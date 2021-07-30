Princess Diana’s Niece Is A Fashionista In Her Own Right

Many brides choose a showstopping gown for their wedding festivities. Kitty Spencer chose five.
Princess Diana’s niece reportedly wore five different custom Dolce & Gabbana dresses to celebrate her marriage to 61-year-old South African-British multimillionaire businessman Michael Lewis. The couple tied the knot at the Villa Aldobrandini in the province of Rome on July 24.
Spencer’s main gown was a lacy Victorian-inspired number with long sleeves. Perhaps in a nod to her late aunt, the dress also featured an epic train and long veil.
Dolce & Gabbana designed each dress for the festivities, which took place over three days. Spencer’s other stunning gowns included a baby-blue tulle dress with a cape and cross-stitched flowers for the welcome dinner, and a hand-painted double silk organza piece embellished with florals and crystals, nicknamed the “Garden Dress.”
Spencer is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken.
Born in 1990, she is the eldest of the earl’s seven children, but will not inherit the title or family estates due to the succession of the Earldom of Spencer, which still recognizes firstborn males. Her younger brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is heir apparent.
Kitty Spencer has a master’s degree in luxury brand management and has worked as a professional model.
In 2018, she became the face of the jewelry brand Bulgari, and in February 2021 she was officially announced as a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana after walking in multiple fashion shows for the luxury fashion house.
Spencer and Lewis announced their engagement in January 2020 after a very private relationship. He works in the fashion industry as well, as chairman of Foschini Group.
Looking back, it’s clear Spencer has undergone quite the style transformation from teen aristocrat to luxury brand ambassador. Below, we’ve rounded up photos of some of her most notable looks over the years.
2007
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Spencer at the 10th Anniversary Memorial Service For Diana, Princess of Wales, at Guards Chapel at Wellington Barracks in London on Aug. 31, 2007.
2008
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at Wimbledon on June 22, 2008.
2009
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at the Jade Jagger shop opening party on Nov. 25, 2009, in London.
2011
Martin Fraser via Getty Images
Spencer at the wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on April 29, 2011, in London.
2012
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Spencer at the wedding of Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt at The Church of St. Andrew and St. Mary, Stoke Rochford, on June 9, 2012, in Grantham, England.
2015
Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images
Spencer at The Downton Abbey Ball at The Savoy Hotel in London on April 30, 2015.
2015
Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images
Spencer at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on July 2, 2015, in London.
2015
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at the Vivienne Westwood X The Cambridge Satchel Co. collaboration launch party at One Horse Guards in London on July 7, 2015.
2015
Ryan Pierse via Getty Images
Spencer on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Nov. 3, 2015, in Melbourne, Australia.
2016
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Spencer at the Christian Dior Spring Summer 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2016.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at the Red Valentino opening of their London flagship store on Sept. 17, 2016.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at a Love Magazine and Marc Jacobs party at Loulou's in London on Sept. 19, 2016.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at the Smythson x Brown's Hotel festive launch party in London on Dec. 1, 2016.
2017
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Spencer at the Julien Macdonald show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18, 2017.
2017
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Spencer at The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party on June 28, 2017, in London.
2017
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Spencer at the Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester in London on Nov. 20, 2017.
2018
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Spencer at the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 9, 2018.
2018
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Spencer at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.
2018
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Spencer at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on June 19, 2018 in London.
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at the summer party at the Victoria and Albert Museum on June 20, 2018, in London.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at the Bvlgari Wild Pop Gala Dinner at The Roundhouse in London on April 25, 2019.
2019
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Spencer at the Cash & Rocket Gala at Victoria & Albert Museum on June 5, 2019.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at Day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019.
2019
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Spencer at The Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019.
2019
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
Spencer at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2019
2019
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Spencer ahead of the opening ceremony and the "La Vérité" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Aug. 28, 2019.
2019
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Spencer at Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum in London on Sept. 14, 2019.
2019
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Spencer at the Roland Mouret show at London Fashion Week on Sept. 15, 2019.
2019
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Spancer at the Tod's fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on Sept. 20, 2019.
2019
Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
Spencer at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on Sept. 22, 2019.
2020
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Spencer at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2020.
2020
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Spencer at the Alberta Ferretti after-party during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 at Palazzo Donizetti on Feb. 19, 2020.
2020
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Spencer at Bulgari Barocco on Sept. 14, 2020, in Rome.