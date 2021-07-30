Princess Diana’s Niece Is A Fashionista In Her Own Right

Many brides choose a showstopping gown for their wedding festivities. Kitty Spencer chose five.

Princess Diana’s niece reportedly wore five different custom Dolce & Gabbana dresses to celebrate her marriage to 61-year-old South African-British multimillionaire businessman Michael Lewis. The couple tied the knot at the Villa Aldobrandini in the province of Rome on July 24.

Spencer’s main gown was a lacy Victorian-inspired number with long sleeves. Perhaps in a nod to her late aunt, the dress also featured an epic train and long veil.

Dolce & Gabbana designed each dress for the festivities, which took place over three days. Spencer’s other stunning gowns included a baby-blue tulle dress with a cape and cross-stitched flowers for the welcome dinner, and a hand-painted double silk organza piece embellished with florals and crystals, nicknamed the “Garden Dress.”

Video footage from the events also shows a shimmery gold reception number and another white lace gown adorned with flowers.

Spencer is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken.

Born in 1990, she is the eldest of the earl’s seven children, but will not inherit the title or family estates due to the succession of the Earldom of Spencer, which still recognizes firstborn males. Her younger brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is heir apparent.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Viscount Althorp and his wife, Victoria, with their baby daughter, Kitty Eleanor Spencer, who was born on Dec. 28, 1990, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Mathieu Polak via Getty Images The Spencers with their daughters, Kitty and twins Eliza and Amelia, at a horse show in Northamptonshire.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Earl Spencer with his children at the opening of the Princess Of Wales Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens.

Kitty Spencer has a master’s degree in luxury brand management and has worked as a professional model.

In 2018, she became the face of the jewelry brand Bulgari, and in February 2021 she was officially announced as a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana after walking in multiple fashion shows for the luxury fashion house.

Spencer and Lewis announced their engagement in January 2020 after a very private relationship. He works in the fashion industry as well, as chairman of Foschini Group.

Looking back, it’s clear Spencer has undergone quite the style transformation from teen aristocrat to luxury brand ambassador. Below, we’ve rounded up photos of some of her most notable looks over the years.