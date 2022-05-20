Shopping

The Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Models To Get For Your Kitchen

Give that tired mixing arm a break.

On Assignment For HuffPost

There’s a lot to love about a KitchenAid stand mixer, the must-have wedding registry item for anyone who’s even dreamed of getting married. When we think about kitchen appliances that can do just about anything, the KitchenAid is right up there with the Instant Pot. Sure, you can use your KitchenAid to make homemade batters and doughs without totally wearing out your arm, but that’s not all the mighty stand mixer can do.

It can also be the vehicle for homemade pasta or ice cream, and you can use it to quickly shred different types of meats ― there’s an attachment for pretty much anything. Long story short: If you’re privileged enough to have the counter or storage space, a KitchenAid stand mixer, though pricey, is an excellent investment, since it will make the majority of your kitchen ventures easier and bring more delicious home-cooked food into your life. Here are the best options to choose from.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
As the name implies, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a classic. It features 10 different speeds that will allow you to mix and knead your ingredients with ease, and it has 10 optional attachments like food grinders and pasta makers — but it’s important to note that these are sold separately. With a 4.5-quarter durable steel bowl, you can mix up to eight dozen (!) cookies in this stand mixer, and tilt-head design gives you easy access to the bowl.
$299 at Walmart
2
Walmart
KitchenAid Artisan Series
Here’s where things get really fancy: The KitchenAid Artisan Series, which is available in 24 different colors, uses a five-quart stainless steel bowl with 59 different touch points for your best mixing experience ever. The bowl is dishwasher safe, and allows you to take your cookie load from eight dozen to nine dozen. Like the classic, there are 10 attachments available, but they are sold separately. This features a tilt head.
$439 at Walmart
3
Walmart
KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer
If you fancy yourself a professional (or don't love the tilt-head style), the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series, which is available in five different colors and uses a five-quart dishwasher safe bowl, gives you the ability to lift the bowl up and down (rather than tilting it), which is great for kneading tough dough.
$349.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
KitchenAid Artisan Mini
Sometimes you don’t feel like baking nine batches of cookies — or maybe you just don’t have the space for a KitchenAid that will do this for you. In that case, a smaller version of the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, which uses a 3.5-quart dishwasher safe bowl, might be a better option for you. The mini does everything the KitchenAid Artisan does—it’s just a little smaller and lighter.
$329.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Don’t knock the knockoff
Ideally, we would all be able to afford a KitchenAid stand mixer. But let’s be real: They get pricey! If a KitchenAid is out of your price range, try the Homcom stand mixer which has six adjustable levels, one dough hook, and a six-quart bowl. Is it as fancy as the KitchenAid? Not exactly, but it will still get the job done in a pinch.
$94.49 at Walmart
