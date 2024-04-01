HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve been searching for a low-maintenance mixer for all of your baking needs, the KitchenAid tilt-head 5.5-quart stand mixer is 29% off right now at Target.
Whether you’re shaping up your own kitchen or looking to treat someone to a KitchenAid, this on-sale model is preferred by professionals as it features a three-point locking bowl, giving you extra stability when making heavier or denser mixes and doughs. It has 11 different speeds, giving you half-speed options and extra power to knead or shred.
It’s available in sleek silver, classic red, cool ice and black matte colors.
Grab your KitchenAid stand mixer now while it’s on sale out what Target reviewers have to say:
“The color is amazing but more importantly it works great. I never had one before and absolutely love it!” — Tracey
“Bought for my daughter for her college graduation. She absolutely loves it! Uses it to shred pulled pork, make cookie dough, etc! So easy to use and clean afterwards!” — Harlyandme
“This mixer has significantly cut down the time it takes to complete the mixing process. This is my first time investing in a nice stand mixer and the first couple of uses has already surpassed any mixing tool I’ve used in the past. I love this machine, I’m very happy with my purchase, and found any questions I had about the mixer easy to find on the KitchenAid website. I can’t recommend this product enough” — RaymondJames
“This is an amazing mixer! Very powerful, mixed dough perfectly. I also like that is isn’t very loud. I recommend this 100% .” — Foolish Granny