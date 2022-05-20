There’s a lot to love about a KitchenAid stand mixer, the must-have wedding registry item for anyone who’s even dreamed of getting married. When we think about kitchen appliances that can do just about anything, the KitchenAid is right up there with the Instant Pot. Sure, you can use your KitchenAid to make homemade batters and doughs without totally wearing out your arm, but that’s not all the mighty stand mixer can do.

It can also be the vehicle for homemade pasta or ice cream, and you can use it to quickly shred different types of meats ― there’s an attachment for pretty much anything. Long story short: If you’re privileged enough to have the counter or storage space, a KitchenAid stand mixer, though pricey, is an excellent investment, since it will make the majority of your kitchen ventures easier and bring more delicious home-cooked food into your life. Here are the best options to choose from.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

