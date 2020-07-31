K.J. Apa Shows Off His Bloody On-Set Injury: 'I Split My Head Open'

“Riverdale” star K.J. Apa is living his own medical drama.

The actor showed off his latest injury on Instagram ― a head gash he sustained while filming the pandemic thriller “Songbird.”

“Stunts,” he wrote alongside a photo of his being tended to by medical personnel. A second image shows Apa holding up his blood-stained T-shirt.

Apa got a bit more revealing on his Instagram stories, saying in a video, “I split my head open yesterday. ... I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there. Metal stitches.”

Yep, K.J., we see ’em.

Instagram

Here’s a more more graphic shot of the wound. There’s blood.

Instagram apa

Just last week, Apa got a metal shard stuck in his eye and could be seen crying as associates tried to get it out.

Apa, who plays Archie on the CW teen melodrama “Riverdale,” better not let his show business health insurance lapse.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!