'The Grossest Thing I've Ever Seen': Vet Pulls Nightmare Out Of Kitten's Nose

A kitten’s sneezing problem turned out to be more than just feline allergies.

The poor cat, who was brought into the Animal Care East veterinary hospital in Winterville, N.C., had something far worse up its swollen nostril. Specifically, a parasite called a Cuterebra botfly larva. Or, as the unnamed veterinarian in the footage described it: “This is the grossest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The vet told Newsflare that the parasites are usually about a centimeter long and found in the skin. This was not only much bigger but stuck up the cat’s nose.

The kitten is doing much better now.