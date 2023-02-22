The KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

“I finally broke down and bought this after months of debating and boy am I glad I did! I was pushing my classic plus with my large batches and the professional 5 goes through them with ease! As a large family mama I am constantly baking, whether it is pizza, bread, pasta cake, or cookies I need a workhorse and this is it!! It’s s like a small Bakery here, Lol.” — mamac7

“Finally decided to upgrade my 20+ year old KitchenAid mixer to this larger model and could not be happier with my decision - works like a charm and I expect it to last just as long. Great color selections and works with my existing attachments I’ve accumulated over the years. Highly recommend!” — msn2215

“I have a small bakery and this is just the perfect mixer. The whisk gets lower than most mixers so making a small batch of anything with meringue takes half the time. It’s sturdy and ease to use and clean. I’m in love!” — Nic