broke down and bought this after months of debating and boy am I glad I did! I was pushing my classic plus with my large batches and the professional 5 goes through them with ease! As a large family mama I am constantly baking, whether it is pizza, bread, pasta cake, or cookies I need a workhorse and this is it!! It’s s like a small Bakery here, Lol.” — mamac7
“Finally decided to upgrade my 20+ year old KitchenAid mixer to this larger model and could not be happier with my decision - works like a charm and I expect it to last just as long. Great color selections and works with my existing attachments I’ve accumulated over the years. Highly recommend!” — msn2215
“I have a small bakery and this is just the perfect mixer. The whisk gets lower than most mixers so making a small batch of anything with meringue takes half the time. It’s sturdy and ease to use and clean. I’m in love!” — Nic